The Global Knee Reconstruction Devices Market to Accelerate Substantially at a Paltry CAGR of 4.52% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The global knee reconstruction devices market is expected to grow significantly owing to the growing elderly population and the increasing prevalence of knee-associated musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and others. In addition, the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and technological advancements to improve product efficiency are key knee reconstruction devices market drivers.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Knee Reconstruction Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies' market shares, challenges, knee reconstruction devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key knee reconstruction devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Knee Reconstruction Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global knee reconstruction devices market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global knee reconstruction devices market during the forecast period. Key knee reconstruction devices companies such as Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, Exactech, Inc., Corin, Microport Scientific Corporation , and several others are currently dominating the knee reconstruction devices market.

, and several others are currently dominating the knee reconstruction devices market. In November 2022 , Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. announced that it's Persona OsseoTi keel tibia had received FDA 510(k) clearance for patients undergoing cementless total knee replacement.

announced that it's Persona OsseoTi keel tibia had received FDA 510(k) clearance for patients undergoing cementless total knee replacement. In November 2022 , Exactech, a developer and manufacturer of innovative implants, instrumentation, and smart technologies for joint replacement surgery, announced that the TriVerseTM primary knee system had received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration.

a developer and manufacturer of innovative implants, instrumentation, and smart technologies for joint replacement surgery, announced that the TriVerseTM primary knee system had received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration. In September 2022 , Smith+Nephew announced that it used its Cori surgical system to perform the first robotically guided revision procedures in patients with total knee replacements.

announced that it used its Cori surgical system to perform the first robotically guided revision procedures in patients with total knee replacements. In July 2022 , Enovis launched its wearable Arvis, which stands for augmented reality visualization and information system, an orthopedic navigation device.

launched its wearable Arvis, which stands for augmented reality visualization and information system, an orthopedic navigation device. In August 2021 , Fuse Medical, Inc. announced FDA 510(k) Clearance of the Sterizo™ Tibial Revision Knee System and PS plus Posterior Stabilized Tibial Insert.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the knee reconstruction devices market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Knee Reconstruction Devices Market Report

Knee Reconstruction Devices Overview

Knee reconstruction devices are intended to replace cartilage and bone that has been damaged due to musculoskeletal disease or aging. Total knee arthroplasty systems, partial knee arthroplasty systems, and other replacement devices are available. Knee replacement, also known as knee arthroplasty, is a type of joint replacement surgery in which damaged tissues in the knee are removed and replaced with an artificial joint or implant. This surgery is used to treat patients who have post-traumatic arthritis, osteoarthritis, or rheumatoid arthritis. During surgical procedures, implants are made of materials such as metal alloys, ceramic material, or plastic. The primary goal of knee replacement is to resurface damaged parts of the knee joint and to relieve patients' chronic knee pain.

Knee Reconstruction Devices Market Insights

North America is expected to dominate the global knee reconstruction devices market during the forecast period. This dominance is due to the region's advanced healthcare systems, as well as an increase in healthcare spending. Furthermore, adequate reimbursement policies are driving factors.

Additionally, in the United States, the rising obesity rate has resulted in an increase in total knee arthroplasties (TKAs) performed on patients with a higher BMI (BMI). Furthermore, the recent increase in arthroplasty procedures is expected to boost the knee reconstruction devices market in the region. The presence of key regional players, including Zimmer, Stryker, and DePuy Synthes, is also a driving factor for the knee reconstruction devices market.

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region has a high potential for future growth in the global knee reconstruction devices market. This is due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rising per capita healthcare expenditure, rising disposable income, an aging population coupled with an increase in musculoskeletal disorders, and a high rate of obesity among the Asian population, which will also contribute to the region's knee reconstruction and replacement devices, as overweight and obese patients are at an increased risk of knee replacement surgery, respectively, compared to patients with normal weight.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the knee reconstruction devices market, get a snapshot of the report Knee Reconstruction Devices Market Outlook

Knee Reconstruction Devices Market Dynamics

The goal of knee reconstruction and replacement surgery is to repair damaged tissues and cartilage in the knee joint and restore function using artificial implants/prostheses. The growing geriatric population worldwide, which is prone to knee pain caused by disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and osteoarthritis, among others, is expected to drive up demand for knee reconstruction procedures and devices in the coming years.

Furthermore, the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics in knee replacement surgical procedures to improve the efficiency of devices and procedures has been observed in various research studies, and an increase in R&D expenditure, as well as recent product launches of robotic-assisted solutions for knee replacement surgeries, is expected to boost the global knee reconstruction devices market.

However, certain factors, such as a scarcity of skilled surgeons and the high cost of surgery and knee arthroplasty devices, are limiting global demand for knee reconstruction devices, particularly in developing countries with limited healthcare expenditures.

Get a sneak peek of the knee reconstruction devices market @Knee Reconstruction Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 4.52 % Projected Knee Reconstruction Devices Market Size by 2027 USD 10.57 Billion Key Knee Reconstruction Devices Companies Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, Exactech, Inc., Corin, Microport Scientific Corporation, among others

Knee Reconstruction Devices Market Assessment

Knee Reconstruction Devices Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Product Type: Total Knee Arthroplasty Systems, Partial Knee Arthroplasty Systems, and Knee Revision Systems

Total Knee Arthroplasty Systems, Partial Knee Arthroplasty Systems, and Knee Revision Systems

Market Segmentation By Implant Type: Fixed Tibial Bearing Implants, Mobile Tibial Bearing Implants, and Medial Pivot Implants

Fixed Tibial Bearing Implants, Mobile Tibial Bearing Implants, and Medial Pivot Implants

Market Segmentation By Fixation: Cemented and Cementless

Cemented and Cementless

Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, and Others

Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, and Others

Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which key players in the knee reconstruction devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @Knee Reconstruction Devices Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Knee Reconstruction Devices Market 7 Knee Reconstruction Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11. About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing how the knee reconstruction devices market will grow by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Knee Reconstruction Devices Market Trends

Related Reports

Knee Osteoarthritis Market

Knee Osteoarthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key knee osteoarthritis companies including Sorrento Therapeutics, Swiss Medica XXI Century S.A., OrthoTrophix, R-Bio, Amzell, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Meluha Life Sciences SDN BHD, Vivex Biomedical, Orient Europharma Co., Ltd., among others.

Osteoarthritis Epidemiology Forecast

Osteoarthritis Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted osteoarthritis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Osteoarthritis Market

Osteoarthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key osteoarthritis companies including Arthrogen, GSK, Gilead Sciences, Medipost, Novartis, among others.

Osteoarthritis Pipeline

Osteoarthritis Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key osteoarthritis companies, including Arthrogen, GSK, Gilead Sciences, Medipost, Novartis, among others.

Erosive Hand Osteoarthritis

Erosive Hand Osteoarthritis Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key erosive hand osteoarthritis companies, including Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Abbvie, Galapagos NV, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Xalud Therapeutics, Yooyoung Pharmaceutical, among others.

Erosive Hand Osteoarthritis Market

Erosive Hand Osteoarthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key erosive hand osteoarthritis companies including Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Abbvie, Galapagos NV, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Xalud Therapeutics, Yooyoung Pharmaceutical, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre Market | Thymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Weight Loss/Weight Management (Obesity) Market | Food Allergy Market | Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | CAR-T Pipeline Insight | Anti-hypertension Market | Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market | Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Varicose Veins Market | Germ Cell Tumor Market | Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Crows Feet Market Insight | Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Structural Heart Devices Market | Substance (Drug) Abuse Market

For more insights, browse through our latest blog on Knee Osteoarthritis Market Outlook

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Business Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP