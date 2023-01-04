The Global Market for Carbon Foam 2023: Featuring CFOAM Ltd., Koppers Inc., LIGC Application, Sumteq and More

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Carbon Foam" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Carbon foams are materials with a porous structure consisting mainly of macropores, which have a high specific area, light weight, electrical conductivity, high thermal insulation and thermal stability. They are currently applied as adsorbents, electrodes, catalyst supports, thermal insulators at high temperatures etc. Carbon foams can be formed from existing carbon powders such as graphite, graphene and carbon nanotubes in combination with a polymer binder. In other cases, carbon foams or carbon aerogels are formed from polymeric precursors which are then pyrolyzed in an inert atmosphere.

Report contents include:

Analysis of carbon foam types, properties and production.

Markets and applications for carbon foams. Markets covered include Thermal management, Adsorbents, Batteries, Supercapacitors, Electromagnetic interference shielding, Catalyst support and sensors.

Global revenues to 2033, by market and region.

Profiles of 19 companies. Companies profiled include CFOAM Ltd., Koppers Inc., LIGC Application and Sumteq GmbH.

Key Topics Covered:

1 THE ADVANCED CARBON MATERIALS MARKET

2 CARBON FOAM

2.1 Types

2.1.1 Graphite foams

2.1.2 Graphene foams

2.1.3 Carbon nanotube foams

2.1.4 Carbon aerogels

2.1.4.1 Carbon-based aerogel composites

2.1.5 Mxene foam

2.2 Properties

2.3 Production

3 THE CARBON FOAM MARKET

3.1 Market drivers

3.2 Applications

3.2.1 Thermal management

3.2.2 Adsorbents

3.2.3 Energy storage

3.2.3.1 Batteries

3.2.3.2 Supercapacitors

3.2.4 Electromagnetic interference shielding

3.2.5 Catalyst support

3.2.6 Sensors

3.3 Global revenues 2018-2033 (millions USD)

3.3.1 By market

3.3.2 By region

4 COMPANY PROFILES (19 companies)

5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

6 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

3d Nano Batteries (3DNB), LLC

American Elements

Blueshift Materials, Inc.

Carbon-Core Corporation

CFOAM Ltd.

Ecoworth Tech Pte. Ltd.

Entegris (Poco Materials)

Firefly Energy Co.

ERG Aerospace

Green Earth Aerogel Technologies

Integrated Graphene Ltd.

Koppers

LIGC Application Ltd.

Nova Graphene,Inc.

Signet Graphene Technologies, Inc.

Sumteq GmbH

Ultramet

Xiamen Zopin New Material Limited

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/poa7xp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets