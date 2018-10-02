NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in low dielectric resin market to 2023 by resin type (fluoropolymer, cyanate ester, cyclic olefin copolymer, m-PPE, polyimide, PET, and others), application (PCB, wire & cable, antenna, microelectronics, radome, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the low dielectric resin market looks promising with opportunities in the PCB, wire & cable, antenna, microelectronics, and radome applications. The global low dielectric resin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for high performance PCB and growth in wire & cable market.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the low dielectric resin industry, include increasing uses of low dielectric resin in microfluidic chips for medical device and low dielectric resin in high speed PCBs for low signal loss and high frequency.



The study includes the low dielectric resin market size and forecast for the global low dielectric resin market, through 2023, segmented by application, by resin type, and region as follows:



Low Dielectric Resin Market by Resin Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

Fluoropolymer Cyanate Ester Cyclic Olefin Copolymer m-PPE Polyimide PET Others



Low Dielectric Resin Market by Application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

PCB Wire & Cable Antenna Microelectronics Radome Others



Low Dielectric Resin Market by Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Asia Pacific China South Korea Taiwan Japan India The Rest of the World Central and South America Middle East and Africa



Some of the low dielectric resin companies profiled in this report include Huntsman, Lonza Group, Zeon, SABIC, and Chemours and others.



Lucintel forecasts that fluoropolymer will remain the largest resin type and witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increase in demand for high performance PCB, wire & cable, and antenna applications.



Within the low dielectric resin market, PCB will remain the largest application during the forecast period due to increase in demand of high performance PCB in communication, defense, aerospace, and marine industries. Lucintel predicts that the antenna application is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to high growth in communication, portable and military devices.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by due to increasing production of electrical and electronics devices in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan.



Some of the features of "Low Dielectric Resin Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global low dielectric resin market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global low dielectric resin market size by various applications such as resin and application in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global low dielectric resin market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of low dielectric resin in the global low dielectric resin market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of low dielectric resin in the global low dielectric resin market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global low dielectric resin market by resin type (fluoropolymer, cyanate ester, cyclic olefin copolymer, m-PPE, polyimide, PET, and others), application (PCB, wire & cable, antenna, microelectronics, radome, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the low dielectric resin market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the low dielectric resin market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this low dielectric resin market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the low dielectric resin market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the low dielectric resin market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this low dielectric resin market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this low dielectric resin area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this low dielectric resin market?



