The global market for Hand Tools & Accessories is forecast to reach US$24.3 billion by 2025, driven by their continued relevance in building, shaping, repairing and maintaining an increasingly mechanical and engineered world. A key newsworthy trend in the market is the growing focus on cutting edge design innovations in tool ergonomics especially against the backdrop of a highly mature and commoditized market boxed in by competition from power tools. Growing incidence of work-related musculoskeletal disorders and focus on worker productivity in light manufacturing that require manual assembly are also driving the emphasis on occupational ergonomics. Mechanics` service tools are witnessing robust demand supported by aging plant infrastructure in most industries and increased load and frequency of maintenance and repair of industrial machinery; strong demand for automotive aftermarket repair and maintenance services; and expanding aircraft fleet and growth in aircraft MRO services; stable construction industry, higher employment rate of construction workers and a parallel increase in demand for masonry and plumbing tools. In the automotive industry which is a major end-use of mechanic hand tools, the growth in aftermarket services is guided by growing global vehicle population (PARC); rising awareness among vehicle owners over the importance of timely maintenance; adoption of remote vehicle diagnostics systems which encourage timeliness of car maintenance and repair; growing base of fleet vehicles which have higher wear and tear associated with higher annual vehicle miles traveled; and increasing sales of used cars in emerging markets. Other major factors influencing growth in the market include growing popularity and value of multitask hand tools for their ability to reduce redundancy associated with standard tool collections; robust demand for manual torque tools in manipulating new generation materials such as ceramics; growing Do-It-Yourself (DIY) home improvement activity in developed countries against the back of rising labor costs and the resulting increase in sales of packaged DIY tools ranging from wrenches, screw driver and hammers.







-In the United States and Europe, do?it?yourself home improvement is a cultural trend and is fairly common. Popular DIY home improvement projects in these regions include installation of new garage doors, vinyl windows, wood flooring, painting, and insulation upgrade, among others. Desire for extreme customization drives preference for DIY. Also, DIY eliminates the problem of hiring a suitable handyman and then supervising them for ensuring completion of the job in a timely manner and in accordance with specific needs and expectations. The pervasive culture of Do-It-Yourself is partially encouraged by the easy access to DIY self-help books, consumer magazines, TV shows, and how-to tutorials which disseminate insights on home improvement. Tool manufacturers such as Stanley Black & Decker and Robert Bosch provide customers with instructional videos on a wide range of subjects from product advice to tips on fixing, upgrading or remodeling without hiring a contractor. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 50% of the global market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. The country is closely followed by other countries in Asia-Pacific supported by the rise of low cost Asian countries as global hubs for manufacturing and the resulting establishment of numerous new job shops and metal working facilities; huge population, rapid urbanization, growing housing and infrastructure needs; huge vehicle PARC and a massive automotive service sector; continued dependence of several small plants upon specialized hand operated tools; strong growth of domestic wood working industries and the ensuing rise in demand for craftsmen, carpentry hand tools; and increase in consumer D.I.Y home improvement, gardening and landscaping projects.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Industry Background

Evolution of the Industry

Hand Tools Remain Vital in the Modern Mechanical Era

A Secure Niche for Hand Tools, Despite the Growing Threat of

Powered Tools: Percentage Share Breakdown of Hand Tools and

Power Tools in the Global Tools Market for the Year 2019

Stable Outlook Governs Future Prospects in the Hand Tools Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country /

Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Developing Markets: The Focal Point for Future Growth

Competition

Hand Tools and Accessories Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019

Product Profile

Mechanics? Service Tools

Pliers

Hammers

Wrenches

Screwdrivers

Edge Tools

Axe

Adze

Hatchets

Chisels

Paint & Masonry Tools

Other Segments

Shovel

Spades

Hoes

Rakes

Accessories

Sandpaper

Different Designs & Features for Different Regions



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Akar Tools Ltd. (India)

Apex Tool Group (USA)

Channellock Inc. (USA)

Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

Greenlee (USA)

Gray Tools Canada Inc. (Canada)

Ideal Industries, Inc. (USA)

Irwin Tools (USA)

J.K. Files (India) Limited (India)

Kennametal Inc. (USA)

Klein Tools Inc. (USA)

Leatherman Tool Group, Inc. (USA)

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation (USA)

Ningbo Great Wall Precision Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)

Pilana Tools Group (Czech Republic)

Snap-On Incorporated (USA)

Stanley Black & Decker (USA)

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (USA)

Wera Tools (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Occupational Ergonomics: The Primary Factor Driving Innovation

in the Hand Tools Market

Growing Incidence of Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders:

(MSDs) Drives the Emphasis on Ergonomically Designed Hand

Tools: Number of MSDs in the United States Per 10,000 Full

Time Workers by Industry Sector for the Year 2018

Multitask Hand Tools Grow in Prominence

APEX BOLT Action Titanium Pen, the Next Generation Tactical

Multi-Tool Pen from ZEROHOUR

Focus on Productivity in Lightweight Manufacturing to Spur

Demand for Intelligently Designed Hand Tools

Non-Magnetic and Non-Sparking Hand Tools Make Perfect Sense for

High Energy and Electrical Component Applications

As Competition Heats up, Companies Keep Afloat with Product

Innovations

Bionic Grip? from LoggerHead Tools

Dewalt?s DWHT56148 Engineering Hammer

Douglas Tools? TC20-DP Framing Hammer

Klecker Knives? Klax Lumberjack Axe Head

Leveraxe® Axe

Sven-Saw, an Ergonomically Designed Cutting Tool

Shovel Blades from Hisco

Mechanics' Service Tools: The Largest Product Market to Witness

Strong Growth

Strong Demand for Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services

Drives Growth of Vehicle Mechanics Tools

Robustly Growing Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services

Market Ranks as a Positive Macro Trend Driving Demand for

Mechanics' Service Tools in the Automotive Sector: Global

Market for Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services (In

US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Growth in Aircraft MRO Expands the Addressable Market for

Aviation General Mechanic's Tools

Projected Increase in Aircraft MRO to Spur Demand Opportunities

for Aviation Hand Tools: Global MRO Spending (In US$ Billion)

by Segment for the Years 2019 & 2024

Machinery Maintenance & Heavy Equipment Repair Drives Demand

for Mechanic?s Service Tools in the Industrial Sector

Aging Plant Machinery with Heavy Repair & Maintenance Burden to

Spur Opportunities for Hand Tools Used in the Industrial

Sector: Average Age of Industrial Equipment (In Years) in the

Private Sector in the United States for the Years 1980, 2000

and 2018

Growth of World Construction Industry Higher than Global GDP,

Spells Opportunities for Hand Tools Used by Construction

Workers

Projected Increase in Construction Investments & a Parallel

Expansion in Construction Workforce to Spur Demand for

Construction Hand Tools: World Construction Industry (in US$

Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Rise in D.I.Y Home Improvement, Gardening and Landscaping

Projects to Spur Growth in the Hand Tools Market

Growing Prominence of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Culture Provides a

Firm Growth Platform for Hand Tools in the Consumer Market:

Global DIY/Home Improvement Turnover (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2016, 2018 & 2020

Average Cost, Savings & Return on Investment (ROI) on DIY Home

Improvement Projects in the United States

Global Hand Tools Purchases in the Consumer Segment (2019):

Percentage Breakdown by Age Group

Intelligent CAD Technology Enables the Development of

Ergonomically Designed Hand Tools

E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities

Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision - Percentage Share

Breakdown by Consumer Preferences

Growing Competition from Power Tools: A Market Dampener



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 161

