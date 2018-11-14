The Global Laminate Lithium-ion Battery Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.98% during the period 2019-2023.

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

About Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery



A laminate lithium- ion (Li-ion) battery is a rechargeable battery in which conductive foil tabs are welded to the electrode and sealed to the pouch that carry the positive and negative terminals to the outside.







Technavio's analysts forecast the global laminate lithium-ion battery market to grow at a CAGR of 13.98% during the period 2019-2023.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global laminate lithium-ion battery market for 2019-2023. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of laminate lithium-ion battery in different applications



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Automotive Energy Supply

• BrightVolt

• LG Chem

• Murata Manufacturing

• Panasonic

• SAMSUNG SDI



Market driver

• Shift of automotive industry towards EV

Market challenge

• Widening demand- supply gap of lithium

Market trend

• Update in battery safety standards

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



