The Global Market for Docking Stations, Forecast to 2023 - ACCO Brands, Acer, Dell Technologies, HP Development Company, and Lenovo are Dominating
May 09, 2019, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Docking Station Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The docking station market will register a CAGR of close to 3% by 2023.
The increasing availability of universal docking stations will trigger the docking station market growth during the forecast period.
Universal docking stations are often connected to the latest laptops, notebooks, desktops, and some compatible tablets running either on Mac or Windows operating systems. Furthermore, increasing adoption of various styles of working concepts including BYOD and COPE across several organizations in the world.
BYOD requires organizations in procuring and providing computer peripherals and connectivity solutions, including the universally compatible docking stations. As a result, the rising adoption of BYOD and COPE will foster the universal docking stations during the next few years.
Technological advances in docking stations
One of the growth drivers of the global docking station market is the technological advances in docking stations. The increasing use of high-bandwidth applications and the need for faster data transfer are driving the development of technologies such as USB 3.0, USB-C, Thunderbolt, and wireless connectivity.
Limitations of USB 3.0 docking stations
One of the challenges in the growth of the global docking station market is the limitations of USB 3.0 docking stations. The users of USB 3.0 docking stations are experienced the slow refresh rate of external displays, which will hamper the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on introducing compact graphics docking stations.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- ACCO Brands
- Acer Inc.
- Dell Technologies
- HP Development Company L.P.
- Lenovo
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- PCs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Smartphones and tablets - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing focus on design enhancement of docking stations
- Development of cross-platform compatible docking stations
- Introduction of compact graphics docking stations
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ACCO Brands
- Acer Inc.
- Dell Technologies
- HP Development Company L.P.
- Lenovo
