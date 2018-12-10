The Global Market for Laser Printers (2019-2023) - Brother Industries, Canon, HP Development Company, Kyocera, and Seiko Epson are Leading the Competition
The "Global Laser Printer Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The laser printer market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.
Small work groups, homes, and offices face space constraints. Therefore, they tend to focus on products that occupy less space. Such customers prefer compact laser printers that can deliver excellent print quality and that are equipped with mobility features for easy printing using a smartphone.
Consequently, vendors in the laser printer market are introducing products that are compact, deliver high print quality and print speeds, and are equipped with mobility features. These factors are expected to trigger the growth of the laser printer market worldwide.
Increasing popularity of MFPs
The popularity and adoption of MFPs in households, small and large corporates are expected increase, as they have multiple functionalities. MFPs can deliver high print volume and multiple document functionalities including fax. Scan, copy, and print. The growing popularity of MFPs is triggering the massive growth of the laser printers market worldwide.
Increasing demand for Inkjet printers
Traditionally, inkjet printers are associated with high-quality image prints and high running costs. However, companies are developing inkjet printers with faster printing speeds, lower printing cost per page, and higher print volumes. These factors can lead to the increasing popularity of inkjet printers over laser printers.
Market Trends
Key Players
- Increasing Demand for Compact Laser Printers
- Increasing Strategic Collaborations and M&A
- Introduction of Advanced Security Solutions in Laser Printers
- Brother Industries
- Canon
- HP Development Company
- Kyocera
- Seiko Epson
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Laser MFPs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Laser SFPs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: TRENDS
- Increasing demand for compact laser printers
- Increasing strategic collaborations and M&A
- Introduction of advanced security solutions in laser printers
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Brother Industries
- Canon
- HP Development Company
- Kyocera
- Seiko Epson
