The Global Market for Cancer Biologics to 2023: Manufacturers are Entering Into Strategic Collaborations to Develop or Commercialize Biologics Indicated for the Treatment of Various Types of Cancer
May 13, 2019, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cancer Biologics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cancer biologics market will register a CAGR of over 11% by 2023.
The rising global incidences of cancer are likely to impact the market's growth during the forecast period
Increasing prevalence of environmental factors including tobacco smoking and pollution and changing dietary patterns are expected to contribute directly to the increased global incidences of cancer. Such rising incidences of this condition will eventually contribute to the cancer biologics market growth during the forecast period.
The rising global incidence of cancer
The major etiological factors leading to cancer include genetic mutations, environmental factors such as tobacco smoking and pollution, and changing dietary patterns. The rising prevalence of these factors has directly contributed to the increased global incidence of cancer.
Patient expiry of major cancer biologics
The emergence of biosimilars due to patent expiration of biologics hinder the market growth, despite the increased incidence of cancer during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be highly concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Manufacturers in the global cancer biologics market are entering into strategic collaborations to develop or commercialize biologics indicated for the treatment of various types of cancer.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Amgen Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Monoclonal antibodies - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Vaccines - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Cell and gene therapy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amgen Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
