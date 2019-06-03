NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05779273/?utm_source=PRN







The global low/zero alcohol beer and wine market is estimated to reach $2.5bn in 2024. The beer submarket is expected to hold 51% share of the global low/zero alcohol beer and wine market in 2024. The global low/zero alcohol beer and wine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% through the forecast period.



How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 167-page report you will receive 97 tables and 70 figures– all unavailable elsewhere.

The 167-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global low/zero alcohol beer and wine market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.



Report Scope

• Global Low/Zero Alcohol Beer and Wine market forecast from 2019-2029



Global Low/Zero Alcohol Beer and Wine market forecast from 2019-2029 by Type of Product:

• Beer

• Wine



Each submarket is further segmented by regional market: North America, Europe, Latin America and RoW.



Global Low/Zero Alcohol Beer and Wine market forecast from 2019-2029 by Channel:

• Bar/ Restaurant

• Specialist Retailers

• Convenience Stores

• Others



Each submarket is further segmented by regional market: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and RoW.



Global Low/Zero Alcohol Beer and Wine market forecast from 2019-2029 by Channel by Regional market:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• RoW



Each regional market is further segmented by type and by channel.



Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the global low/zero alcohol beer and wine market:

• Anheuser-Busch InBev

• Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

• Carlsberg A/S

• China Resources Snow Breweries Limited

• Heineken N.V.

• J. Lohr Winery Corporation

• Kirin Holdings Co Ltd

• Molson Coors Brewing Company

• Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd.

• Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd.



For each company, this report provides and discusses: a profile of the company, business developments, historical financial information, business segments, products/services, key financial ratios, financial outlook, a SWOT analysis.

• A SWOT analysis of the global low/zero alcohol beer and wine market.



This study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the low/zero alcohol beer and wine market. You find data, trends and predictions.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05779273/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

