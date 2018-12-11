The Global Market for Electrostatic Precipitators (2018-2023): $7+ Billion Opportunity, Analysis, Trends, Forecast and Competitive Profiles

DUBLIN, Dec 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Electrostatic Precipitator Market by Type (Dry Electrostatic Precipitator and Wet Electrostatic Precipitator), Vertical (Power & Electricity, Metals, Cement, Chemicals), Offering, and Geography - Global Forecast 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing environmental pollution, including particulate emission, across the globe has resulted in the adoption of stringent regulations. The National Air Pollution Control Programmes, signed by European countries, which requires them to cut down their pollution levels and ensure coherence with pollution control policy, is one of several initiatives taken by countries across the globe.

These regulations mandate several manufacturing and power generation companies to cut down their particulate emission levels by adopting dust pollution control technologies, such as electrostatic precipitators.

The global electrostatic precipitator market was valued at USD 5,577.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 7,045.9 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.97% from 2018 to 2023.

Growing environmental concerns worldwide, increasing utilization of coal for electricity generation, and tightening air pollution control regulations are some of the major factors driving the growth of the electrostatic precipitator market.

However, the high deployment cost of electrostatic precipitators is restraining the growth in this market. Factors such as the growth in the cement industry are likely to create huge growth opportunities for market players.

On the other hand, growing demand for alternative energy sources and disadvantages in terms of functionalities of electrostatic precipitator pose major challenges for the players in the electrostatic precipitator market.

Prominent dry ESP providers are Amec Foster Wheeler plc (UK), Thermax Global, and Ducon Technologies Inc. (US). Companies offering wet ESP include General Electric Company (US), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (US), and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (Japan).

