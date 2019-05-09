The Global Market for Docking Stations, Forecast to 2023 - ACCO Brands, Acer, Dell Technologies, HP Development Company, and Lenovo are Dominating

DUBLIN, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Docking Station Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The docking station market will register a CAGR of close to 3% by 2023.

The increasing availability of universal docking stations will trigger the docking station market growth during the forecast period.

Universal docking stations are often connected to the latest laptops, notebooks, desktops, and some compatible tablets running either on Mac or Windows operating systems. Furthermore, increasing adoption of various styles of working concepts including BYOD and COPE across several organizations in the world.

BYOD requires organizations in procuring and providing computer peripherals and connectivity solutions, including the universally compatible docking stations. As a result, the rising adoption of BYOD and COPE will foster the universal docking stations during the next few years.

Technological advances in docking stations

One of the growth drivers of the global docking station market is the technological advances in docking stations. The increasing use of high-bandwidth applications and the need for faster data transfer are driving the development of technologies such as USB 3.0, USB-C, Thunderbolt, and wireless connectivity.

Limitations of USB 3.0 docking stations

One of the challenges in the growth of the global docking station market is the limitations of USB 3.0 docking stations. The users of USB 3.0 docking stations are experienced the slow refresh rate of external displays, which will hamper the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on introducing compact graphics docking stations.

Key Players

ACCO Brands

Acer Inc.

Dell Technologies

HP Development Company L.P.

Lenovo

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

PCs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Smartphones and tablets - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

and - Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing focus on design enhancement of docking stations

Development of cross-platform compatible docking stations

Introduction of compact graphics docking stations

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ACCO Brands

Acer Inc.

Dell Technologies

HP Development Company L.P.

Lenovo

