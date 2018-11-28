LONDON, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

A hybrid cloud is an integrated form of cloud computing service which uses both public and private cloud services to carry on distinct functions within the same organization.A hybrid cloud is beneficial for its dynamic work plan and highly changeable workloads.



The global market for hybrid cloud has been anticipated to grow with 19.53% CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2027.



MARKET INSIGHTS

Several factors are driving the growth of the said market such as the rise in the demand for secured data access, improvement in the productivity of the organization and cost reduction.

Perturbing scenarios regarding reliability and data security are expected to affect market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global Hybrid cloud market report scope covers regional trends in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and countries from the Rest of the World.

North America is found to be the largest shareholder of the global market in 2018 and is predicted to remain at the top during the forecast period 2019-2027. The major factors that will enhance the market growth for hybrid cloud are the availability of a dynamic business environment and an indispensable need to achieve better productivity & efficiency through centralized cloud governance.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The major market players of the global hybrid cloud market are Accenture, Alibaba Cloud, Alphabet, Inc. (Google, Inc.), Amazon Web Service, Inc., Atlantic.net, Cisco Systems, Inc., CenturyLink , Dell Technologies, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hitachi Vantara Corp., IBM, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Rackspace Holding, Inc., Red Hat, Incorporation and VMware, Inc.



