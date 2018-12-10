The Global Market for Laser Printers (2019-2023) - Brother Industries, Canon, HP Development Company, Kyocera, and Seiko Epson are Leading the Competition

DUBLIN, Dec 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Laser Printer Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The laser printer market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.

Small work groups, homes, and offices face space constraints. Therefore, they tend to focus on products that occupy less space. Such customers prefer compact laser printers that can deliver excellent print quality and that are equipped with mobility features for easy printing using a smartphone.

Consequently, vendors in the laser printer market are introducing products that are compact, deliver high print quality and print speeds, and are equipped with mobility features. These factors are expected to trigger the growth of the laser printer market worldwide.

Increasing popularity of MFPs

The popularity and adoption of MFPs in households, small and large corporates are expected increase, as they have multiple functionalities. MFPs can deliver high print volume and multiple document functionalities including fax. Scan, copy, and print. The growing popularity of MFPs is triggering the massive growth of the laser printers market worldwide.

Increasing demand for Inkjet printers

Traditionally, inkjet printers are associated with high-quality image prints and high running costs. However, companies are developing inkjet printers with faster printing speeds, lower printing cost per page, and higher print volumes. These factors can lead to the increasing popularity of inkjet printers over laser printers.

Market Trends

Key Players

Increasing Demand for Compact Laser Printers

Increasing Strategic Collaborations and M&A

Introduction of Advanced Security Solutions in Laser Printers

Brother Industries

Canon

HP Development Company

Kyocera

Seiko Epson

