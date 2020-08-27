NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The global market for anti-counterfeit packaging is projected to grow from USD 106.3 billion in 2020 to reach USD 188.2 billion by 2025, at an estimated CAGR of 12.09%. The anti-counterfeit packaging market is driven by factors such as rise in counterfeit products in the market, increasing brand awareness, awareness among buyers about product information, the growing e-commerce industry, developments in printing technologies, and concerns regarding the impact of counterfeit packaging on the brand image of products. The growing pharmaceutical & healthcare sector is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use sector in the next five years. Due to stringent laws & regulations enacted by the government and increasing importance given to package security by manufacturers, the demand for anti-counterfeit packaging technologies is projected to grow in this sector. Emerging markets, such as the Asia-Pacific region, have contributed to an increase in the application of anti-counterfeit packaging in packaging products. The high set-up costs is the major restraint for the anti-counterfeit packaging industry.



RFID technology of the technology segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The RFID technology of the technology segment is projected to grow at the highest rate between 2020 and 2025.The RFID technology reads and captures information stored on the tag attached to the product.



RFID are used extensively in the packaging industry as they include tags, readers, and software services. By using tags and readers, products can be traced in seconds; this helps improve and track the supply chain process from production through distribution and retailing.



In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific anti-counterfeit packaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 due to the strong demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan. Factors, including an increase in the demand for authentic products, awareness of buyers regarding product information, developments in packaging technologies, and increasing counterfeiting activities, are expected to drive the market for anti-counterfeit packaging market in the Asia Pacific region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the anti-counterfeit packaging market.

•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25%

•?By Designation: C-level: 40%, D-level: 35%, and Others: 25%

•?By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 35%, and Rest of the World: 15%



The global anti-counterfeit packaging market comprises major manufacturers, such as Avery Dennison Corporation (US), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), 3M Company (US), DuPont (US), AlpVision S.A (Switzerland), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), SICPA Holding SA (Switzerland), Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (US), SAVI Technology, Inc. (US), and Authentix, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the anti-counterfeit packaging market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on technology, end-use industry, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the anti-counterfeit packaging market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is projected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall anti-counterfeit packaging market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



