The Global Light And Medium Commercial Vehicle Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.76% during the period 2019-2023.

About Light and Medium Commercial Vehicle



A light commercial vehicle is the official term used for a commercial carrier vehicle with a gross vehicle weight of no more than 3.5 metric tons. Medium commercial vehicles refer to truck Classes 6-7, which have a gross vehicle weight rating range of 19,501- 33,000 lbs.







Technavio's analysts forecast the global light and medium commercial vehicle market to grow at a CAGR of 5.76% during the period 2019-2023.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global light and medium commercial vehicle market for 2019-2023. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Light and Medium Commercial Vehicle Market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Daimler

• Ford Motor

• Hyundai Motor

• Toyota Motor

• Volkswagen



Market driver

• Increasing demand for pickup trucks in emerging countries

Market challenge

• Fuel-efficiency standards to increase the price of LCVs and MCVs

Market trend

• Growing e-commerce and construction industry

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



