NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Mouse, Rabbit), By Product (Cardiac, Metabolic), By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



The global mammalian polyclonal IgG antibody market size is expected to reach USD 1.21 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 5.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Advantages over other forms of antibodies, increasing global R&D investments, and rising adoption of novel diagnostic procedures are factors driving the market. Global rise in chronic and infectious diseases also play a key role in propelling the market growth.



Polyclonal antibodies are the most preferred choice in routine laboratory tests, such as ELISA, microarray assays, western blotting, flow cytometry, and immunohistochemistry.Production of these does not require skilled professionals and large batches can be produced as per client requirements.



A polyclonal antibody can recognize multiple antigens on one epitope and therefore can be utilized in the study of various diseases ranging from cancer to metabolic diseases. Denatured proteins are often detected with the use of polyclonal antibodies.



Thus, increasing use of these products in the treatment of several chronic diseases is also anticipated to fuel growth in the near future.Rising investments by major pharma companies, such as Novartis and Roche, for the development of therapeutic antibodies and novel diagnostic techniques and for QC purposes are also driving the market growth.



For instance, R&D investments by top 10 biotech companies increased from USD 8.2 billion in 2010 to USD 10.2 billion in 2016, accounting for a 13% increase.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Large amount of polysera obtained from goats and predominant use of these animals as hosts has contributed to its large market share in 2017

• Metabolic biomarkers are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and cancer

• ELISA tests provide accurate diagnosis of disease, such as AIDS, Lyme disease, syphilis, pernicious anemia, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, squamous cell carcinoma, chickenpox, shingles, and other bacterial and viral infections, than other antibody-based assays contributing to its high market share

• Availability of technologically advanced equipment and presence of major market players has attributed to the North American region garnering large market share

• Asia Pacific is anticipated to gain significant market share in near future due to rising R&D investment and presence of target population

• Few key companies in the global mammalian polyclonal IgG antibody market include Abcam PLC; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Merck KgaA; Cell Signaling Technologies, Inc.; and Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



