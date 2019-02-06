NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- High-Field MRI, Ultra-High Field MRI, Low-Field MRI



The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2018, the high-field segment held 60% share of the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems.



Report Scope

• Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market forecast from 2019-2029



Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems market forecast by field strength:

• High-Field MRI

• Ultra-High Field MRI

• Low-Field MRI



Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems by National Market forecast 2019-2029, covering:

• US

• Japan

• Germany

• France

• The UK

• Italy

• Spain

• China

• India

• Brazil

• Russia

• Rest of the World (RoW)



Each national market forecast is further segmented by field strength.



Assessment of selected leading companies that are the main players in the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market:

• Aurora Healthcare US Corp

• Bruker Corporation

• Canon Medical Systems

• Esaote SpA

• GE Healthcare

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

• Philips Healthcare

• Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd.

• Siemens Healthineers

• This report provides a SWOT and STEP analysis of the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market.



