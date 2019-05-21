The global low voltage DC circuit breaker market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.68 % from 2019 to 2024

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global low voltage DC circuit breaker market is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 1.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.68 %. This growth can be attributed to factors such as expansion in transmission & distribution networks and upgradation & modernization of aging infrastructure for safe and secure electrical distribution systems along with the increased emphasis of generation of electrical energy by means of renewables such as solar. However, risks associated with device malfunction and lack of existing government policies specific to low voltage DC circuit breakers is hindering the growth of the low voltage DC circuit breaker market.



The others segment is expected to be the fastest growing market from 2019 to 2024.

The others segment, by application, is estimated to be the largest as well as the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, as the dependence on electronic equipment in the residential sector has been increasing very fast that require low voltage Direct Current (DC) for their operations.With most of the existing electrical infrastructure expected to undergo a massive revamp in the near future, for instance, electricity distribution infrastructure in the US is believed to be from the world war 2 era, thus needs to be revamped.



Also, in the Asia pacific in order to incorporate the electricity generated from renewable energy sources the infrastructure needs to be revamped. All this will ensure that the low voltage dc circuit breaker installations go up.



The battery systems segment, by end-user, is expected to be the largest market from 2019 to 2024.

The battery systems segment is expected to hold the largest market share and is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period because of large scale energy storage projects coming up in the future, globally.This is bound to be supported by the ever-increasing electricity generation from renewable energy sources because of the ever-rising demand for power throughout the world.



All of this is ultimately expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



The molded case circuit breaker segment, by type, is expected to be the largest market from 2019 to 2024.

The molded case circuit breaker segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period as a vast majority of low voltage DC circuit breaker applications deploy this type of circuit breaker owing to the ease of installation, reliability of operation, and low price when compared with other options.Electricity distribution substations and industries like transportation, chemical, mining, and marine are in demand for equipment operating in the low to medium voltage segment.



Hence maximum low voltage DC circuit breakers lie in this voltage rating segment.



Asia Pacific: The largest market for low voltage DC circuit breakers.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for low voltage DC circuit breakers, by 2024.Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are among the major countries which are considered as the main manufacturing hubs for low voltage DC circuit breakers.



Over the past few years, this region has witnessed a high rate of economic development due to a large number of manufacturing and industrial units coming up.Also, the growth of the electricity generation from renewable energy sources in this region results in an increase in the low voltage DC circuit breaker market.



The renewable energy generation in countries like China, South Korea, Japan, and India, is taking place at a rapid rate, this needs to be incorporated in the existing national grid which would need additional electrical infrastructure, thereby driving the low voltage DC circuit breaker market.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 52%, Tier 27%, and Tier 21%

• By Designation: C-Level- 31%, Director Level- 34%, and Others- 35%



By Region: Asia Pacific- 48.3%, Europe- 11.9%, North America- 15.1%, Middle East and Africa- 22.5%, South America- 2.2%

Note: Others includes sales managers, marketing managers, product managers, and product engineers.

The tier of the companies is defined on the basis of their total revenue as of 2017. Tier 1: USD 1 billion, Tier 2: From USD 1 billion to USD 500 million, and Tier 3:



The global low voltage DC circuit breaker market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the low voltage DC circuit breaker market are ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (US), SIEMENS AG (Germany), Shaanxi Baoguang Vacuum Electric Device Company Limited (China), and Meidensha Corporation (China).

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global low voltage DC circuit breaker market, by end user, by application, by type, and by region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also covers various important aspects of the market.



These include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value and future trends in the low voltage DC circuit breaker market.



Why Buy this Report?

1. The report identifies and addresses key markets for low voltage DC circuit breakers, which would help various stakeholders such as battery systems; data centers; solar industry; key players from the transportation; and mining, marine & chemical industry, sector to review the growth in demand.

2. The report helps low voltage DC circuit breaker manufacturers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.



