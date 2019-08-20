NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Makeup Tools Market: About this market

This makeup tools market analysis considers sales from both makeup brushes and other tools and disposable makeup tools. Our analysis also considers the sales of makeup tools in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the make-up brushes and other tools segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing trend of online beauty and make-up tutorials will play a significant role in the make-up brushes and other tools segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global makeup tools market report looks at factors such as premiumization of makeup tools, wide availability of makeup tool kits in various distribution channels, and social media celebrity endorsement. However, uncertainties in the growing importance of makeup application using hands, availability of counterfeit products, and side effects of makeup adversely affecting the adoption of makeup products may hamper the growth of the makeup tools industry over the forecast period.

Premiumization of makeup tools

Customers and professional makeup artist prefer premium makeup tools that last long and facilitate easy application. Therefore, consumers opt for makeup tools with premium qualities and multiple functionalities, regardless of the price. This will lead to the expansion of the global makeup tools market at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

The emergence of Beauty and Makeup Tutorials

Beauty and makeup tutorials, which are emerging at a rapid pace on the internet, are driving the adoption of makeup products and accessories such as makeup tools. The increased penetration of smartphones and the internet has encouraged consumers to view makeup tutorials and learn basic tricks and tips to specific makeup. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global makeup tool is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading makeup tools manufacturers, that include e.l.f. Beauty Inc., Estée Lauder Co. Inc., L'Oréal SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Also, the makeup tools market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

