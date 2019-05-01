The Global Market for Body Firming Creams 2019-2023: Lucrative Opportunities in Asia-Pacific

DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Body Firming Creams Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The body firming creams market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.

The rising demand for body care products in APAC will drive the body firming creams market growth during the forecast period. Rising awareness about personal appearance and growing consumer spending has resulted in the growing demand for body firming creams in the forthcoming years.

In addition, rising number of domestic and international manufacturers are extending their presence for capitalizing on the demand for body care products such as body firming creams. Furthermore, growing middle aged individuals in APAC will also foster the body firming creams market growth in the long run.

The growing population of middle-aged individuals

One of the growth drivers of the global body firming creams market is the rising demand for body firming creams in China. The increasing awareness of consumers regarding beauty and healthy lifestyle is encouraging them to invest in these anti-aging products, which will drive the growth of the market.

High trade tariffs and complex trade regulations

One of the challenges in the growth of the global body firming creams market is the high trade tariffs and complex trade regulations. The complex regulations to import/export beauty care products coupled with the increasing trade tariffs on beauty care products might hamper the market's growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Several vendors in the market offer a range of body firming creams that predominantly contain natural ingredients such as coconut, avocado, and olive oil.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

Beiersdorf AG

Clarins

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

L'Oreal S.A.

Sol de Janeiro

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Non-plant extracts - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Pure plant extracts - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing popularity of organic and natural body firming creams

Growing prominence of digital media influence

Rising popularity of paraben-free body creams

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Beiersdorf AG

Clarins

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

L'Oreal S.A.

Sol de Janeiro

