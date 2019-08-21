The global lunch bags market at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast periodGlobal Lunch Bags Market: About this market

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

This lunch bag market analysis considers sales from both offline and online market. Our analysis also considers the sales of lunch bags in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the offline market segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as convenience and wide brand variety will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our lunch bags market report looks at factors such as growing preference for home-cooked meals, increasing emphasis on home-cooked meals for students, and rising working women population. However, uncertainties in the rising labor cost and fluctuating raw material prices, the presence of counterfeit products, and high demand for convenience foods may hamper the growth of the lunch bags industry over the forecast period.

Growing preference for home-cooked meals

Health-conscious consumers prefer home-cooked meals over food bought from outlets. Home-cooked meals have high nutritional value and are fresh and hygienic. The chances of contamination are less and are more economical than the food purchased outside. This demand for home-cooked meals will lead to the expansion of the global lunch bags market at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Increased adoption of an omnichannel strategy

The omnichannel strategy aims to integrate consumers' shopping experiences across multiple channels, including stores, PCs, and mobile devices seamlessly. This is leading the vendors to embrace the omnichannel strategy to appeal to the tech-savvy population. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global lunch bags market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lunch bags manufacturers, that include DELSEY, Fit & Fresh Inc., Lifetime Brands Inc., Newell Brands Inc., VF Corp.

Also, the lunch bags market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

