The global market for Hand Tools & Accessories is forecast to reach US$24.3 billion by 2025
Jul 07, 2020, 15:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
The global market for Hand Tools & Accessories is forecast to reach US$24.3 billion by 2025, driven by their continued relevance in building, shaping, repairing and maintaining an increasingly mechanical and engineered world. A key newsworthy trend in the market is the growing focus on cutting edge design innovations in tool ergonomics especially against the backdrop of a highly mature and commoditized market boxed in by competition from power tools. Growing incidence of work-related musculoskeletal disorders and focus on worker productivity in light manufacturing that require manual assembly are also driving the emphasis on occupational ergonomics. Mechanics` service tools are witnessing robust demand supported by aging plant infrastructure in most industries and increased load and frequency of maintenance and repair of industrial machinery; strong demand for automotive aftermarket repair and maintenance services; and expanding aircraft fleet and growth in aircraft MRO services; stable construction industry, higher employment rate of construction workers and a parallel increase in demand for masonry and plumbing tools. In the automotive industry which is a major end-use of mechanic hand tools, the growth in aftermarket services is guided by growing global vehicle population (PARC); rising awareness among vehicle owners over the importance of timely maintenance; adoption of remote vehicle diagnostics systems which encourage timeliness of car maintenance and repair; growing base of fleet vehicles which have higher wear and tear associated with higher annual vehicle miles traveled; and increasing sales of used cars in emerging markets. Other major factors influencing growth in the market include growing popularity and value of multitask hand tools for their ability to reduce redundancy associated with standard tool collections; robust demand for manual torque tools in manipulating new generation materials such as ceramics; growing Do-It-Yourself (DIY) home improvement activity in developed countries against the back of rising labor costs and the resulting increase in sales of packaged DIY tools ranging from wrenches, screw driver and hammers.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443589/?utm_source=PRN
-In the United States and Europe, do?it?yourself home improvement is a cultural trend and is fairly common. Popular DIY home improvement projects in these regions include installation of new garage doors, vinyl windows, wood flooring, painting, and insulation upgrade, among others. Desire for extreme customization drives preference for DIY. Also, DIY eliminates the problem of hiring a suitable handyman and then supervising them for ensuring completion of the job in a timely manner and in accordance with specific needs and expectations. The pervasive culture of Do-It-Yourself is partially encouraged by the easy access to DIY self-help books, consumer magazines, TV shows, and how-to tutorials which disseminate insights on home improvement. Tool manufacturers such as Stanley Black & Decker and Robert Bosch provide customers with instructional videos on a wide range of subjects from product advice to tips on fixing, upgrading or remodeling without hiring a contractor. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 50% of the global market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. The country is closely followed by other countries in Asia-Pacific supported by the rise of low cost Asian countries as global hubs for manufacturing and the resulting establishment of numerous new job shops and metal working facilities; huge population, rapid urbanization, growing housing and infrastructure needs; huge vehicle PARC and a massive automotive service sector; continued dependence of several small plants upon specialized hand operated tools; strong growth of domestic wood working industries and the ensuing rise in demand for craftsmen, carpentry hand tools; and increase in consumer D.I.Y home improvement, gardening and landscaping projects.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443589/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Industry Background
Evolution of the Industry
Hand Tools Remain Vital in the Modern Mechanical Era
A Secure Niche for Hand Tools, Despite the Growing Threat of
Powered Tools: Percentage Share Breakdown of Hand Tools and
Power Tools in the Global Tools Market for the Year 2019
Stable Outlook Governs Future Prospects in the Hand Tools Market
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country /
Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
Developing Markets: The Focal Point for Future Growth
Competition
Hand Tools and Accessories Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019
Product Profile
Mechanics? Service Tools
Pliers
Hammers
Wrenches
Screwdrivers
Edge Tools
Axe
Adze
Hatchets
Chisels
Paint & Masonry Tools
Other Segments
Shovel
Spades
Hoes
Rakes
Accessories
Sandpaper
Different Designs & Features for Different Regions
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Akar Tools Ltd. (India)
Apex Tool Group (USA)
Channellock Inc. (USA)
Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
Greenlee (USA)
Gray Tools Canada Inc. (Canada)
Ideal Industries, Inc. (USA)
Irwin Tools (USA)
J.K. Files (India) Limited (India)
Kennametal Inc. (USA)
Klein Tools Inc. (USA)
Leatherman Tool Group, Inc. (USA)
Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation (USA)
Ningbo Great Wall Precision Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)
Pilana Tools Group (Czech Republic)
Snap-On Incorporated (USA)
Stanley Black & Decker (USA)
Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (USA)
Wera Tools (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Occupational Ergonomics: The Primary Factor Driving Innovation
in the Hand Tools Market
Growing Incidence of Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders:
(MSDs) Drives the Emphasis on Ergonomically Designed Hand
Tools: Number of MSDs in the United States Per 10,000 Full
Time Workers by Industry Sector for the Year 2018
Multitask Hand Tools Grow in Prominence
APEX BOLT Action Titanium Pen, the Next Generation Tactical
Multi-Tool Pen from ZEROHOUR
Focus on Productivity in Lightweight Manufacturing to Spur
Demand for Intelligently Designed Hand Tools
Non-Magnetic and Non-Sparking Hand Tools Make Perfect Sense for
High Energy and Electrical Component Applications
As Competition Heats up, Companies Keep Afloat with Product
Innovations
Bionic Grip? from LoggerHead Tools
Dewalt?s DWHT56148 Engineering Hammer
Douglas Tools? TC20-DP Framing Hammer
Klecker Knives? Klax Lumberjack Axe Head
Leveraxe® Axe
Sven-Saw, an Ergonomically Designed Cutting Tool
Shovel Blades from Hisco
Mechanics' Service Tools: The Largest Product Market to Witness
Strong Growth
Strong Demand for Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services
Drives Growth of Vehicle Mechanics Tools
Robustly Growing Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services
Market Ranks as a Positive Macro Trend Driving Demand for
Mechanics' Service Tools in the Automotive Sector: Global
Market for Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services (In
US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
Growth in Aircraft MRO Expands the Addressable Market for
Aviation General Mechanic's Tools
Projected Increase in Aircraft MRO to Spur Demand Opportunities
for Aviation Hand Tools: Global MRO Spending (In US$ Billion)
by Segment for the Years 2019 & 2024
Machinery Maintenance & Heavy Equipment Repair Drives Demand
for Mechanic?s Service Tools in the Industrial Sector
Aging Plant Machinery with Heavy Repair & Maintenance Burden to
Spur Opportunities for Hand Tools Used in the Industrial
Sector: Average Age of Industrial Equipment (In Years) in the
Private Sector in the United States for the Years 1980, 2000
and 2018
Growth of World Construction Industry Higher than Global GDP,
Spells Opportunities for Hand Tools Used by Construction
Workers
Projected Increase in Construction Investments & a Parallel
Expansion in Construction Workforce to Spur Demand for
Construction Hand Tools: World Construction Industry (in US$
Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Rise in D.I.Y Home Improvement, Gardening and Landscaping
Projects to Spur Growth in the Hand Tools Market
Growing Prominence of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Culture Provides a
Firm Growth Platform for Hand Tools in the Consumer Market:
Global DIY/Home Improvement Turnover (In US$ Billion) for
Years 2016, 2018 & 2020
Average Cost, Savings & Return on Investment (ROI) on DIY Home
Improvement Projects in the United States
Global Hand Tools Purchases in the Consumer Segment (2019):
Percentage Breakdown by Age Group
Intelligent CAD Technology Enables the Development of
Ergonomically Designed Hand Tools
E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities
Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision - Percentage Share
Breakdown by Consumer Preferences
Growing Competition from Power Tools: A Market Dampener
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hand Tools and Accessories Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Hand Tools and Accessories Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Mechanics Service Tools (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Mechanics Service Tools (Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Mechanics Service Tools (Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Edge Tools (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Edge Tools (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Edge Tools (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Segments (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Other Segments (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Professional User Segment to Generate Consistent Demand for
Hand Tools
Continued Trend Towards Longer Vehicle Retention Sheds
Increased Focus on Vehicle Maintenance: Augurs Well for
Mechanics? Service tools
Average Age of Passenger Cars and Light Trucks in Operation in
the US for the Years 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 & 2019
Positive Signs of Revival in Construction Market Augurs Well
for Hand Tools & Accessories Market
Residential Construction in the US (2016 & 2018): Number of
Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family
Units (in ?000)
DIY Segment to Drive Growth
Percentage Breakdown of DIY Sales in the United States by Store
Type for the Years 2019 & 2022
Percentage Breakdown of DIY Expenditure in the United States by
Generation for the Year 2019
Branded Hand Tools Influence on Private-Label Lines
Factors Influencing Buyer Decision
Major Influencers in Hand Tools Market
Building in Value
Made in USA to Make a Comeback
Table 13: United States Hand Tools and Accessories Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 14: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in the United
States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 15: United States Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 18: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
JAPAN
Less Exports - More Imports
Distribution Channels
Market Analytics
Table 19: Japanese Market for Hand Tools and Accessories:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Chinese Hand Tools Industry - A Prelude
Market Analytics
Table 22: Chinese Hand Tools and Accessories Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Hand Tools and Accessories Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Table 25: European Hand Tools and Accessories Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 29: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Europe in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in France by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: French Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Hand Tools and Accessories Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Hand Tools and Accessories:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Hand Tools and Accessories Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Spanish Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Russia by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: Russian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Hand Tools and Accessories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 50: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Hand Tools and Accessories Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Encouraging Construction Activity in Asia Bodes Well for
Construction Hand Tools
Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region for
Residential and Overall Construction (2014-2020)
Market Analytics
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Hand Tools and Accessories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 53: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Hand Tools and Accessories Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: Australian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Hand Tools Market Scenario in India
Market Analytics
Table 61: Indian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Indian Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 63: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Hand Tools and Accessories Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Key Regional Markets
Taiwan: Potential Laden Market for Hand Tools
The Advent of Digital Hand Tools in Taiwan
Hand Tools and Power Tools Market in Taiwan by Application
Market (2019): Do-it-Yourself and Professional
Hong Kong: Prime Focus on the DIY Tools Market
Market Analytics
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hand Tools and
Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hand Tools and Accessories
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Hand Tools and Accessories Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 71: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Hand Tools and Accessories Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Hand Tools and Accessories Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Hand Tools and Accessories Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Hand Tools and Accessories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 77: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Brazil by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 84: Mexican Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Hand Tools and Accessories
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 86: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Rest of Latin
America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Hand Tools and Accessories
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Hand Tools and Accessories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 89: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Hand Tools and Accessories Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Hand Tools and Accessories Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: The Middle East Hand Tools and Accessories Historic
Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Hand Tools and Accessories: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Iranian Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 98: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Israel in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Hand Tools and Accessories Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Hand Tools and Accessories Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Hand Tools and Accessories Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Hand Tools and Accessories
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 105: Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Hand Tools and Accessories
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Hand Tools and Accessories
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Hand Tools and Accessories Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Hand Tools and Accessories Market in Africa by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 111: African Hand Tools and Accessories Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 161
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443589/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker