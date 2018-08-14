The Global Market for Electronic Medical Records (EMR 2018): Physician & Hospital EHR Market, Geographic Regions, Trends and Issues
17:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "EMR 2018: The Market for Electronic Medical Records (Physician and Hospital EHR Market, Geographic Regions, Trends and Issues)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
EMR 2018, now in its Eleventh Edition, provides a trusted source of analysis of the electronic medical records (EMR) industry. The report looks at the market and trends affecting electronic medical record software and related services. Included in the report are statistics influencing the industry, demographics, life expectancy, and company strategies. This 403-page report is a complete global analysis of the EMR / EHR market.
A market summary includes a total market analysis, including:
- EMR Market Analysis 2015-2022 ($ millions)
- Revenues and Market Share of EMR Providers 2017 (in millions $)
- Market Size and Growth for Physician/Web-based EMR Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- EMR Hospital Market Analysis 2015-2022 ($ millions)
- Hospital vs Physician/Web Breakdown 2017 (%)
- Hospital vs Physician/Web Breakdown 2022 (%)
Revenues are based on worldwide figures. Included in the revenues are sales of software, services, consulting and replacement. The market analysis is global in nature, though trend analysis focuses on the U.S. as the largest healthcare market and the most incentivized for EMR conversion.
The report does feature EMR Market Analysis for 2017-2022 for:
- United States
- EMEA
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Nordic Countries
- Middle East
- Israel
- Africa
- Other EMEA
- APAC EMR
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Other APAC
- Rest of World
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- Other Rest of World
There are several primary issues and trends affecting the electronic medical records (EMR) industry. Demographics, increasing life expectancy, and technology innovation will continue to fuel growth in the future. New developments will also positively influence growth.
Issues and trends explored in this study include:
- Patient Engagement
- Information Overload
- Patient Access - Blue Button Technology
- Blockchain
- Healthcare Analytics
- Virtualization Technology
- Interoperability
- Cloud Computing
- Artificial Intelligence and Healthcare
- Big Tech Invasion
- Big Data
- Internet of Health Things
- Healthcare Cybersecurity
- Global Healthcare Spending Trends
EMR 2018 includes is a competitive analysis of leading EMR system providers.
Competitors profiled include:
- 4Medica
- AdvanceMD
- Alert Life Sciences Computing S.A.
- Allmeds
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- Amazing Charts
- Aprima Medical Software, Inc
- athenahealth, Inc
- Bernoulli Enterprise, Inc
- BizMatics, Inc.
- Cambio Healthcare Systems
- CareCloud
- Cerner Corporation
- Change Healthcare
- ChartLogic, Inc
- CompuGroup Medical AG
- Computer Programs and Systems, Inc
- Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)
- CureMD
- Dr First/Rcop
- eClinicalWorks
- eMDs
- EMIS Health
- Epic Systems Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Greenway Health, LLC
- Healthland
- Henry Schein MicroMD
- IBM Healthcare
- IMS MAXIMS
- InterSystems Corporation
- Kareo
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Kronos Incorporated
- McKesson Corporation
- MEDENT Community Computer Service, Inc.
- MEDHOST
- Medical Information Technology, Inc (MEDITECH)
- Meditab Software, Inc
- Medsphere Systems Corporation
- Microtest Ltd.
- NantHealth
- NextGen Healthcare Information Systems
- Nextech
- Nightingale Informatix Corporation (now Telus Health)
- NoemaLife S.p.A. (now Dedalus Healthcare Group)
- Nuesoft Technologies, Inc
- Practice Fusion
- Praxis
- Qualcomm Life, Inc
- Quality Systems, Inc
- Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
- SAP SE
- SequelMed
- Streamline MD
- Tieto
- WebPT
- WRS Health
The report includes revenues for EMR/EHR systems, CPOE systems, and directly related services such as installation, training, servicing, and consulting which are key profit areas for companies. It does not include PACS or hardware.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Industry at a Glance
- Scope and Methodology
- Use of EMR
- Percentage and Increase of Physician Usage of EMR
- Hospital Use of EMR
- Size and Growth of the Market
- Table Total Worldwide Market for EMR Technologies Revenues, 2015-2022
- Key Issues and Trends Affecting the Market
- Competitive Outlook
- Conclusion Highlights
2. Introduction and Overview
- Overview
- The Medical Record
- The Electronic Medical Record
- Industry Terminology
- Table Terminology Comparison Matrix
- Industry Structure
- Physician-based/Ambulatory EMR Services
- Table Physician Adoption of EMRs 2006-2017, Basic System and Fully Functional System
- Table Percentage of Physicians Reporting Fully Functional EMR 2017
- Age-based and Practice Distribution of Office-based Physician EMR Adoption
- Table Percentage Distribution of Office-based Physicians Using EMR by Age and Practice Characteristics (US)
- Table Percentage of Office-based Physicians with Certified EMR by State
- Hospital-based EMR Services
- Table State Percentage Distribution of Non-Federal Acute Care Hospitals Using EHR (US) by State
- Advantages
- Increased Access and Efficiency
- Improved Documentation
- Quality of Care
- Increased Resources
- Quality Assurance
- Eliminates Costs
- Disadvantages
- Reliability
- Accountability
- Patient Privacy
- EMR Software
- Components of an EMR
- Table Average Total Cost for a Three-Physician Practice for EMR/PMS Installations
- Table Total Cost Range for EMR/PMS Installations
- US EMR Adoption Model
- Table U.S. Adoption Stage % by Year, 2014-2017
- Table New EMRAM Criteria Update 2018
- Table Canada EMR Hospital Adoption Model 2017
- Table US Ambulatory EMR Adoption Model 2017
- Table Doctors Office Adoption Rates 2013-2017 (%)
3. Emerging Trends
- Patient Engagement/Patient-Centered Healthcare
- Meaningful Use
- Table Attestation Details
- Modified Stage 2
- Table Modified Stage of Meaningful Use 2015-2019 and beyond
- Economic Stimulus Package
- Table Medicare EHR Incentive Payment Schedule
- Table Medicaid EHR Incentive Payment Schedule (thousands $)
- Stimulus Guarantee
- Information Overload
- Patient Access - Blue Button Technology
- Vendor Switches
- Blockchain
- Healthcare Analytics
- Medical Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA)
- Merit Based Incentive Payment System
- Alternative Payment Models (APM)
- Vendor Readiness
- Virtualization Technology
- Storage Area Networks
- Interoperability
- Types of Interoperability
- Table Three Types of Interoperability
- Dimensions of Interoperability
- Benefits
- CommonWell Alliance
- Sequoia Project
- The Interoperability Pledge
- FHIR
- Argonaut Project
- 21st Century Cures Act and Trusted Exchange Framework
- Cloud Computing
- Types of Clouds
- Artificial Intelligence and Healthcare
- Big Tech Invasion
- Amazon
- Apple
- Goggle
- Microsoft
- Interoperable Devices
- BYOD Accelerates
- Dashboard Models
- Big Data
- Internet of Health Things
- Rise of Epic
- ONC Interoperability Guidelines Draft Framework
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Table Mergers and Acquisitions
- Professional Sports Organizations Using EMRs
- Stark Law
- Discreet Recordable Transcription
- Regional Extension Centers
- Table 2017 List of Regional Extension Centers
- Personnel Issues
- Healthcare Cybersecurity
- Security Breaches/Portable Devices
- Table 2015 Data Breaches
- Ransomware
- Fraud and Security Surveillance Increases
- Medical Device Connectivity Market in EMR
- Table Ways to Improve Connectivity of Medical Devices
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Revenues and Competitors
- Table Market Size and Growth for Medical Device Connectivity Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- Mobile Health and Apps
- EpicCare Mobile Apps: Haiku and Canto and Limerick
- Allscripts Mobile App: TouchWorks Mobile
- Cerner Mobile App: PowerChart Touch
- Network for Doctors
- Physician Position and Usability
- Accountable Care Organizations
- Table Top Accountable Care Organizations 2017
- The Personal Health Record System
- Differences in Access to PHR
- Smart Cards Technology
- Wireless Technologies
- Open Source EMR Applications
- Benefits of Open Source EMR Applications
- Table Select Free or Open Source EMR Products
- Adoption Issues
- Table Physician Office National Level Adoption by Vendor 2017
- Table Regional Physician Adoption by Vendor
- Usability and Adoption
- Quality of Care/Malpractice
- Cost-Benefit Analysis
- ROI for a Typical Physician Practice
- EHR Incentive Program
- Table EHR Incentive Payments
- Technology Limitations
- Social and Organizational Barriers
- E-Prescribing
- CCHIT
- Certifications 2010
- Table EMR/EHR Certifications 2010
- Certifications in 2011
- Table EMR/EHR Certifications 2011
- Certifications in 2012
- Table System Certifications in 2012
- Certifications in 2013
- Table Select Ambulatory EMR Certified Products 2013
- Certifications in 2014
- Table Select EMR Certified Products 2014
- Table Select Ambulatory EMR Certified Products 2014
- Certifications in 2015
- Table Select Ambulatory EMR Certified Products 2015
- Certifications in 2016
- Table Select EHR Certifications 2016
- Certifications in 2017
- Table Select EHR Certifications 2017
- NHIN (eHealth Exchange)
- Global Healthcare Spending Trends
- Europe
- Table EU Healthcare Expenditures as Percent of GDP by Select Countries
- Asia Pacific
- The US Market
4. Market Participants
- Table EMR Mergers and Acquisitions
- 4Medica
- Table 4Medica Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- AdvanceMD
- Table AdvanceMD Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Alert Life Sciences Computing S.A.
- Table Alert Life Sciences Computing S.A. Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Allmeds
- Table Allmeds Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- Table Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Company Financials
- Table Allscripts (2014-2017) ($ millions)
- Amazing Charts
- Table Amazing Charts Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Aprima Medical Software, Inc
- Table Aprima Medical Software, Inc. Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- athenahealth, Inc
- Table athenahealth, Inc. Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Company Financials
- Table athenahealth Revenue (2014-2017) ($ millions)
- Bernoulli Enterprise, Inc
- Table Bernoulli Enterprise Inc Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- BizMatics, Inc.
- Table Bizmatics, Inc. Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Cambio Healthcare Systems
- Table Cambio Healthcare Systems Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- CareCloud
- Table CareCloud Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Cerner Corporation
- Table Cerner Corporation Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Company Financials
- Table Cerner Revenue (2014-2017) ($ millions)
- Change Healthcare
- Table Change Healthcare Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- ChartLogic, Inc
- Table ChartLogic, Inc. Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- CompuGroup Medical AG
- Table CompuGroup Medical AG Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Company Financials
- Table CompuGroup Revenue (2014-2017) ($ millions)
- Computer Programs and Systems, Inc
- Table Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Company Financials
- Table CPSI Revenue (2014-2017) ($ millions)
- Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)
- Table CSC Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Company Financials
- Table CSC Revenue (2014-2017) ($ millions)
- CureMD
- Table CureMD Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Dr First/Rcop
- Table Dr First/ Rcop Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- eClinicalWorks
- Table eClinicalWorks Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Company Financials
- Table eClinicalWorks Estimated Revenue (2014-2017) ($ millions)
- eMDs
- Table eMDs Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- EMIS Health
- Table EMIS Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Performance Review
- Table EMIS Estimated Revenue (2014-2017) ($ millions)
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Table Epic Systems Corporation Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Company Financials
- Table Epic Systems Corporation Estimated Revenue (2014-2017) ($ millions)
- GE Healthcare
- Table GE Healthcare Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Company Financials
- Table GE Healthcare Revenue (2014-2017) ($ millions)
- Greenway Health, LLC
- Table Greenway Health Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Healthland
- Table Healthland Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Henry Schein MicroMD
- Table Henry Schein MicroMD Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- IBM Healthcare
- Table IBM Healthcare Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- IMS MAXIMS
- Table IMS MAXIMS Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- InterSystems Corporation
- Table InterSystems Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Kareo
- Table Kareo Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Table Koninklijke Philips Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Kronos Incorporated
- Table Kronos Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- McKesson Corporation
- Table McKesson Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Company Financials
- Table McKesson Revenue (2014-2017) ($ millions)
- MEDENT Community Computer Service, Inc.
- Table MEDENT Community Computer Service Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- MEDHOST
- Table MEDHOST Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Medical Information Technology, Inc (MEDITECH)
- Table MEDITECH Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Company Financials
- Table MEDITECH Revenue (2014-2017) ($ millions)
- Meditab Software, Inc
- Table Meditab Software Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Medsphere Systems Corporation
- Table Medsphere Systems Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Microtest Ltd.
- Table Microtest Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- NantHealth
- Table NantHealth Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- NextGen Healthcare Information Systems
- Table NextGen Healthcare Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Company Financials
- Table NextGen Revenue (2014-2017 ($ millions)
- Nextech
- Table Nextech Medical Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Nightingale Informatix Corporation (now Telus Health)
- Table Nightingale Informatix Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- NoemaLife S.p.A. (now Dedalus Healthcare Group)
- Table NoemaLife Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Nuesoft Technologies, Inc
- Table Nuesoft Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Practice Fusion
- Table Practice Fusion Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Praxis
- Table Praxis Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Qualcomm Life, Inc
- Table Qualcomm Life Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Quality Systems, Inc
- Table Quality Systems Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Company Financials
- Table Quality Systems Inc (2014-2017) ($ millions)
- Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
- Table Quest Diagnostics Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Company Financials
- Table Quest Diagnostics (2014-2017) ($ millions)
- SAP SE
- Table SAP SE Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Company Financials
- Table SAP SE (2014-2017) ($ millions)
- SequelMed
- Table SequelMed Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Streamline MD
- Table StreamlineMD Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Tieto
- Table Tieto Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Company Financials
- Table Tieto (2014-2017) ($ millions)
- WebPT
- Table WebPT Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- WRS Health
- Table WRS Health Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
5. Market Analysis
- Market Overview
- Table EMR Market Analysis 2015-2022 ($ millions)
- Market by Region
- United States
- Table Market Size and Growth for US EMR Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- EMEA
- Table Market Size and Growth for EMEA EMR Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- Table Market Size and Growth for UK EMR Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- Table Market Size and Growth for Germany EMR Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- Table Market Size and Growth for France EMR Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- Table Market Size and Growth for Spain EMR Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- Table Market Size and Growth for Nordic Countries EMR Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- Table Market Size and Growth for Middle East EMR Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- Table Market Size and Growth for Israel EMR Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- Table Market Size and Growth for Africa EMR Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- Table Market Size and Growth for Other EMEA Countries EMR Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- APAC
- Table Market Size and Growth for APAC EMR Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- Table Market Size and Growth for Japan EMR Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- Table Market Size and Growth for China EMR Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- Table Market Size and Growth for India EMR Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- Table Market Size and Growth for Australia EMR Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- Table Market Size and Growth for Other APAC Countries EMR Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- Rest of World
- Table Market Size and Growth for Rest of World EMR Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- Table Market Size and Growth for Brazil EMR Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- Table Market Size and Growth for Canada EMR Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- Table Market Size and Growth for Mexico EMR Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- Table Market Size and Growth for Other ROW Countries EMR Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- Market by Segment
- Hospital
- Table EMR Hospital Market Analysis 2015-2022 ($ millions)
- Table EMR Large Hospitals vs Small Hospitals by Percent 2017
- U.S. Large vs Small Hospital
- Table US Market Size and Growth for Large Hospital EMR Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- Table US Market Size and Growth for Small Hospital EMR Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- Physician/Web-based
- Table Market Size and Growth for Physician/Web-based EMR Market, 2017-2022 ($millions)
- Table Hospital vs Physician/Web Breakdown 2017 (%)
- Table Hospital vs Physician/Web Breakdown 2022 (%)
- Market Segment by Type
- Table EMR Breakdown by Type 2017 (%)
- Competitive Analysis
- Hospitals and Health System Technology Providers
- Small Hospitals 1-200 beds
- Practice Management System (PMS) Acquirers
- Pharmacy Services Providers
- Other Entities
- Large Practices (20+ Practitioners)
- Small Practitioners (1-20 Practitioners)
- Web-based Users
- Meaningful Use Attestations
- Market Leaders
- Table Revenues and Market Share of EMR Providers 2017 (in millions $)
- Table EMR Top Seven Providers Market Share % 2017
- Hospital
- Physician Office
6. Conclusions
- Overview
- One: Physician Practices Still Growth Area of EMRs
- Two: Meaningful Use Confusion Still Plagues Industry
- Three: No Clear Leader, Opportunity for New Players
- Four: Mergers and Acquisitions
- Five: Interoperability Still a Major Hurdle
- Six: Security Breaches Downside for Industry
- Seven: Usability and Data Entry - an Under the Radar Issue
- Eight: Opportunity for Telecoms
- Nine: Moving Beyond the Stick
- Ten: CPOE and Other Features Sell EMR Systems
- Eleven: Technology Moving Faster Than EMR Technology Providers
- Twelve: Data Storage Concerns- Top Focus
- Thirteen: EHRs More Personalized
- Fourteen: Move by ONC For More Transparency and Accountability
- Fifteen: Paradigm Shift in Expectations
- Sixteen: Mobile Health Systems
- Seventeen: Telemedicine
- Eighteen: Artificial Intelligence
- Nineteen: Blockchain
- Twenty: Patient Engagement
- Twenty-one: Healthcare Analytics
- Twenty-two: Tech Giants Invest in Healthcare
- Twenty-three: Patient-Centered Healthcare Priority
- Twenty-four: MIPS Changes
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6mjhxp/the_global_market?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets