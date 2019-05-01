The Global Market for Body Firming Creams 2019-2023: Lucrative Opportunities in Asia-Pacific
May 01, 2019, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Body Firming Creams Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The body firming creams market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.
The rising demand for body care products in APAC will drive the body firming creams market growth during the forecast period. Rising awareness about personal appearance and growing consumer spending has resulted in the growing demand for body firming creams in the forthcoming years.
In addition, rising number of domestic and international manufacturers are extending their presence for capitalizing on the demand for body care products such as body firming creams. Furthermore, growing middle aged individuals in APAC will also foster the body firming creams market growth in the long run.
The growing population of middle-aged individuals
One of the growth drivers of the global body firming creams market is the rising demand for body firming creams in China. The increasing awareness of consumers regarding beauty and healthy lifestyle is encouraging them to invest in these anti-aging products, which will drive the growth of the market.
High trade tariffs and complex trade regulations
One of the challenges in the growth of the global body firming creams market is the high trade tariffs and complex trade regulations. The complex regulations to import/export beauty care products coupled with the increasing trade tariffs on beauty care products might hamper the market's growth during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Several vendors in the market offer a range of body firming creams that predominantly contain natural ingredients such as coconut, avocado, and olive oil.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Beiersdorf AG
- Clarins
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- L'Oreal S.A.
- Sol de Janeiro
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Non-plant extracts - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Pure plant extracts - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing popularity of organic and natural body firming creams
- Growing prominence of digital media influence
- Rising popularity of paraben-free body creams
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Beiersdorf AG
- Clarins
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- L'Oreal S.A.
- Sol de Janeiro
