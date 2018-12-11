The Global Market for M-Commerce: Opportunities & Challenges to 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global M-Commerce 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global M-Commerce sales are projected to double between 2018 and 2021, with MCommerce's share of total online retail increasing to almost three-quarters, according to a forecast cited in this report.

Although all global regions have experienced growth in M-Commerce adoption in recent years, Asia-Pacific remains the global leader in mobile shopping, accounting for around 50% of global online transactions conducted via mobile devices. Moreover, China alone generated around two-thirds of global M-Commerce sales in 2017 with a projection to further growth.

Among the main drivers of global mobile shopping are the increasing number of mobile and Internet users, growing adoption of mobile payment methods and the development of mobile shopping apps and mobile-enhanced websites. Asia had the highest rate of Internet traffic stemming from mobile phones, followed by Africa and South America, as of early 2018.

One more important growth driver is the development of mobile shopping apps. Already in 2017, almost one-third of online retail sales worldwide were generated via mobile apps, with the highest share belonging to the global leader -Asia and the second highest to North America.



Due to the wide success of M-Commerce worldwide, risk of fraud through the mobile channels rises. Detecting fraudulent orders and security concerns with mobile platforms are among the main challenges for the M-Commerce merchants worldwide.

In order to reduce the various fraud risks, M-Commerce merchants have adopted an array of fraud prevention tools; among the most popular are card verification value (CVV), fraud scoring, address verification service (AVS), authentication and velocity checks, as revealed by a survey of merchants cited in the report.

Key Topics Covered



1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

Overview of M-Commerce Market, November 2018

Mobile Phone Internet Users, in billion, and Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2016 - 2021f

Breakdown of Internet Traffic Worldwide by Device, in %, by Region, February 2018

Retail M-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and Share of Retail E-Commerce Sales, in%, 2016 - 2021f

Breakdown of E-Commerce Sales by Mobile App and Desktop and Mobile Web Browser, in %, and Total E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Region, 2017

Share of Transactions Conducted via Mobile, in % Online Transactions, by Region, Q2 2018

China' Share of Global M-Commerce Sales, in %, 2017 & 2021f

Shopping Channels Used at Least Weekly, by In-Store, PC, Tablet and Mobile, in % of Global Online Shoppers, 2013 & 2018e

Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Internet Users, by Regions and China, Q4 2015 & Q2 2017

M-Commerce Fraud Detection Tools and Services Used by Merchants, in % Merchants, March 2018



3. Asia-Pacific

3.1. Regional

M-Commerce Sales in Asia-Pacific, in USD billion, and Share of Retail E-Commerce Sales, in%, 2016 - 2021f

Share of Internet Users Accessing the Internet via Smartphone, in %, by Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, 2017

Mobile Share of Traffic to E-Commerce Sites, in %, by Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, June 2017

3.2. China

M-Commerce Sales, in CNY billion, and Share of Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2015 - 2020f

Number of Mobile Internet Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2012 - 2017

Number of Mobile Shoppers, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Mobile Internet Users, 2012 - 2017

Devices Used for Shopping Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2013 - 2017

Breakdown of the Use of Browsers and Apps in Online Shopping, by Use for Placing Orders and for Browsing, by Device, in % of Urban Middle-Class Internet Users, January 2017

3.3. Japan

M-Commerce Sales, in JPY trillion, and Share of B2C E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2015-2017

M-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, in % of Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2016 - 2021f

3.4. South Korea

M-Commerce Sales, in KRW trillion, and Share of E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2013-2017

Online Shopper Penetration, by Device, in % of Internet Users, 2016 & 2017

M-Commerce Sales by Product Category, in KRW million, and M-Commerce

Share of E-Commerce Sales in Each Category, in %, 2016 & 2017

Top 10 E-Commerce Mobile Applications by Unique Users, in millions, and Reach, in %, March 2018

3.5. Australia

Breakdown of Devices Used For Shopping Online, in % of Online Shoppers, February 2017

3.6. India

Mobile Internet Users, in millions, October 2015, December 2016 & 2017 and June 2018f

Categories Researched on the Mobile Internet, in % of Mobile Internet Users, and Breakdown of Daily Time Spent on Mobile Internet by Category, in %, incl. Shopping, Q2 2017

Share of Online Shoppers Who Installed 2 to 5 Retail and Shopping Apps on Their Smartphone, in %, 2017

3.7. Indonesia

Breakdown of Devices Used to Access the Internet, in % of Internet Users, 2017

Activities Performed via Smartphone, incl. Shopping Online, in % of Smartphone Users, July 2017

Top Local E-Commerce Websites by Unique Visitors, in thousands, by Total, Mobile and Desktop, incl. Total Minutes Spent, in millions, Total Views, in millions, and Average Minutes per View, June 2017

3.8. Thailand

Devices Used to Access the Internet, in % of Internet Users, Q1 2016 & Q1 2017

Breakdown of Devices Used for Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, by Age Group, June 2017

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Mobile and Desktop, in %, 2017e & 2021f

3.9. Singapore

Breakdown of Online Shoppers by Device Used, in %, 12 Months to July 2017

3.10. Malaysia

Portable Devices Used to Access the Internet, in % of Internet Users, Q2 2017

Share of Online Shoppers Who Made Their Most Recent Purchase via Mobile, in % of Online Shoppers, August 2017

3.11. Vietnam

Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, March 2018

Devices Used for Shopping Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016 & 2017



4. Europe

4.1. Regional

M-Commerce Share of Retail E-Commerce Sales, by Selected Countries in Western Europe, in %, 2016 - 2021f

Mobile Shopper Penetration in Selected Countries in Europe, in % of Online Shoppers, June 2018

4.2. UK

M-Commerce Sales, in GBP billion, and M-Commerce Share of Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2016 - 2021f

Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, June 2017

4.3. Germany

M-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and M-Commerce Share of Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2016 - 2021f

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Device, in %, 2016 & 2017

Devices Used for Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, 2014, 2016 & 2017

Reasons for Cancelling a Purchase via Smartphone, in % of Smartphone Shoppers, 2017

Share of Purchases Preceded by Online Research via Smartphone, in %, by Online and Offline Purchases, 2017

Top 10 E-Commerce Platforms by Market Share, 2017/2018

4.4. France

M-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and M-Commerce Share of Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2016 - 2021f

Devices Used in Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016 & 2017

Top 15 E-Commerce Websites/Applications, by Number of Unique Visitors per Month, in thousands, and Devices Used for Access, in % of Unique Visitors, Q1 2018

4.5. Russia

Mobile Shopper Penetration, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017

Breakdown Mobile Purchase by Purchase Made Through App and Browser, in % of Mobile Shoppers, in %, 2017

Payment Methods Used in Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, by Gender, Location Type and Total, 2017

4.6. Italy

M-Commerce Sales, in EUR billion, and M-Commerce Share of B2C E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2015 - 2017e

4.7. Netherlands

Breakdown of Online Purchases by Device, in %, 2017

4.8. Spain

Mobile Shopper Penetration, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016 & 2017

4.9. Belgium

Breakdown of Online Spending by Device, in %, Q1 2017 & Q1 2018

Share of Online Shoppers Who Made Their Latest Online Purchase via Smartphone, in % of Online Shoppers in Belgium, Q3 2016 & Q3 2017

4.10. Poland Devices Used for Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2017 & April 2018

4.11. Turkey

Breakdown of Page Views and Orders in Online Stores, by Desktop and Mobile, in %, 2017



5. North America

5.1. USA

M-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and M-Commerce Share of Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2018f - 2022f

Breakdown of the Number of Retail Apps Installed on the Smartphone, in % of Online Shoppers, and Frequency of Online Shopping via App, in % of Online Shoppers With Shopping App, March 2018

Awareness and Usage of Emerging Technologies in Shopping, in % of Consumers, December 2017

5.2. Canada

Devices Used to Access the Internet, in % of Internet users, 2016 - 2018e

Devices Used to Make Purchases Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016 - 2018e



6. Latin America

6.1. Regional

M-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and M-Commerce Share of Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2017 - 2022f

Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Channel/ Device, in %, Q4 2017

6.2. Brazil

Breakdown of E-Commerce Transaction Volume, by Device Used, in % Transactions, February 2017

M-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016 - 2021f

M-Commerce Sales, in BRL million, Average M-Commerce Order Value, in BRL, and Number of Purchases, in millions, Q1 2017 & Q1 2018

B2C E-Commerce Conversion Rate, in %, by Computer and Mobile, 2017

Product Categories Purchased via Mobile, in % of Mobile Shoppers, March 2018

Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in M-Commerce, in % of Mobile Shoppers, August 2018

E-Commerce Apps or Websites Most Used for Mobile Shopping, in % of Mobile Shoppers,

March 2017 & March 2018

6.3. Argentina

M-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and M-Commerce Share of Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2017 - 2022f

Breakdown of Devices Used in Last Online Purchase, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016 & 2017

Top 10 E-Commerce Websites/Apps Ranked by Number of Orders Received, February 2018

6.4. Mexico

Number of Internet Users by Device Used to Access the Internet, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Internet Users, May 2016 & May 2017

Product Categories Purchased Online by Device, in % of Online Shoppers, August 2017

M-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016 - 2021f

Transactions Conducted via Mobile App, in % of Mobile Device Owners, August 2017

Online Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, by Device Used, in % of Online Shoppers, August 2017

6.5. Colombia

Devices Used to Access the Internet, in % of Internet Users, July 2017

Breakdown of Devices Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Purchases, 2017



7. Middle East and Africa

7.1. Regional

Smartphone Penetration, in % of Adults, by Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE, March 2017

Devices Used to Access the Internet, in % of Adults, by Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE, March 2017

Share of Internet Users Accessing the Internet via Smartphone, in %, by Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Q2 2017

Online Activities Performed via Smartphone at Least Weekly, in % of Internet Users, by Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa, 2017

7.2. Saudi Arabia

Devices Used to Connect to the Internet, in % of Adults, March 2017

Share of Online Shoppers Who Make Purchases via Smartphone, in %, May 2017

7.3. South Africa

Breakdown of Devices Preferred in Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, August 2017

7.4. Egypt

Devices Used to Access the Internet, in % of Adults, July 2017

Shopping Activities Conducted Online, in % of Individuals, 2016 & 2017

7.5. Nigeria

Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, February 2018

Share of Internet Users Shopping Online via Smartphone At Least Weekly, in % of Internet Users, 2017

Companies Featured



11Street Co. Ltd.

AliExpress Ltd.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon.com Inc

Blibli.com

Cdiscount SA

Coupang Corp.

eBay Inc

ebay Gmarket Co Ltd

FNAC SA

Groupon Inc.

Lazada Group SA

Lojas Americanas S.A

MercadoLibre Inc.

Otto GmbH & Co KG

Tokopedia PT

Vente-privee.com SA

Wemakeprice Inc.

Wish Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4ccvbr/the_global_market?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

