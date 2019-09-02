NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Makeup Base Market: About this market

This makeup base market analysis considers sales from foundation, concealer, and powder. Our analysis also considers the sales of makeup base in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the foundation segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as a wide range of product offerings and effective innovation strategies adopted by vendors will play a significant role in the foundation segment to maintain their market position. Also, our global makeup base market report looks at factors such as growing demand among millennial consumers, increasing demand from emerging markets, and rising adoption of the multichannel approach in retail business. However, regulatory challenge in cosmetics industry, increasing pressure on reducing turnaround time for product launches, and threat from counterfeit products may hamper the growth of the makeup base industry over the forecast period.



Global Makeup Base Market: Overview

Growing demand among millennial consumers

A combination of the growing millennial population and an increase in their spending power has created growth opportunities for cosmetic vendors. The manufacturers focus on keeping the millennials engaged with its brands through various marketing initiatives, particularly video-blogging activities. The growing penetration of internet-enabled mobile devices among millennials has resulted in a steady shift toward online retail platforms, owing to shopping convenience and availability of a variety of products and brands. This will lead to the expansion of the global makeup base market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The shift in focus toward natural and organic makeup base products

Consumers opt for makeup base products with natural ingredients, as there is a growing concern about the impact of harmful chemicals in makeup base. Harmful effects of chemicals on the skin due to the continuous use of synthetic ingredients such as parabens, sulfates, phthalates, dimethicone, petroleum, talc, bismuth oxychloride are driving consumers to opt for natural and organic makeup base products. This increasing popularity and consumer preference for organic and clean-labeled products have led vendors to focus on natural and organic ingredients made from mineral pigments, plant oils, and botanical ingredients. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global makeup base market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading makeup base manufacturers, that include Christian Dior SE, Coty Inc., L'Oréal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.



Also, the makeup base market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



