The global laboratory information systems market was is valued at $1.8bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2018 to 2028. In 2017, the software segment held 71% of the global laboratory information systems market.



Report Scope

- Global Laboratory Information Systems Market outlook from 2018-2028



Global Laboratory Information Systems Submarkets analysis and forecast from 2018-2028, by delivery:

- Web-based

- On-Premise based

- Cloud-based



Global Laboratory Information Systems Submarkets analysis and forecast from 2018-2028, by application:

- Clinical

- Drug Discovery

- Industrial



Global Laboratory Information Systems Submarkets analysis and forecast from 2018-2028, by component:

- Software

- Hardware

- Services



This report provides individual revenue forecasts from 2018-2028 for these regional and national markets:

- North America: US, Canada, Mexico

- Europe: UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the laboratory information systems market:

- Abbott Laboratories

- Cerner Corporation

- Eclipsys Corporation

- LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

- LabWare, Inc.

- McKesson Corporation

- Medical Information Technology, Inc.

- Thermo Fisher Scientific



This report provides a Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the global laboratory information systems market.



