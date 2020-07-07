NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Increase in the demand for packaged & convenience food & ready-to-eat meals is projected to drive the overall growth of the linerless labels market across the globe from 2020 to 2025.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03672403/?utm_source=PRN







The global linerless labels market size is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2020 to USD 2.0 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The global linerless labels industry has witnessed high growth primarily because of the increasing demand for packaged food products worldwide. Demand for innovative and sustainable labeling solutions is another key factor contributing to the rising growth of the linerless labels market over the next few years.



In terms of both value and volume, variable information print segment to lead the linerless labels market by 2025.

Variable information print (VIP) segment to dominate the linerless labels market during the forecast period.VIP labels can be easily adapted to liner-free labels.



This type of label is ideal for labeling applications where variations in price, weight, and shelf life exist.The printing process does not get hampered when various customizations are going on.



VIP label is time-efficient and reduces wastage. It provides improved resistance against scratches and abrasion and is widely used in weigh scale systems, warehousing, transportation, and point of sale solutions.



In terms of both value and volume, digital is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025, for linerless labels.



Growth of the digital segment in the linerless labels industry is primarily attributed to its properties, such as the high-quality and cost-effective solution.Digital printing technology helps manufacturers to reduce waste and secure cost savings significantly.



Stockpiling of pre-printed labels and products became irrelevant because of print-on-demand and personalization capabilities of digital production. This also prepared the manufacturers to address changing requirements without worrying about potential product wastage and have efficient logistics management.



In terms of both volumes, UV curable is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the linerless labels market from 2020 to 2025.

UV curable is projected to have significant growth opportunities by 2025.Owing to high density, UV curable inks are capable of printing on rigid substrates.



UV curable inks are a 100% stable system and do not contain solvents.They do not emit any VOCs as they are devoid of solutions.



Hence, using this type of ink helps lower the environmental impact and achieve an excellent color value.However, UV curable ink cannot be used on all substrates and cannot be printed on dark substrates.



They are ideal for food packaging label segment, only when it is fully cured.



The beverage segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry in the linerless labels market from 2020 to 2025.

The beverage segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the linerless labels market.The beverage industry uses linerless labels on bottles to communicate all the necessary information to the consumers about the product.



Most beverages are usually stored in refrigerators, and thus, the adhesives used for labels (that are used for these beverages) must withstand the humidity, as well as offer a high level of transparency to create a 'no-label look' on the bottle. Specific combinations of adhesives are also available to support the pasteurization of the beer bottle without the label falling off or being damaged.



In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific linerless labels market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 due to the strong demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan. Factors, including an increase in the demand for consumer durables, awareness of buyers regarding product information, developments in printing technologies, demand for product differentiation, rise in demand for ready-to-eat meals & packaged food, and the easy application of linerless labels, are expected to drive the market for linerless labels in the Asia Pacific.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the linerless labels market.

•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25%

•?By Designation: C-level: 40%, D-level: 35%, and Others: 25%

•?By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 35%, and Rest of the World: 15%



The global linerless labels market comprises major manufacturers, such as R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (Canada), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), Multi-Color Corporation (US), Coveris Holdings S.A (Austria), 3M Company (US), and Avery Dennison Corporation (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the linerless labels market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on composition, product, printing technology, printing ink, end-use industry, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the linerless labels market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is projected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall cosmetic packaging market and its segments and sub-segments. This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03672403/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

