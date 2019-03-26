NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global liver treatment market is expected to reach US$ 4,883.5 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,426.8 in 2017. The liver treatment market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018-2025.



Liver is an organ that is situated just below the rib cage and on the right side of the abdomen.As essential function of liver is to carry out digestion of food and ridding off the body from toxic substances.



A liver disease can either be inherited or may occur due to various factors such as, viruses or excessive consumption of alcohol.Over the time, damage to the liver results in scarring, a condition known as liver cirrhosis.



The condition of liver can be diagnosed by methods such as, blood tests, tissue analysis and imaging tests.The imaging modalities covered in the report include, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT) and ultrasound.



Key factors such as increasing prevalence of liver diseases, rising geriatric population suffering from liver diseases and various technological advancements in imaging techniques are key drivers for the growth of the market. However, factors such as stringent regulatory framework and high cost of imaging techniques for liver treatment are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent. On the other side, owing the benefits offered by the hybrid imaging systems over the standalone ones, its use is anticipated to one of the prevalent trend considerably over the forecast period.



The disease segment of the liver treatment market is segmented into open cancer.Hepatitis, cirrhosis, and others.



In 2017, cancer held the largest market share.There has been a significant increase in the number of liver cancer cases due to hepatitis infections, smoking, over consumption of alcohol, and obesity.



The segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The imaging modality segment of the liver treatment market is segmented into open computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound and other imaging modalities.In 2017, the computed tomography segment is anticipated to attain maximum share and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the liver treatment market.



A CT scan provides accurate information about the size, shape and position of any tumors in the liver or elsewhere in the abdomen, as well as nearby blood vessels.Hence, it is used to identify the location of a tumor, analyze the extent of cancer in the body and also determine whether the disease is responding to treatments.



Advantages offered by CT over other modalities is likely to make the CT dominant over other modalities in the liver treatment market.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the liver treatment market are World Health Organization (WHO), American Cancer Society, National Institute for Health Research, Health Ministry in British Columbia, Center for Devices and Radiological Health, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, Food and Drug Administration, American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, and Health Protection Agency among others.



