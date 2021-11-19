The Global Logistics Robots Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Around 32% Between 2021 and 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Logistics Robots Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global logistic robot market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 32.4% during 2021-2027.

This report on global logistic robot market provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the logistic robot market by segmenting the market based on robot components, robot type, function, Operation Environment, End User and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Global logistic robot market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Asic Robotics AG

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

DAIFUKU

Fanuc Corporation

Fetch Robotics Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kion Group AG

KUKA AG

Omron Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Yashkawa Electric Corporation

Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of advance and automation technologies

Increasing e-commerce and online trade

Increasing demands in defence & military fields

Market Challenges

Require high investments in R&D.

Set up and installation require more cost.

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2020

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Forecast Period: 2021-2027



Market by Robot components

Hardware

Software

Market by Robot Type

Robotic Arms

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Mobile Robots

Others

Market by Function

Packaging

Pick & Place

Transportation

Palletizing & De-palletizing

Others

Market by Operation Environment

Factory logistic robots

Warehouse logistic robots

Outdoor logistic robots

Others

Market by End User

Healthcare

E-commerce

Automotive

Outsource Logistics

Retail

Consumer Goods

Food & Beverages

Others

Market by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ic62l1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

