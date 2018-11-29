LONDON, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Laparotomy Sponges Market by Product (Radiopaque Laparotomy Sponges, Traditional Laparotomy Sponges, and Radio-frequency Identification Laparotomy Sponges), Sterility (Sterile Laparotomy Sponges and Non-sterile Laparotomy Sponges), and End User (Hospitals and Surgery Centers) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025



Laparotomy Sponges Market Overview :



Laparotomy, also known as celiotomy, is an abdominal surgical incision procedure through abdominal wall for the diagnosis of diseases related to the abdominal cavity. It is an open surgery, which is performed under general anesthesia. It involves usage of surgical sponges known as laparotomy sponges such as sterile laparotomy sponges and non-sterile laparotomy sponges. These sponges are employed to absorb body fluids and abdomen viscera, allowing clear vision of organs during surgeries. They are present in several sizes, shapes, and materials such as cotton and rayon.



The global laparotomy sponges market was valued at $697 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,230 million, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. The factors that drive the growth of the global laparotomy sponges market include rise in prevalence of colorectal cancer, increase in cesarean births worldwide, upsurge in geriatric population, and easy affordability. However, increase in demand of minimally invasive procedures instead of open surgeries and issues related with retained sponges hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the development of advanced laparotomy sponges and high growth potential in the untapped emerging economies are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the key players.



The laparotomy sponges market is segmented based on product, sterility, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into radiopaque laparotomy sponges, traditional laparotomy sponges, and radio-frequency identification (RFID) laparotomy sponges. By sterility, it is bifurcated into sterile and non-sterile laparotomy sponges. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into hospitals and surgery centers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Laparotomy Sponges Key Market Segments :



By Product

Radiopaque Laparotomy Sponges



Traditional Laparotomy Sponges



Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) Laparotomy Sponges



By Sterility

Sterile Laparotomy Sponges



Non-sterile Laparotomy Sponges



By End user

Hospitals



Surgery Centers



By Region

North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA



Brazil



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of LAMEA



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

AdvaCare Pharma



B. Braun Melsungen AG



Cardinal Health



Dynarex Corporation



DeRoyal Industries, Inc.



Medline Industries, Inc.



BSN Medical GmbH



DUKAL Corporation



Stryker Corporation



Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation



LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

Hubei Qianjiang Kingphar Medical Material Co., Ltd.



Yangzhou Super Union Import & Export Co., Ltd.



Patterson Companies



