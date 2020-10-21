The global market for Cancer Therapies is projected to reach US$220.5 billion by 2025
Oct 21, 2020, 08:50 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Cancer Therapies is projected to reach US$220.5 billion by 2025, driven by the rise in cancer prevalence to epidemic proportions and the still ongoing search to find effective treatments for the disease. Despite decades of research costing billions of dollars, a cure for cancer still remains elusive. This fact when juxtaposed with the epidemic spread of cancer will result in the disease emerging into the single most difficult to tackle public healthcare burden in the coming years. The pressure is therefore intensifying to research and develop newer and more effective therapies and treatment options. The reason why cancer is complex is due to its ability to continuously evolve and undergo molecular, genetic changes that affect behavior and response of tumor cells. Cancer cells evolve myriad ways to sabotage, stymie and trick the immune system preventing it from recognizing cancer cells, making the disease more resilient, aggressive and deadly. This has profound implications for the progression of the disease despite interventional therapies. Also, there are over 100 types of known cancer types. In addition the genetic diversity of tumors especially intra-tumor genetic heterogeneity makes finding a cure a challenge which the medical community continues to grapple with. Although the Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) has increased understanding of the diversity of cancer types, the disease continues to elude a cure while continuing to stretch the boundaries of medical science and understanding. Significant research is still required to understand the vast diversity of tumor gene expression, mutations and drug sensitivities.
Against the backdrop of tumor diversity, the universal "one size fits all" therapy which is the current standard of care is primitive. Therapies like chemotherapy and radiation, although help increase survival rates are beset with side-effects as they act as sledgehammers that destroy even healthy dividing cells at the cellular level. There is an urgent need for developing newer ways to target cancer`s diversity and evolution. While a cure for cancer is unlikely, targeted therapies will witness huge gains for their better prognosis. Targeted therapies revolve around identifying major pathways responsible for the disease and its progression and administering specific drugs targeting these pathways. Targeted therapies have lower side effects and are more effective than conventional therapies. However, targeted therapy increases the risk of emergence of treatment-resistant phenotypes. As an antidote to this problem is the interest shed on combined therapy targeting, stem cell transplants, molecular targeted therapy, and nanotechnology. Will these emerging therapies offer new paradigms in cancer treatment in the future, is however a question which only time will answer. Nevertheless, new advancements being made infuse optimism. For instance, scientists are close to identifying the key molecule involved in cancer`s mix and match diversity and evolution. Dubbed as DHX8, the protein influences the fundamental process in a cell called "alternative splicing`. Aberrations in alternative splicing are linked to cancer`s progression and drug resistance. Drugs targeting the DHX8 Gene can likely help us find the elusive chink in cancer`s biological armor allowing us to finally steal a march over this complex disease. An exciting future currently awaits cancer therapies through 2025 despite all the challenges involved. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 68% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period supported by the massive strides taken by the country in developing affordable next-generation therapies. Aggressive reforms in drug regulations and approval mechanisms have helped China emerge into the second largest pharmaceutical industry worldwide.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Cancer Therapies: An Outlook
Chemotherapy & Targeted Therapy Lead the Global Cancer
Therapies Market
By Cancer Type
USA Leads the Cancer Therapies Market
Biotherapies to Drive Growth
Rise in Cancer Incidence & Access to Modern Therapeutics Foster
Growth
Total Number of New Cancer Cases by Type: 2018
Total Number of Cancer Deaths by Type: 2018
Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018
Cancer Mortality by Region: 2018
Age-Standardized Incidence and Mortality Rates of All Cancers
(per 100000 Population) by Region: 2018
Cancer Research Spending Continues to Witness Growth
Number of FDA-Approved Cancer Drugs: 2010-2018
Select Cancer Drug Approvals in 2019
Select Cancer Drug Approvals in 2018
Cancer Drug Pipeline to Change the Pharma Landscape
Increasing Share of Cancer Drugs as % Of Total Pharma Drug
Pipeline: 2010-2019
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cancer Therapies Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019
Select Leading Cancer Drugs Worldwide by Sales: 2018
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Industry Focuses on New Approaches to Treat Cancer
Recent Advancements in Cancer Drug Discovery
A New Immunotherapy Technique that Improves Efficacy and Safety
of Cancer Treatment Developed by an Institute for Molecular
Engineering Research Team
Lymphoma Therapy Developed by BeiGene Secures US FDA Approval
New Linker Technology for Enhancing Stability of ADCs
Personalized Medicine Gains Importance
Companion Diagnostics Accelerate Role of Personalized Medicine
in Cancer Care
North American Companion Diagnostics Market (2019)
European Companion Diagnostics Market by Disease Area (2019)
Innovations in Cancer Drug Delivery: Key Factor in Product
Differentiation
Peptoid-based Nanotubes Allow Precise, Targeted Delivery of
Cancer Drugs
Combination Therapy: A Double Whammy Success
Patent Expiries of Branded Drugs to Trigger Generic Competition
Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and
Europe
Gene Therapy based Approaches Present Potential Weapon for
Battle against Cancer
Development of Novel Drug Candidates and Potential Therapies
Non-Viral Gene Therapy to Expedite Cancer Research and
Introduction of New Therapies
Rise in Patient Assistance Programs (PAPs)
Top Financial Concerns for Cancer Patients: Ranked In Order of
Influence
Oral Oncolytic Abandonment Rate (in %) by Patient Out-of-Pocket
Expenses
Growth Drivers and Restraints
Demographics & Lifestyles Raise the Risk of Cancer
Percentage Breakdown of New Cases for All Cancers by Gender (2019)
Percentage Breakdown of New Cases for Colon and Rectum Cancers
by Gender (2019)
Percentage Breakdown of New Cases for Lung & Bronchus Cancers
by Gender (2019)
Unmet Needs Leave Scope for Further Research and Development
Low Entry Barriers in Cancer Research Encourages Breakthrough
Developments
Increasing Investments by National Health Authorities
NCI Funding for Cancer Research (2002, 2008, 2014 and 2020)
Improved Screening, Diagnosis & Patient Survival Rates Trigger
Growth
Molecular Imaging of Cancer: Critical in Improving Patient
Outcomes
Innovations, Improvements, and Approvals Propel Growth
Select Cancer Drug Approvals (2018 & 2019)
Emerging Challenges in Cancer Drug Development
Drug Failures Deter Prospects of New Therapies
High Prices of Targeted Therapies Act as a Speed Breaker
Estimated Average Monthly Cost of Select Leading Cancer Drugs
in the US as of 2016
Cancer Drug Approval Processes Need to Become More Flexible for
Encouraging Innovation
Limited Tumor Specificity and Toxicity
Complicated Treatment Protocols: A Major Stumbling Block in
Patient Compliance
Reduced Smoking
Global Cigarette Consumption Per Capita by Select Countries for
1970 and 2018
Reimbursement Coverage Remains a Major Challenge
Increase in Multidrug Resistance
Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approval
Challenges Encountered in Clinical Trials
Overview of Cancer Therapy Segments
Immunotherapy: A Promising Segment
Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Therapy Type (in %) for 2019
Monoclonal Antibodies for Cancer Treatment
Monoclonal Antibodies in Late-Stage Clinical Trials for Cancer
Treatment
Vaccines: A Promising Future Area of Cancer Therapeutics
Approved Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines Worldwide
CAR-T Therapy: An Innovative Therapy Focused on Engineering of
Patients? Immune Cells for Cancer Treatment
UK Researchers New Approach Holds Potential to Boost
Immunotherapies
Targeted Therapy: An Overview
Types of Targeted Therapy
Chemotherapy: An Overview
Types of Chemotherapy
Risks Associated with Chemotherapy
Hormone Therapy
Drug Classes in Hormone Therapy
CANCER TYPES, APPROVED AND PIPELINE DRUGS
Prostate Cancer
Global Sales of Leading Prostate Cancer Drugs in US$ Million: 2018
Select General Risk Factors and their Relative Risk Rate in
Prostate Cancer
Select FDA Approved Drugs for Palliative Treatment of Advanced
Prostate Cancer
Select Drugs that Received Approval for Castration-Resistant
Prostate Cancer (CRPC)
Prostate Cancer Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results
Lung Cancer
Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates for Select Countries
Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Men for Select Countries
Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Women for Select Countries
Select FDA-Approved Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs
Select Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results: As of
Dec, 2019
Select Phase III Completed Clinical Trials with Results: As of
December 30, 2019
Breast Cancer
Select FDA Approved Breast Cancer Drugs
Breast Cancer Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results:
As of Dec 30, 2019
Breast Cancer Select Phase III Completed Clinical Trials with
Results: As of Dec 30, 2019
Renal Cancer
Select FDA-Approved Renal Cell Carcinoma Drugs
Cervical Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Select FDA-Approved Colorectal Cancer Drugs
Skin Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Non-Hodgkin?s Lymphoma
Leukemia
Standard Approved Mode of Therapy for AML by Age Group
Blood Cancer Phase IV Completed Clinical Trials with Results:
As of Dec 30, 2019
Blood Cancer Phase III Completed Clinical Trials with Results:
As of Dec 30, 2019
Bladder Cancer
Endometrial Cancer
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Cancer Therapies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 2: World Historic Review for Cancer Therapies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Therapies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemotherapy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 5: World Historic Review for Chemotherapy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Chemotherapy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Targeted Therapy
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 8: World Historic Review for Targeted Therapy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Targeted Therapy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Immunotherapy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 11: World Historic Review for Immunotherapy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Immunotherapy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Hormonal Therapy
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 14: World Historic Review for Hormonal Therapy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Hormonal Therapy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Treatment
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Treatment Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Treatment Types
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Blood Cancer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 20: World Historic Review for Blood Cancer by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Blood Cancer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Breast Cancer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 23: World Historic Review for Breast Cancer by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Breast Cancer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Prostate Cancer
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 26: World Historic Review for Prostate Cancer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Prostate Cancer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Gastrointestinal
Cancer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 29: World Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Cancer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal Cancer
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Gynecologic
Cancer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 32: World Historic Review for Gynecologic Cancer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Gynecologic Cancer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Lung Cancer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 35: World Historic Review for Lung Cancer by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Lung Cancer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Cancer
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Cancer Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Cancer Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Rising Cancer Cases Spur Growth in Anti-Cancer Drugs Market
Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths in the US (2019)
Number of Cancer Drugs in Development for the Years 2006, 2009,
2012, 2015 and 2018
Number of FDA-Approved Oncology Drugs in the US (2010-2018)
Cancer Drugs as % of Drug Pipeline in the US for the Period
2010-2019
Patient Assistance Programs Alleviate Cost Burden of Patients
to Some Extent
Personalized Medicine Gathers Momentum for Cancer Treatment in
the US
A Surging US Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market
Medicaid Reimbursement Rates for Cancer Treatment with
Radiation Indicate Notable Disparity among States
Oncology Care Model to Improve Quality and Reduce Financial
Toxicity of Cancer Care
CMS Hikes Reimbursement Rate for CAR-T Therapy
Market Analytics
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cancer Therapies by
Treatment Type - Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy,
Hormonal Therapy and Other Treatment Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Cancer Therapies by Treatment
Type - Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Hormonal
Therapy and Other Treatment Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 42: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Therapies by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Hormonal Therapy
and Other Treatment Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cancer Therapies by
Cancer Type - Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer,
Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer, Lung Cancer and
Other Cancer Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Cancer Therapies by Cancer
Type - Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer,
Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer, Lung Cancer and
Other Cancer Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 45: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Therapies by
Cancer Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blood
Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Gastrointestinal
Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer, Lung Cancer and Other Cancer Types
for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
CANADA
Number of New Cancer Cases in Canada: 2019
Market Analytics
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cancer Therapies
by Treatment Type - Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy,
Immunotherapy, Hormonal Therapy and Other Treatment Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Cancer Therapies by
Treatment Type - Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy,
Hormonal Therapy and Other Treatment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 48: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Therapies by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Hormonal Therapy
and Other Treatment Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cancer Therapies
by Cancer Type - Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer,
Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer, Lung Cancer and
Other Cancer Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Cancer Therapies by Cancer
Type - Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer,
Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer, Lung Cancer and
Other Cancer Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 51: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Therapies by
Cancer Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blood
Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Gastrointestinal
Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer, Lung Cancer and Other Cancer Types
for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
JAPAN
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cancer Therapies
by Treatment Type - Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy,
Immunotherapy, Hormonal Therapy and Other Treatment Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Cancer Therapies by
Treatment Type - Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy,
Hormonal Therapy and Other Treatment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 54: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Therapies by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Hormonal Therapy
and Other Treatment Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cancer Therapies
by Cancer Type - Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer,
Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer, Lung Cancer and
Other Cancer Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Cancer Therapies by Cancer
Type - Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer,
Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer, Lung Cancer and
Other Cancer Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 57: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Therapies by
Cancer Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blood
Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Gastrointestinal
Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer, Lung Cancer and Other Cancer Types
for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
CHINA
Cancer Therapies Market: Overview
Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed (in Thousands) in China: 2018
Chinese Drug Makers Look to Strengthen Domestic Presence with
Low-cost Products
Market Analytics
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Cancer Therapies
by Treatment Type - Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy,
Immunotherapy, Hormonal Therapy and Other Treatment Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 59: China Historic Review for Cancer Therapies by
Treatment Type - Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy,
Hormonal Therapy and Other Treatment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 60: China 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Therapies by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Hormonal Therapy
and Other Treatment Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Cancer Therapies
by Cancer Type - Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer,
Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer, Lung Cancer and
Other Cancer Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 62: China Historic Review for Cancer Therapies by Cancer
Type - Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer,
Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer, Lung Cancer and
Other Cancer Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 63: China 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Therapies by
Cancer Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blood
Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Gastrointestinal
Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer, Lung Cancer and Other Cancer Types
for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
EUROPE
Rising Cancer Incidence and New Drug Development Augur Well for
European Cancer Therapies Market
Cancer Incidence in Europe: Number of New Cancer Cases
(in Thousands) by Site for 2018
Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed (in Thousands) in the UK:
2018
Market Analytics
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cancer Therapies
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Cancer Therapies by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 66: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Therapies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cancer Therapies
by Treatment Type - Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy,
Immunotherapy, Hormonal Therapy and Other Treatment Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Cancer Therapies by
Treatment Type - Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy,
Hormonal Therapy and Other Treatment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 69: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Therapies by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Hormonal Therapy
and Other Treatment Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cancer Therapies
by Cancer Type - Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer,
Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer, Lung Cancer and
Other Cancer Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Cancer Therapies by Cancer
Type - Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer,
Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer, Lung Cancer and
Other Cancer Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 72: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Therapies by
Cancer Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blood
Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Gastrointestinal
Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer, Lung Cancer and Other Cancer Types
for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
FRANCE
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Cancer Therapies
by Treatment Type - Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy,
Immunotherapy, Hormonal Therapy and Other Treatment Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 74: France Historic Review for Cancer Therapies by
Treatment Type - Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy,
Hormonal Therapy and Other Treatment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 75: France 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Therapies by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Hormonal Therapy
and Other Treatment Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Cancer Therapies
by Cancer Type - Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer,
Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer, Lung Cancer and
Other Cancer Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 77: France Historic Review for Cancer Therapies by Cancer
Type - Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer,
Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer, Lung Cancer and
Other Cancer Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 78: France 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Therapies by
Cancer Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blood
Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Gastrointestinal
Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer, Lung Cancer and Other Cancer Types
for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
GERMANY
Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cancer
Therapies by Treatment Type - Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy,
Immunotherapy, Hormonal Therapy and Other Treatment Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Cancer Therapies by
Treatment Type - Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy,
Hormonal Therapy and Other Treatment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 81: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Therapies by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Hormonal Therapy
and Other Treatment Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cancer
Therapies by Cancer Type - Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer,
Prostate Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer,
Lung Cancer and Other Cancer Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Cancer Therapies by
Cancer Type - Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer,
Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer, Lung Cancer and
Other Cancer Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 84: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Therapies by
Cancer Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blood
Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Gastrointestinal
Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer, Lung Cancer and Other Cancer Types
for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
ITALY
Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cancer Therapies
by Treatment Type - Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy,
Immunotherapy, Hormonal Therapy and Other Treatment Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Cancer Therapies by
Treatment Type - Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy,
Hormonal Therapy and Other Treatment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 87: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Therapies by
Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Hormonal Therapy
and Other Treatment Types for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cancer Therapies
by Cancer Type - Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer,
Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer, Lung Cancer and
Other Cancer Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Cancer Therapies by Cancer
Type - Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer,
Gastrointestinal Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer, Lung Cancer and
Other Cancer Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 90: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Therapies by
Cancer Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blood
Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Gastrointestinal
Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer, Lung Cancer and Other Cancer Types
for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cancer Therapies by
Treatment Type - Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy,
Hormonal Therapy and Other Treatment Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 92: UK Historic Review for Cancer Therapies by Treatment
Type - Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Hormonal
Therapy and Other Treatment Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 93: UK 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Therapies by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
