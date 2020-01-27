The Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market is expected to grow by USD 7.83 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market and it is poised to grow by USD 7.83 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period. Our reports on lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842310/?utm_source=PRN



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing adoption of bioethanol as a transport fuel. In addition, emergence of integrated waste management system is anticipated to boost the growth of the lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market as well.



Market Segmentation

The lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market is segmented as below:

Conversion Process

• Biochemical

• Thermochemical



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• EMEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market growth

This study identifies emergence of integrated waste management system as the prime reasons driving the lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market, including some of the vendors such as Abengoa SA, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., Clariant International Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fiberight LLC, Gevo Inc., GranBio Investimentos SA, Iogen Corp, Neste Oyj and New Energy Blue LLC .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842310/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

