The Global Low-Cost Carrier Market is Projected to Reach $ 94.06 Billion in 2025, Registering a CAGR of About 16% During the Forecast Period

An increase in the number of air passengers can be observed due to the growing economic development in emerging countries such as India, China, and Indonesia, which is supporting the low-cost carrier market growth. The growth in the global tourism industry has increased the number of air passengers globally. For instance, the overall number of air passengers increased by 4%-5% in 2019 compared with that in 2018. Spain, China, Italy, the UK, Germany, and Thailand are among the countries that registered an increase in the number of tourists who arrived in 2018 and 2019. Factors such as the expanding middle-class population in emerging economies, the inclination of this population group for air travel, and the rise in the global working-age population are expected to increase total air passenger traffic. Moreover, customers of LCC get seasonal discounts and frequent flyer concessions, which increases the number of passengers flying with LCCs. These factors propel the market growth.

COVID-19 is expected to have Positive and Superior impact on the market growth. However, even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show At Par growth.

45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for low-cost carrier market in APAC. The low-cost carrier market growth in APAC can be attributed to a steady increase in passenger traffic.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

The low-cost carrier market is segmented by type (narrow body and wide body), service (passenger service and cargo service), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The demand for narrow-body aircraft by LCCs is increasing rapidly due to the business, tourism, and growing middle-class population, and low operational costs offered by LCCs. Also, fluctuating fuel costs, strict regulations on noise and CO2 emissions, and increasing competition among LCCs are forcing LCCs to optimize their operational efficiency. One of the ways is to use fuel-efficient aircraft while providing attractive service, safety, and comfort to attract passengers. These factors are driving the adoption of narrow-body aircraft among LCCs, thus augmenting the growth of the market.

The low-cost carrier market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Increase in air passenger traffic

Rising demand for air cargo

Creation of new air routes to tap market potential

Market Challenges

Increasing operating expenses

Slowdown in global trade

Stringent regulatory norms and operational challenges

Future Trends

Rising preference for smart airports

Growing demand for luxury air travel

Increasing penetration of blockchain in airlines industry

Companies Mentioned

AirAsia Group Berhad

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

easyJet Airline Company Ltd.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Qantas Airways Ltd.

Ryanair DAC

Singapore Airlines Ltd.

Southwest Airlines Co.

WestJet Airlines Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

