The global market for hybrid cloud has been anticipated to grow with 19.53% CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2027
19:05 ET
LONDON, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS
A hybrid cloud is an integrated form of cloud computing service which uses both public and private cloud services to carry on distinct functions within the same organization.A hybrid cloud is beneficial for its dynamic work plan and highly changeable workloads.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5626039
The global market for hybrid cloud has been anticipated to grow with 19.53% CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2027.
MARKET INSIGHTS
Several factors are driving the growth of the said market such as the rise in the demand for secured data access, improvement in the productivity of the organization and cost reduction.
Perturbing scenarios regarding reliability and data security are expected to affect market growth.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
Geographically, the global Hybrid cloud market report scope covers regional trends in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and countries from the Rest of the World.
North America is found to be the largest shareholder of the global market in 2018 and is predicted to remain at the top during the forecast period 2019-2027. The major factors that will enhance the market growth for hybrid cloud are the availability of a dynamic business environment and an indispensable need to achieve better productivity & efficiency through centralized cloud governance.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The major market players of the global hybrid cloud market are Accenture, Alibaba Cloud, Alphabet, Inc. (Google, Inc.), Amazon Web Service, Inc., Atlantic.net, Cisco Systems, Inc., CenturyLink , Dell Technologies, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hitachi Vantara Corp., IBM, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Rackspace Holding, Inc., Red Hat, Incorporation and VMware, Inc.
Companies mentioned
1. ACCENTURE
2. ALIBABA CLOUD
3. ALPHABET, INC. (GOOGLE, INC.)
4. AMAZON WEB SERVICE, INC.
5. ATLANTIC.NET
6. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
7. CENTURYLINK
8. DELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
9. HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
10. HITACHI VANTARA CORP.
11. IBM
12. MICROSOFT CORP.
13. ORACLE CORP.
14. RACKSPACE HOLDING, INC.
15. RED HAT, INC.
16. VMWARE, INC.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5626039
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article