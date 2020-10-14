The global market for Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems is projected to reach US$241.8 billion by 2025
Oct 14, 2020, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems is projected to reach US$241.8 billion by 2025, driven by the ubiquitous importance of temperature control in homes and production environments. In the residential sector, climate change is a key driving force encouraging the development of the HVAC market. Extreme weather conditions such as rising temperatures alternating between unusually cold winters is spurring the need for cooling and warming indoor spaces such as homes and office buildings. Home temperature control is aimed at keeping interiors of the house at a comfortable, uniform temperature. In the industrial sector, temperature control is vital to ensure machines operate within specified temperatures and humidity for optimal efficiency and longer life. Temperature control is also important in ensuring the desired quality of manufactured product. A case in point is the importance of plant temperature control for plastic injection molding machines, a widely used piece of technology present in most manufacturing parts to produce millions of parts and components. Incorrect maintenance of temperature can result in the production of faulty products. Plastic injection molding is therefore a major application for process chillers. Temperature control is also vital to ensure conformance to occupational safety standards. For instance, in boiler rooms, commercial kitchens, food canneries and chemical plants, temperature has to be controlled to safeguard against heat-related illnesses. Also, the progressively worsening air pollution levels the world over and the resulting concerns over indoor air quality (IAQ) is pushing up the importance of HVAC as the front line of defense against poor indoor air quality. Incorporation of high quality HEPA filters in HVAC systems ensures effective removal of airborne contaminants and microscopic particulates. Development of innovative pleated fabric filters capable of filtering contaminants as small as 3 microns also bodes well for market growth.
Given that HVACs are important and indispensable with omnipresent applications in virtually all buildings and factories, their growing carbon footprint is a major area of concern. HVAC systems utilize refrigerants to trap and transfer indoor heat to the outdoors. A majority of these refrigerants are volatile organic compounds (VOC) that emit greenhouse gasses (GHG) responsible for the depletion of the earth`s ozone layer. In the United States, over 45% of CO2 emissions are generated by residential HVAC systems used for heating and cooling purposes. The scenario is helping drive replacement demand for energy efficient systems. A significant percentage of technology innovations are directed at achieving energy efficiency. From variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology, environmentally friendly filters, more efficient air handling units (AHUs), to the use of superior insulation materials, the market is witnessing a flurry of innovations. Of noteworthy importance is the integration of Internet of things (IoT) capabilities to enhance HVAC performance by continuous monitoring, management and improved controllability. For example indoor environmental conditions can be monitored and the HVAC system that be accordingly controlled to reduce energy consumption. The growth in the number of smart homes will help make deployment of these HVAC systems more feasible. Few of the technologies under R&D include Movement-Activated Air Conditioning, Thermally Driven Air Conditioning, On-Demand Hot Water Recirculator, Ice-Powered Air Conditioning, Sensor-Enhanced Ventilation, Geothermal Heat Pumps, Dual-Fuel Heat Pumps, among others. The United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 77.3% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period supported by the expanding middle class population in the country and a robust manufacturing industry. The country ranks as the world`s largest producer of room air conditioners with a 68% share.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
HVAC Market Analysis and Outlook
Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate Global Market
Changing Economic Scenario Influence Market Dynamics
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
Climate Change: An Important Driving Factor for Energy-
efficient HVAC Systems
HVAC Energy Use by End-Use (in %)
Millennial Generation: To Play an Important Role
Global Competitor Market Shares
HVAC System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Carrier Corporation (USA)
Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan)
Danfoss (Denmark)
Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
Fujitsu General Limited (Japan)
Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. (China)
Havells India Limited (India)
Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
Johnson Controls, Inc. (USA)
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning (Japan)
Lennox International, Inc. (USA)
LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)
Midea Group (China)
Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (USA)
Panasonic Corporation of North America (USA)
Rheem Manufacturing Company (USA)
Samsung HVAC (USA)
Trane Inc. (USA)
Whirlpool Corp. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Pressing Need to Cut Energy Consumption and Operational Costs
Impels Energy Efficient HVAC Systems Market
Other Important Innovations Enabling Efficient and High-
Performance HVAC Systems
Use of Multi-Enzyme Solutions
Sustainable Retrofit
Air Conditioning with Ice Power
Digital Ceilings
Smart Glasses
Sustainable HVAC Ductwork
Major Market Restraints
Smart HVAC Systems Hold Immense Potential
Smart Thermotats: An Important Development
Integration of HVAC Systems and IoT Offers New Opportunities
AI for Reduced Building Heating & Cooling Expenses
Cloud-Connected HVAC Systems Enable Creation of Smart and
Efficient Facilities
Automated Control Systems for HVAC Equipment Gain Traction in
Buildings
Alternative Energy Sources Garner Attention
Solar Powered HVAC Systems Gain Traction
Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV
Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Heat Pumps Dominate the HVAC Market
Geothermal Cooling & Heating Presents Viable Option to Improve
Building Efficiency
Closed- and Open-Loop Systems
Demand for Ductless ACs on Rise
Strong Growth in Demand for Ductless Multi-Zone Systems
Global VRF System Market to Gain Pace
Outdoor Units Lead the Market
HVACs with Air Quality Systems: High in Demand
Air Conditioning Systems: Climate Change and Rising
Temperatures Drive Market Growth
% Penetration of Air Conditioning in Households
Deployment of Environment-Friendly Refrigerants Increases in ACs
List of Various Refrigerants Types
Green Refrigerants to Replace Hydro Fluorocarbons
Rise in Adoption of DeVAP systems
Rising Interest in Indoor Growth Facilities: An Emerging Market
Driver
Huge Investments in Construction Sector Boosts HVAC Systems
Market Prospects
Projected Increase in Construction Investments Augurs Well for
HVAC Systems Market: World Construction Industry (in US$
Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Construction Industry Worldwide: Percentage CAGR of
Construction Output by Region for the Period 2013-2017 and
2018-2023
Growing Replacement and Refurbishment Demand for HVAC Systems
Growing Urbanization to Increase the Need for HVAC Systems
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020
& 2050
Affluent Middle Class Opens Up Asia into a Major Market
Growing Middle Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Demand
for New HVAC Systems: Global Middle Class Population (In
Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Expanding Base of Middle Class in the Asian Region Provides the
Perfect Platform for HVAC Systems: Global Middle Class
Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025,
2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and Air
Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Cooling Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Cooling Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Cooling Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Heating Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Heating Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Heating Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Ventilation
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Ventilation Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Ventilation Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for New Construction
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for New Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for New Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Retrofit by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Retrofit by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Retrofit by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Government Initiatives Prop Up Demand for Energy Efficient Models
Positive Signs of Revival in Construction Market Augurs Well
for HVAC Systems
Total Construction Starts (in US$ Billion) in the US for the
Years 2015 through 2020
Market Analytics
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment -
Cooling Systems, Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and Air
Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Cooling Systems,
Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cooling Systems, Heating Systems
and Ventilation Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by
Implementation - New Construction and Retrofit - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and Air
Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation - New
Construction and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for New Construction and Retrofit for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application -
Commercial, Residential and Industrial - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and Air
Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Commercial,
Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential and
Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment -
Cooling Systems, Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Cooling Systems,
Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cooling Systems, Heating Systems
and Ventilation Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by
Implementation - New Construction and Retrofit - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation - New
Construction and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New Construction and
Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application -
Commercial, Residential and Industrial - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Commercial,
Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential and
Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Efforts toward Energy Conservation Impact Japanese HVAC Industry
Competitive Scenario
Market Analytics
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment -
Cooling Systems, Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Cooling Systems,
Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cooling Systems, Heating Systems
and Ventilation Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by
Implementation - New Construction and Retrofit - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation - New
Construction and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New Construction and
Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application -
Commercial, Residential and Industrial - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Commercial,
Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential and
Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
China Evolves into Core Market for HVAC Systems
Market Analytics
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment -
Cooling Systems, Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: China Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Cooling Systems,
Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cooling Systems, Heating Systems
and Ventilation Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by
Implementation - New Construction and Retrofit - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 59: China Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation - New
Construction and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New Construction and
Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application -
Commercial, Residential and Industrial - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: China Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Commercial,
Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential and
Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment -
Cooling Systems, Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Cooling Systems,
Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cooling Systems, Heating Systems
and Ventilation Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by
Implementation - New Construction and Retrofit - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation - New
Construction and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New Construction and
Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application -
Commercial, Residential and Industrial - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Commercial,
Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential and
Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment -
Cooling Systems, Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: France Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Cooling Systems,
Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cooling Systems, Heating Systems
and Ventilation Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by
Implementation - New Construction and Retrofit - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 80: France Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation - New
Construction and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New Construction and
Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application -
Commercial, Residential and Industrial - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: France Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Commercial,
Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential and
Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment -
Cooling Systems, Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Cooling Systems,
Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cooling Systems, Heating Systems
and Ventilation Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by
Implementation - New Construction and Retrofit - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation - New
Construction and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New Construction and
Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application -
Commercial, Residential and Industrial - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Commercial,
Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential and
Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment -
Cooling Systems, Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Cooling Systems,
Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cooling Systems, Heating Systems
and Ventilation Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by
Implementation - New Construction and Retrofit - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation - New
Construction and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New Construction and
Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application -
Commercial, Residential and Industrial - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Commercial,
Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation
and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential and
Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment -
Cooling Systems, Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and Air
Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Cooling Systems,
Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Cooling Systems, Heating Systems
and Ventilation Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by
Implementation - New Construction and Retrofit - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and Air
Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation - New
Construction and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation and
Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for New Construction and Retrofit for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Heating,
Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application -
Commercial, Residential and Industrial - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and Air
Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Commercial,
Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation and
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
