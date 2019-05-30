The Global Market for Carbon & Graphite, 2019 - Shift Towards Eco-friendly Electric Vehicles to Propel Demand for Graphite-using Li-ion Batteries
May 30, 2019, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon and Graphite - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Categories/Segments:
- C&G Electrodes (Carbon Electrodes, & Graphite Electrodes)
- C&G Fibers
- C&G Powder
- Others
The report also analyzes the markets by the following End-Use Industries:
- Industrial Applications
- Aerospace Industry
- Other Applications
The report profiles 121 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Cabot Corporation (USA)
- Solvay S.A. (Belgium)
- GrafTech International Holdings Inc. (USA)
- HEG Ltd. (India)
- Hexcel Corporation (USA)
- Mersen S.A. (France)
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)
- Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber & Composites (MCCFC) (USA)
- Morgan Advanced Materials plc (UK)
- Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Orion Engineered Carbons LLC (USA)
- SGL Group - The Carbon Company (Germany)
- Showa Denko K.K (Japan)
- Showa Denko Carbon Inc. (USA)
- Superior Graphite (USA)
- Teijin Ltd. (Japan)
- Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)
- ZOLTEK Carbon Fiber (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
End-use Industry Dynamics Set the Growth Trend in Carbon & Graphite Market
Current and Future Analysis
Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate C&G Products Consumption
Positive Economic Outlook Bodes Well for Carbon & Graphite Market
Global GDP Performance & Market Outlook
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Graphite
Graphite Application by Type
Energy Markets and Automotive & Aerospace Sectors Promise Growth
Global Supply Shortage: Key Constraint to the Graphite Electrode Market
Synthetic Graphite - Specialized Applications Foster Production Volume
Graphite Reserves & Production Scenario
China - The World's Largest Graphite Producer
Major Natural Graphite Producing Nations Worldwide by Type
China Loses Ground in Graphite Production Landscape
Rise in Flake Graphite Prices
Investor Attention Shifts to Non-Chinese Graphite Companies
Low Quality - A Major Problem with Chinese Graphite Ore
Natural Graphite Production in North America
New Mines to Come Online in African Countries
New Graphite Electrode Projects Outside China
Syrah Resources - Flagship Balama Project
Battery Minerals - Montepuez & Balama Central
Graphex - Chilalo Project
Other Select Pipeline Projects
Flake Graphite: The Major Type of Natural Graphite Produced
Brazil - Another Key Producer
Demand Rises for Higher Quality Graphite
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
High-tech Applications to Drive Growth in the Natural Graphite Market
Emerging End-Use Applications to Spearhead Demand for Natural Graphite
Refractories: A Major End-Use Market for Natural Graphite
Refractory Manufacturers to Invest in Graphite Mines to Tackle Rising Graphite Prices
Promising Growth from Expanding Energy Storage Applications of Graphite
Natural & Synthetic Graphite Variants Vie for a Share of the Lucrative Batteries Market
Graphite in Li-Ion Batteries: Positive Outlook Riding on Increasing Sales of Cars & Electronic Devices
Existing and Emerging Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries
Increasing Use of Li-ion Batteries in Portable Electronic Devices to Foster Demand for Graphite
Shift towards Eco-friendly Electric Vehicles to Propel Demand for Graphite-Using Li-Ion Batteries
EV/HEV Related Government Regulations and Support Measures in Select Countries
Comparison of Different Parameters for Electricity Powered Vehicles
Establishment of Megafactories for Mass Production of Batteries to Fuel Graphite Consumption
Diminishing Prospects in Steelmaking & Refractories Sectors Pushes to Focus on Graphite-Using Batteries Market
Innovations in the Batteries Space
High Significance of Carbon & Graphite in Photovoltaic Industry
Fuel Cells: PEM Technology Offers Promise for Graphite
A Glance at Graphite Usage in Fuel Cells & Batteries
Trends in EAF Steel Production - A Key Factor Dictating Demand for Graphite Electrodes
World Steel Production - A Glance at Key Statistics
Increasing Aluminum Production Provides Foundation for Electrodes Growth
Competitor Landscape
Nuclear Power: An Opportune Application Market for Carbon & Graphite
Focus on Developing Smaller Pebble Bed Nuclear Reactors to Propel Use of Graphite
Carbon Fiber
Carbon Fiber Market Capitalizes on the Rising Demand for Lightweight Components
Evolution of Carbon Fiber Applications over the Past Four Decades
Aerospace & Defense - An Inevitable Market for Carbon Fibers
Rising Demand for New Commercial Aircraft Sets the Tone for Carbon Fibers Market
Carbon Fiber All Set to Replace Steel in Automotive Industry
Carbon Fibers Find Broader Adoption in Automotive Industry
Strong Demand for Lightweight Vehicles Impels Growth
Environmental Regulations to Drive Demand for Carbon Fibers in Automotive Industry
Carbon Fiber Fuelling Safety in Automotive Industry
The FreedomCAR Program to Boost Carbon Fiber Demand
Burgeoning Wind Energy Sector - A Fast Growing Market for Carbon Fibers
Sports Goods: Rising Potential for Carbon Fiber Usage
Use of Carbon Fiber in Sports Goods
Carbon Fiber Composites Market: Steady Growth Prospects
Wind Energy & Aerospace Industries Foster Growth in the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market
The Dominance of Japan and US in the Carbon Fiber Market
Carbon Fiber: Production Scenario
Competition
US Eyes the Lucrative Carbon Fiber Market by Investing Heavily in R&D
Activated Carbon
Activated Carbon Market Heading for Strong Gains
Water Treatment and Purification - The Largest and Fastest Growing End-Use Segment
Air Purification to Drive Future Growth
The United States - A Major Market for Activated Carbon
Competitive Scenario
Market Outlook
Carbon Black
Global Market for Carbon Black - An Overview
Graphene
Graphene: A Material with Enormous Potential
As Hype Subsides, Players Focus on Allaying Concerns over Commercialization Potential of Graphene
Carbon Nanotubes
Carbon Nanotubes Market to Experience Impressive Growth
Expandable Graphite
Flame-retardant Regulations for New Buildings Drive Demand for Expandable Graphite
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Carbon
Properties and Isotopes of Carbon
Carbon Compounds
Carbon: Serving the Requirements of Varied Industries
Industry-Wide Applications of Carbon Products
Graphite
Physical Features
Graphite Sources
Applications of Graphite
Classification of Graphite
Grades of Synthetic Graphite
ATJ
PGW and PGX
CS and SLX
Graphite Recycling
Carbon & Graphite - Product Categorization
Carbon and Graphite Electrodes
Carbon Electrodes
Graphite Electrodes
Applications of Graphite Electrodes
Graphite Electrodes Primarily Used in Steel Industry
Graphite Electrodes in Fuel Cells
Grades of Graphite Electrodes
Graphite Electrodes - Production Process
Carbon & Graphite Fibers
Fiber Production
Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-Based Carbon Fibers
Oxidative stabilization
Carbonization
Graphitization
Rayon-Based Carbon Fibers
Production Stages
Stabilization
Carbonization
Graphitization
Pitch-Based Carbon Fibers
Production Stages
Pitch preparation
Spinning and drawing
Stabilization
Carbonization
Structure of Carbon Fiber
Classification of Carbon Fibers
Classification based on properties of carbon fiber
Classification based on precursor fiber materials
Classification based on heat treatment temperature
Applications of Carbon Fiber
Carbon & Graphite Powders
Carbon Powder
Graphite Powder
Other Carbon and Graphite Products
Carbon & Graphite Blocks
Graphene
Properties of Graphene
Specialty Composites
Carbon and Graphite Felt
Pyrolytic Graphite (PG)
5. AN OVERVIEW OF END-USE APPLICATIONS
Carbon and Graphite - Varied Applications
Applications of Carbon & Graphite Products in Varied Industries
Aerospace Industry
Properties of Aerospace Grade Graphite Composites
Aluminum Production
Automotive Industry
Chemical Industry and the Petrochemical sector
Chemical Industry
Construction Industry
EAF Steel Production
Electrical Appliances
Carbon and Carbon-Graphite Brushes
Electro-Graphitic Brushes
Natural Graphite Brushes
Properties and Applications of Brushes by Type
Glass Fibers and Optical Fibers Production
Glass Industry
Silicon Manufacturing
Heat Treatment of Ceramics and Metals
Industrial Electrochemical Application
Jewelry Sector
Nuclear Industry
Oil and Mining
Paper Industry
Plasterboard
Power Generation
Powder Metallurgy & Production of Hard Metal
Production of Compound Materials
Refractories
Sealing Applications
Semiconductor Manufacture
Sporting Goods Industry
Telecommunications
Wind Energy
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Focus on Select Players
6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
Cabot Corporation Introduces Propel X Carbon Black Series
Orion Engineered Carbons Introduce XPB 430
SGL to Unveil Innovative Carbon-Fiber Based Materials
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Tokai Carbon Acquires Fort Worth-based Sid Richardson Carbon and its affiliate companies
Tokai Carbon Agrees to acquire Sid Richardson
Teijin Limited Establishes Sales Affiliates in China and Taiwan to Strengthen Carbon Fiber Operations
Westwater Resources Acquires Alabama Graphite
Toho Tenax Integrates into Teijin Limited
Kuraray Acquires Calgon Carbon
SGL Group Sells Graphite Electrode and CFL/CE Businesses Unit to Triton
SDK Acquires SGL GE
Heraeus Holding Acquires Graphite Machining Services & Innovations LLC
Imerys Graphite & Carbon acquires Nippon Power Graphite (NPG)
Saint Jean Carbon to Acquire Two Mines
Orion Acquires Outstanding Shares of Carbon Black Business
GrafTech to Realign Business Segments
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 121 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 143)
- The United States (36)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (21)
- Europe (30)
- France (2)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (17)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (46)
- Latin America (5)
- Africa (3)
