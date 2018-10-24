The Global Isophthalic Acid Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% during the period 2018-2022.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

About Isophthalic Acid



Isophthalic acid is an aromatic dicarboxylic organic compound produced by the oxidation of meta-xylene. This colorless acid is an isomer of terephthalic acid and phthalic acid.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global isophthalic acid market to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global isophthalic acid market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of isophthalic acid in different segments



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Isophthalic Acid Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation

• LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION

• MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY

• SABIC

• Thermo Fisher Scientific



Market driver

• Increasing demand from the PET industry

Market challenge

• Threat of substitutes

Market trend

• Increasing emphasis on sustainability

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



