The Global Juices Market is expected to grow by $ 66.13 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Juices Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the juices market and it is poised to grow by $ 66.13 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on juices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits of cold-pressed juice from traditional juice and increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyle. In addition, benefits of cold-pressed juice from traditional juice is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The juices market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The juices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fruit juices

• Vegetable juices

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the juices market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our juices market covers the following areas:

• Juices market sizing

• Juices market forecast

• Juices market industry analysis"



