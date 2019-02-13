NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global liquid biopsy market is expected to reach nearly US$ 6.5 Billion by 2026. Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive technology that detects molecular biomarkers using liquid sample without the need for costly or invasive procedures. The abilities of liquid biopsy like, easy and minimal invasiveness, early cancer diagnosis & detection, characterization of new lesions, drug & therapeutic target identifications for cancer treatment are some advantages of liquid biopsies, which improve the safety and efficiency of cancer therapy for patients.



The advantages of liquid biopsy over solid tumor biopsy, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing preference for non-invasive procedures, growing public and private funding to support research activities in the field of liquid biopsy and favorable government initiatives, are some of the factors expected to propel the growth of liquid biopsy market in the coming years. Some of the key factors inhibiting the growth of liquid biopsy market includes, clinical utility challenges, lack of sensitivity and specificity of liquid biopsy tests and unclear reimbursement & regulation scenario.



Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Circulating Biomarker

• Based on circulating biomarkers, the global liquid biopsy market is being dominated by Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs).

• The circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) is the second largest segment of the liquid biopsy market.

• The cell free DNA (cfDNA) is the third largest segment of the liquid biopsy market.

• The extracellular vesicles (EVs) segment is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.



Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Product

• The global liquid biopsy market, by product, is being dominated by Kits and Consumables.

• The instruments segment is likely to witness highest growth in the global liquid biopsy market.

• The services segment captured least share of the liquid biopsy market.



Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Application

• The global liquid biopsy market, by application, is being dominated by oncology application.

• Lung cancer and breast cancer accounts for largest share of the liquid biopsy oncology market.

• The non-cancer application segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period.



Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast - by Clinical Application

• On the basis of clinical application, the therapy selection segment is expected to account for largest share of the liquid biopsy market throughout the forecasting period.

• Treatment monitoring captured second highest share of the liquid biopsy market in 2018, being followed by the early cancer screening application.

• Recurrence monitoring captured least share of the liquid biopsy market.



Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by End User

• In 2018, Reference laboratories captured largest share of the global liquid biopsy market.

• Hospital and Physician laboratories occupied second highest share of the liquid biopsy market in 2018, being followed by Academic and Research Centers.



Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Sample Type

• Blood is the most widely used sample type and is expected to remain the largest market during the forecasting period as well.

• The urine sample segment is anticipated to witness noticeable growth throughout the forecasting period.



Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - Regional Analysis

• North America accounted for largest share of the global liquid biopsy market in 2018, followed by Asia Pacific.

• In North America, United States accounted for largest share of the liquid biopsy market.

• In Europe, Germany and France are the leading market for liquid biopsy.

• Asia pacific is likely to be the fastest growing market for liquid biopsy during the forecasting period.

• In Asia Pacific, Japan and China are the leading market for liquid biopsy.

• Latin America is the fourth largest market for liquid biopsy, being followed by Middle East & Africa.



This is the 2nd edition report on Liquid Biopsy Market by iGATE RESEARCH. The report titled "Liquid Biopsy Market (by Circulating Biomarker, Product, Application, End User, Clinical Application, Cancer Types, Sample Type, Regional & Country Wise Analysis), Initiatives, Funding and 20 Company Profile - Global Forecast to 2026" provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Global Liquid Biopsy Market.



This 360 Page report with 118 Figures and 7 Tables has been analyzed from 15 viewpoints:

1. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast (2015 - 2026)

2. Global Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast (2015 - 2026)

3. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Circulating Biomarker (2015 - 2026)

4. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Product (2015 - 2026)

5. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Application (2015 - 2026)

6. Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast - By Cancer Types (2015 - 2026)

7. Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast - by Clinical Application (2015 - 2026)

8. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by End User (2015 - 2026)

9. Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Sample Type (2015 - 2026)

10. Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - Regional Analysis (2015 - 2026)

11. Liquid Biopsy Market Share & Forecast - Geographical Analysis (2015 - 2026)

12. Liquid Biopsy Initiatives

13. Liquid Biopsy Companies Financing Details

14. 20 Company Profiles

15. Global Liquid Biopsy Market - Driving Factors & Challenges



Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Circulating Biomarker (2015 - 2026)

1. Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

2. Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

3. Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA)

4. Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

5. Other Circulating Biomarkers



Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Product (2015 - 2026)

1. Kits and Consumables

2. Instruments

3. Services



Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Application (2015 - 2026)

1. Oncology Application

• Lung Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Gastrointestinal Cancer

• Leukaemia

• Others

2. Non-Cancer Application



Global Liquid Biopsy Oncology Market & Forecast - by Clinical Application (2015 - 2026)

1. Therapy Selection

2. Treatment Monitoring

3. Early Cancer Screening

4. Recurrence Monitoring



Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by End User (2015 - 2026)

1. Reference Laboratories

2. Hospitals and Physician Laboratories

3. Academic and Research Centers

4. Other End Users



Global Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - by Sample Type (2015 - 2026)

1. Blood Sample

2. Urine Sample

3. Other Fluids Sample



Liquid Biopsy Market & Forecast - Regional Analysis (2015 - 2026)

1. North America

• United States

• Canada

2. Asia Pacific

• South Korea

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

3. Europe

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

4. Middle East & Africa

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• Egypt

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

5. Latin America



Liquid Biopsy Market - Company Profiles

1. Personal Genome Diagnostics

2. Guardant Health, Inc.

3. Pathway Genomics

4. RainDance Technologies (Acquired by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.)

5. Trovagene, Inc

6. Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.

7. Biocept, Inc.

8. ANGLE plc

9. MDxHealth

10. Clearbridge BioMedics Pte Ltd

11. Exosome Diagnostics, Inc

12. Foundation Medicine, Inc

13. Roche Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG)

14. Genomic Health

15. Myriad Genetics, Inc

16. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

17. QIAGEN NV

18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

19. Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

20. GRAIL



Companies Mentioned

Personal Genome Diagnostics, Guardant Health, Inc., Pathway Genomics, RainDance Technologies (Acquired by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.), Trovagene, Inc, Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc., Biocept, Inc., ANGLE plc, MDxHealth, Clearbridge BioMedics Pte Ltd, Exosome Diagnostics, Inc, Foundation Medicine, Inc, Roche Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG), Genomic Health, Myriad Genetics, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, QIAGEN NV, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Menarini-Silicon Biosystems, GRAIL



