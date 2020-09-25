The Global Laboratory Shaker Market is expected to grow by USD 391.21 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the laboratory shaker market and it is poised to grow by USD 391.21 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on laboratory shaker market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793978/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased use of laboratory shakers in various applications and increased adoption of temperature-controlled laboratory mixing equipment. In addition, increased use of laboratory shakers in various applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The laboratory shaker market analysis includes product segment, application segment, and geographical landscapes



The laboratory shaker market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Orbital shakers

• Incubator shakers

• Other shakers



By Application

• Microbiology

• Molecular biology

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the rapid growth of laboratory automation systems as one of the prime reasons driving the laboratory shaker market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our laboratory shaker market covers the following areas:

• Laboratory shaker market sizing

• Laboratory shaker market forecast

• Laboratory shaker market industry analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793978/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

