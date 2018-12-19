NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

Developments in the nanotechnology field coupled with mounting requirements of metal nanoparticles in numerous end-use industries are expected to drive the global gold nanoparticles market majorly.The market has been valued at XX million dollars in its base year 2018 and is expected to reach $ XX million by the end of 2027.



The global market for gold nanoparticles is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.90% through its forecasting period of 2019-2027.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global gold nanoparticles market is segmented by its end user industries and its application, out of which, the end-user segment reaps the majority of the market share.Improvements in the economic condition of the developing nations are advancing the application of gold nanoparticles, especially in the healthcare, electronics, cosmetics, and photometry sectors are primarily driving the demands for the said market across the world.



Other factors such as recent importance of the utility of multifunctional nanoparticles in the therapeutics and diagnostics field of the biomedical applications are expected to upsurge considerable market growth for gold nanoparticles. Although, the gold nanomaterials industry is heavily influenced by the price changes of the global gold market, which if the latter goes down, it can hit the gold nanoparticle market in the worst way possible.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global gold nanoparticles market has been bifurcated into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the collective countries from the rest of the world.North America emerged as the largest shareholder for the gold nanoparticles market across the world when it captured X % of market share in 2018.



This region's industrial economy status can be scharacterized by the world's largest healthcare sector in the United States and higher investments made in this sector that resulted in more number of R&D projects based on gold nanoparticles.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The companies that are the major players in the global gold nanoparticles market are as follows: Nano Composix, Cytodiagnostics, Agilent Technologies, Inc., BBI Solutions, Cline Scientific, Meliorum Technologies, Sigma-Aldrich (acquired by Merck), Tanaka Technologies, Nanohybrids and Expedeon.



1. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

2. BBI SOLUTIONS

3. CLINE SCIENTIFIC

4. CYTODIAGNOSTICS

5. MELIORUM TECHNOLOGIES

6. NANO COMPOSIX

7. SIGMA-ALDRICH (ACQUIRED BY MERCK)

8. TANAKA TECHNOLOGIES

9. NANOHYBRIDS

10. EXPEDEON



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05138430



