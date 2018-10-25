The Global Legal Cocaine Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.17% during the period 2018-2022.

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



About Legal Cocaine



Cocaine is an alkaloid derivative refined from coca leaves; it is a strong stimulant mostly used as a recreational drug and has several medicinal uses as a topical anesthetic.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Legal Cocaine Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.17% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global legal cocaine market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the rising consumption of legal cocaine.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, global legal cocaine market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Bio-Techne

• Lannett

• Mallinckrodt

• Merck

• Stepan



Market driver

• Growth in trade of legal cocaine

Market challenge

• Stringent government regulations

Market trend

• High dependence on the US for production

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



