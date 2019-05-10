The Global Market for Absorbable Sutures, 2023 - The Advantages of Absorbable Sutures Over Other Suture Types Drives Demand
DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Absorbable Sutures Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The absorbable sutures market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.
Increase in number of surgeries with growth in older population will drive the growth of the market
The older people are increasing with the rise in life expectancy. The rising aging population presents several health challenges and is likely to influence healthcare spending patterns in both developed and developing countries. Rising aging population will increase number of surgeries performed which will lead to increased demand for surgical tools and equipment including absorbable sutures.
Advantages of absorbable sutures over other suture types
The absorbable sutures provide temporary incision support as they maintain their tensile strength as long as needed during the healing process. Advantages of absorbable sutures over non absorbable sutures make them more popular among surgeons and health care professionals and thereby, fuels the growth of the market.
Availability of alternatives
A variety of alternatives to sutures like staples, adhesives, and wound closure tapes are available since technological advances has impacted all fields of medicines. Therefore, the presence of such alternatives and their benefits can hamper the growth of the global absorbable sutures market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies. Factors such as the increase in number of surgeries with growth in older population and advantages of absorbable sutures over other suture types, will provide considerable growth opportunities to absorbable sutures manufactures.
Key Players
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- DemeTECH Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Medtronic
- Teleflex Incorporated
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- Synthetic absorbable sutures - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Natural absorbable sutures - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- General surgeries - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Orthopedic surgeries - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Gynecology surgeries - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Ophthalmic surgeries - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Developments and advancements in suturing materials
- Emergence of single-hand operated suturing devices
- Improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- DemeTECH Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Medtronic
- Teleflex Incorporated
