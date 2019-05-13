The Global Market for Cancer Biologics to 2023: Manufacturers are Entering Into Strategic Collaborations to Develop or Commercialize Biologics Indicated for the Treatment of Various Types of Cancer

DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cancer Biologics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cancer biologics market will register a CAGR of over 11% by 2023.

The rising global incidences of cancer are likely to impact the market's growth during the forecast period

Increasing prevalence of environmental factors including tobacco smoking and pollution and changing dietary patterns are expected to contribute directly to the increased global incidences of cancer. Such rising incidences of this condition will eventually contribute to the cancer biologics market growth during the forecast period.

The rising global incidence of cancer

The major etiological factors leading to cancer include genetic mutations, environmental factors such as tobacco smoking and pollution, and changing dietary patterns. The rising prevalence of these factors has directly contributed to the increased global incidence of cancer.

Patient expiry of major cancer biologics

The emergence of biosimilars due to patent expiration of biologics hinder the market growth, despite the increased incidence of cancer during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Manufacturers in the global cancer biologics market are entering into strategic collaborations to develop or commercialize biologics indicated for the treatment of various types of cancer.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

