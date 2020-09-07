NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



KEY FINDINGS

The global kidney cancer therapeutics and diagnostics market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period, 2019-2028. The factors propelling the growth of the market are estimated to be the rising usage of minimally invasive processes, increasing research & development expenditure, and the growing prevalence of kidney cancer cases.







MARKET INSIGHTS

There is an increasing prevalence of cancer, along with the rising adoption of early diagnosis.Some estimations suggest that there will be a 22% increase in kidney cases across the globe in 2020.



It is necessary to diagnose and treat kidney cancer at the earliest, since it is associated with several comorbidities. Recent advancements like the liquid biopsy technique are projected to result in healthy demand for kidney cancer diagnosis.

There is an emphasis on using minimally-invasive techniques in surgical procedures.There has been an increase in the use of the minimally-invasive catheter-based endovascular procedure to regulate hypertension.



This has resulted in the growing adoption of kidney cancer treatment devices.These devices reduce cardiometabolic risks.



They also aid in minimizing hospital stay, since the procedure and the necessary processes do not take more than six hours.This restricts direct and indirect hospitalization costs.



Thus, rising minimally-invasive processes drive market growth. However, the high costs associated with the treatment and diagnosis, are projected to restrain the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The analysis of the geographical division of the global kidney cancer therapeutics and diagnostics market includes the assessment of Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.North America dominated the global market in 2019.



The well-developed healthcare infrastructure and the presence of major companies are influencing the market growth prospects of the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

As per estimations, there will be intense competition between the well-established cancer therapeutics manufacturers. Some of the established players in the market include Bayer AG, Amgen Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), etc.



