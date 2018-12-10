The Global Market for Laser Printers (2019-2023) - Brother Industries, Canon, HP Development Company, Kyocera, and Seiko Epson are Leading the Competition

The "Global Laser Printer Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The laser printer market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.

Small work groups, homes, and offices face space constraints. Therefore, they tend to focus on products that occupy less space. Such customers prefer compact laser printers that can deliver excellent print quality and that are equipped with mobility features for easy printing using a smartphone.

Consequently, vendors in the laser printer market are introducing products that are compact, deliver high print quality and print speeds, and are equipped with mobility features. These factors are expected to trigger the growth of the laser printer market worldwide.

Increasing popularity of MFPs

The popularity and adoption of MFPs in households, small and large corporates are expected increase, as they have multiple functionalities. MFPs can deliver high print volume and multiple document functionalities including fax. Scan, copy, and print. The growing popularity of MFPs is triggering the massive growth of the laser printers market worldwide.

Increasing demand for Inkjet printers

Traditionally, inkjet printers are associated with high-quality image prints and high running costs. However, companies are developing inkjet printers with faster printing speeds, lower printing cost per page, and higher print volumes. These factors can lead to the increasing popularity of inkjet printers over laser printers.

Market Trends

Key Players

  • Increasing Demand for Compact Laser Printers
  • Increasing Strategic Collaborations and M&A
  • Introduction of Advanced Security Solutions in Laser Printers
  • Brother Industries
  • Canon
  • HP Development Company
  • Kyocera
  • Seiko Epson

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Laser MFPs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Laser SFPs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: TRENDS

  • Increasing demand for compact laser printers
  • Increasing strategic collaborations and M&A
  • Introduction of advanced security solutions in laser printers

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Brother Industries
  • Canon
  • HP Development Company
  • Kyocera
  • Seiko Epson

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/77mbqs/the_global_market?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

