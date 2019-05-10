The Global Market for Absorbable Sutures, 2023 - The Advantages of Absorbable Sutures Over Other Suture Types Drives Demand

DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Absorbable Sutures Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The absorbable sutures market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.

Increase in number of surgeries with growth in older population will drive the growth of the market

The older people are increasing with the rise in life expectancy. The rising aging population presents several health challenges and is likely to influence healthcare spending patterns in both developed and developing countries. Rising aging population will increase number of surgeries performed which will lead to increased demand for surgical tools and equipment including absorbable sutures.

Advantages of absorbable sutures over other suture types

The absorbable sutures provide temporary incision support as they maintain their tensile strength as long as needed during the healing process. Advantages of absorbable sutures over non absorbable sutures make them more popular among surgeons and health care professionals and thereby, fuels the growth of the market.

Availability of alternatives

A variety of alternatives to sutures like staples, adhesives, and wound closure tapes are available since technological advances has impacted all fields of medicines. Therefore, the presence of such alternatives and their benefits can hamper the growth of the global absorbable sutures market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies. Factors such as the increase in number of surgeries with growth in older population and advantages of absorbable sutures over other suture types, will provide considerable growth opportunities to absorbable sutures manufactures.

Key Players

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

DemeTECH Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Medtronic

Teleflex Incorporated

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Synthetic absorbable sutures - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Natural absorbable sutures - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

General surgeries - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Orthopedic surgeries - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Gynecology surgeries - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Ophthalmic surgeries - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Developments and advancements in suturing materials

Emergence of single-hand operated suturing devices

Improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

DemeTECH Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Medtronic

Teleflex Incorporated

