The Global Market for General Purpose Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments - Forecast to 2024: Defense Systems Drive Demand for Microwave Signal Generators

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments in US$ Thousand and Units by the following Product Segments: Multimeters, Logic Analyzers, Signal Generators (Radio Frequency Signal Generators, Microwave Signal Generators, & Arbitrary Waveform Generators), Oscilloscopes (Digital Oscilloscopes, Analog Oscilloscopes, & PC-Based Oscilloscopes), Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers, Extension-Based, and Others.



The report further analyzes by the following End-Use Industries: Communications, Aerospace & Military/Defense, Electronics Manufacturing, Industrial Electronics & Automotive, and Others.



The report profiles 166 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Advantest Corporation ( Japan )

) Anritsu Corporation ( Japan )

) AstroNova, Inc. ( USA )

) B&K Precision Corporation ( USA )

) Boonton Electronics ( USA )

) Fluke Corporation ( USA )

) Fortive Corporation ( USA )

) GaGe Applied Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Hioki E. E. Corporation ( Japan )

) Ideal Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Keysight Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) National Instruments Corporation ( USA )

) Pico Technology (UK)

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Spanawave Corporation ( USA )

) Stanford Research Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Tektronix, Inc. ( USA )

) Teledyne LeCroy, Inc. ( USA )

) Thurlby Thandar Instruments Limited (UK)

VIAVI Solutions, Inc. ( USA )

) Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. ( USA )

) Yokogawa Electric Corporation ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

General Purposes Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments: A Prelude

Despite Market Maturity, New Wave of Technologies and Next Generation Products Propel Growth in Electronics T&M Instruments Market

Stable Economic Outlook Presents Favorable Prospects for Electronics T&M Instruments Market

Market Outlook

Developing Markets - Hotspots for Growth

Outsourced Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for T&M Instruments Market in Developing Countries



3. REVIEW OF KEY PRODUCT VERTICALS

Signal Generators: One of the Fastest Growing Product Categories

Pricing Scenario

Regional Perspective

RF Signal Generators: Major Product Category in Signal Generators Market

Defense Systems Drive Demand for Microwave Signal Generators

Complex Modulation through Arbitrary Signal Generators

Oscilloscopes - The Largest Revenue Contributor

Developing Markets: A Lucrative Market to Mine

Digital and PC-Based Oscilloscopes to Replace Analog Versions

DSOs: Striving to Keep Up with Demanding End-User Specifications

Product Innovations & Technology Developments: Spearheading Growth in Oscilloscopes Market

Appetite for New Technologies on the Rise

Higher Bandwidth Oscilloscopes Rise in Popularity

Sophisticated Analyzers in Waveform Equipment

A Glance at Select Innovative Product Launches in Recent Times

Keysight Unveils InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series

Rohde & Schwarz Launches Affordable Oscilloscope

Tektronix Launches Innovative 5 Series MSO

Multimeters Market - The Largest Volume Contributor

Digital Multimeters Overshadow Analog Multimeters

Spectrum Analyzers See Steady Growth in Demand Patterns

Spectrum Analyzers Leapfrog to New End-Use Applications

RF Spectrum Analyzers Gain Traction in the Communications Industry

Real-Time Spectrum Analyzers: The Need of the Hour

Development of Value-Added Spectrum Analyzers

Spectrum Analyzers to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on EMC Testing

Extension Based T&M Instruments Market - A Review

Open Architecture Concept: A Boon for the VXI and PXI Test Instruments

VXI Instruments - Market Prospects

Power Generation Industry and NVH Testing Encourage VXI Test Instruments

Memories and Onboard DSPs Enhance VXI Card Capabilities

PXI Test Instruments - A Market Insight

Mixed Reviews for PXI Express

Network Analyzers - A Review

Broadband millimeter-Wave Network Analyzer for Boosting Measurement Performance

Logic Analyzers Market



4. KEY PRODUCT/TECHNOLOGY TRENDS AND INNOVATIONS

Steady Growth of Calibration and Repair Services

Big Data Analytics Solutions and Services

R&D in Electronic T&M Instruments Market over the Years

Cost-Effective and High Performance Instruments: Essential for Manufacturing Applications

Software Upgrades: A Strategy to Extend Useful Life of Instruments

Expanding IoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects for Test & Measurement Equipment

Renting, Leasing or Purchasing - A Strategic View

High Acquisition Costs Driving Manufacturers to Offer Mixed Bag of Purchase Options to Customers

Steady Continuation of the Shift from Analog to Digital Instruments

Digital RF Measurements: Ample Opportunities in Store

Interops Gaining Traction

Modular and Synthetic Instruments to Drive Growth

Demand for Portability to Boost Market for Wireless Test Equipment among Device Manufacturers

Rise in Demand for Multi-Functional Test Equipment

Government Regulations Governing Power Quality Standards to Drive Demand for T&M

IP Standardization for Shorter Product Cycles

Test Instrument Design Greatly Influenced by the Internet and Intranet

DSL Technologies Keep T&M Equipment Manufacturers on their Toes

Bluetooth Standard Influences Test Equipment Design

Efforts to Roll Out 5G Networks Raises Demand for T&M Instruments

Product/Technology Innovations to Take Center Stage

End-Users Make Test an Integral Part of Production Processes

Chip Industry Makes Use of Cell-Aware ATPG for Detecting Faults within Cells

Modularity Becoming Inevitable Feature in Handheld Testers

Hybrid Metrology Approach Gains Traction

Cable Industry Embraces the Proactive Network Maintenance Approach

Test and Measurement Equipment Industry Leverages the Cloud



5. REVIEW OF OPPORTUNITIES IN KEY END-USE MARKETS

Communications Industry: The Largest End-Use Market for T&M Instruments

Soaring Data Traffic and Network Enhancements Drive Demand for Testing Equipment

Projected Rise in New LTE & LTE-Advanced Network Launches to Boost Market in Short to Medium Term Period

Growing Industry Focus on Product & Service Quality Augurs Well for T&M Equipment Market

Introduction of New Wi-Fi Standards Fuel Demand for Innovative Wireless Testing Devices

Electronic Test Equipment Market for A&D Industry

Military & Defense: A Market Laden with Tremendous Potential

Technology Trends in T&M Instruments Market for A&D Industry

mmWave

Modular Solutions

New Radio and Radars

5G

NewSpace

Handheld/Portable Testers

A&D Organizations Use T&M Capabilities in Multiple Domains

Cybersecurity

Weapon Systems

Missile Defense Systems

Satellites

Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Offers Plenty of Opportunities for Test & Measurement Instruments

Consumer Mobile Device Manufacturing - An Excellent Commercial Opportunity

Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones Sets the Platform for T&M Instruments Market

Projected Rise in Demand and Production of Automotive Electronics to Sustain Demand for T&M Instruments

Factors Influencing Adoption of T&M Instruments in Automotive Industry

Real-Time Measurements

Life Sciences: Potential for T&M Instruments Market

Major Challenges

Used T&M Instruments Gains Prominence - Hurts Market Prospects for New Products

Renting and Leasing of Test and Measurement Equipment - Denting Market Prospects for New Test & Measurement Equipment

Automated Testing Equipment & Virtual Instruments - Emerging Competition?

The Complex Hue of New Genre T&M Equipment Requirements



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments: A Definition

T&M Equipment: An Evolution Scan

Types of General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments

Multimeters

Logic Analyzers

Signal Generators

Radio Frequency Signal Generators

Microwave Signal Generators

Arbitrary Waveform Generators

Oscilloscopes

Description of an Oscilloscope

Types of Oscilloscopes

Digital Oscilloscopes

Types of Digital Oscilloscopes

Digital Storage Oscilloscopes (DSOs)

Digital Phosphor Oscilloscopes

Digital Sampling Oscilloscopes

Mixed Signal Oscilloscopes

Analog Oscilloscopes

PC-Based Oscilloscopes (PCO)

Spectrum Analyzer

Network Analyzer

Extension-Based Instrumentation

PCI eXtensions for Instrumentation (PXI)

VME eXtensions for Instrumentation (VXI)

LAN eXtensions for Instrumentation (LXI)

Interoperability

Standardization

Other T&M Instruments

Electronic Counters

Frequency Counter

Universal Counter

Power Meter



7. OVERVIEW OF END-USE MARKETS

Communications

Aerospace & Military/Defense

Electronics Manufacturing

Industrial Electronics & Automotive

Other Industries



8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

What Does it Take To Survive in the Marketplace?

Manufacturers Resort to Product Commoditization

Harnessing the Internet: A Necessity

Application-Specific Functionality Gains Traction as a Competitive Ploy

Focus on Key Growth Areas

Pressure to Prune Down Costs & Increase Production Turnover Intensifies

Manufacturers Pushed Against the Wall to Make All the Right Cuts

Outsourcing of Testing Services Compels T&M Instrument Manufacturers to Focus on Service Providers as Key Customer Segment

Competitive Scenario



8.1 Focus on Select Players



8.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Keysight Launches S9100A 5G Multi-Band Vector Transceiver

Rohde & Schwarz Launches Innovative FSW Model

Yokogawa Develops WT5000 Precision Power Analyzer

Keysight Rolls Out Infinities UXR-Series Oscilloscopes

R&S Introduces Innovative Bluetooth LE Signaling Test Solution

Rohde & Schwarz Launches Innovative 5G NR network measurement solution

Keysight Unveils MX0100A InfiniiMax Micro Probe Head for Oscilloscopes

Anritsu Unveils Software Options to Support Measurement of RF Tx characteristics of 5G Products

Rohde & Schwarz Launches Vector/RF Signal Generators

Cobham Introduces ACLM5022C110, X-band Coaxial Limiter

Viavi Launches T-BERD/MTS 5882 Handheld Network Tester

Teledyne Launches PCI Express Gen 5-Ready Protocol Analyzer

Boonton Launches 4500C, Peak Power Analyzer

Hioki Introduces HiTester BT3564

Advantest Rolls Out T5503HS2 High-Speed Tester

B&K Precision Launches Digital Oscilloscope 2560 Series with DSO and MSO Models

Yokogawa Launches AQ6360 Optical Spectrum Analyzer

Anritsu to Introduce MT8000A Platform to Develop 5G Communication Systems

Rohde & Schwarz Rolls Out WLAN Signaling Tester for IEEE 802.11ax

Rohde & Schwarz Unveils R&S RTC 1000 Oscilloscope

Pico Technology Launches FlexRes Oscilloscopes

B&K Precision Introduces 2540 Series of Mixed Signal Oscilloscopes

Advantest Launches Two New modules for T2000 Product Line

Teledyne Launches Eclipse M42 Protocol Analyzer/Exerciser

Rohde & Schwarz Launches ZN-Z32/33 Vector Network Analyzer

Rohde & Schwarz Launches ZNL Network Analyzer and FPL1000 Spectrum Analyzer

W2BI Launches MLT1600 Cloud-enabled Micro Line Testers

Cobham Launches series of Frequency Synthesizers

GW Introduces GBM-3000 Series Battery Tester

Hioki Releases Three Measuring Instruments

Teledyne Rolls Out SAS 4.0 Analyzer /Jammer Platform

Tektronix Launches Innovative 5 Series MSO Mixed Signal Oscilloscope Platform

Anritsu Launches MS2850A High-Performance Signal Analyzer

NI Introduces PXI Arbitrary Waveform Generators

Tektronix Launches TTR 500 Series USB Vector Network Analyzer

Keysight Launches MIPI D-PHY and C-PHY Test Solution

Anritsu Launches AMT8862A to Test IEEE802.11ac WLAN Devices

Rohde & Schwarz Launches R&S RTB 2000 Oscilloscope

Hioki Introduces Power Analyzer Pw3390

Keysight Launches InfiniiVision 1000 X-Series Oscilloscopes

Advantest Introduces HF-AWGD to Extend EVA100 Measurement Platform

NI Unveils NI-RFmx 2.2 Measurement Software for PXI RF Test Systems

Yokogawa Introduces AQ6374 Optical Spectrum Analyzer

Pico Technology Extends PicoScope 9300 Series of Sampling Oscilloscopes



8.3 Recent Industry Activity

KT Adopts Anritsu's Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR

HORIBA to Acquire FuelCon

Rohde & Schwarz Enters into Strategic Collaboration with MediaTek

NI Collaborates with Spirent to Develop Test Systems for 5G NR Devices

Media Tek Partners with Anritsu

NI Collaborates with NanoSemi

Emerson Acquires Textron's Tools and Test Equipment Business

Viavi Acquires Avcomm and Wireless Test and Measurement Business of Cobham

Samsung Chooses MS2850A Signal Analyzer to Develop 5G Systems

Anritsu Expands Universal Wireless Test Set MT8870A Software

Keysight Partners with Korea Telecom

Anritsu and Testime Technology Ink Distribution Agreement

Qualcomm Chooses RF Test System to Test and Characterize First Generation 5G RF Transceiver (SDR051)

Dell EMC Chooses Xgig 1000 10/25/50/100 GE Analyzer



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 166 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 180)

The United States (64)

(64) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (22)

(22) Europe (36)

(36)

France (2)

(2)

Germany (9)

(9)

The United Kingdom (9)

(9)

Italy (3)

(3)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (11)

(11) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (53)

(Excluding Japan) (53) Middle East (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8f6ise

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

