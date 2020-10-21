The global market for Manned Guarding Services is projected to reach US$228. 6 billion by 2025
Oct 21, 2020, 08:55 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Manned Guarding Services is projected to reach US$228. 6 billion by 2025, driven by growing crime rates and inadequacy of the police and law and order department to provide complete protection coverage across all locations in a country. Other interesting factors also responsible for encouraging growth include rise in large shopping malls, luxury hotels and elite residential enclaves; increasing security needs of high net-worth individuals and businesses by the day; higher risk of theft, kidnapping and blackmail of influential public figures and the ensuing demand for personal bodyguards; and rise in private infrastructure related crimes. In developing countries, higher volume of cash logistics is driving demand for manned security among banks and financial institutions. Manned guarding involves hiring of security personnel or guards who are specifically trained for protecting people, assets and property by deterring crime, illegal entry and assault. Manned guarding services address security needs of their clients and benefit an organization in an intangible and subtle way. These security personnel protect designated properties through highly visible presence while avoiding inappropriate and illegal activities. Security guards rely on physical patrolling and leverage advanced technology such as video surveillance cameras and alarm systems. These security professionals are trained to keep an eye on signs of disorder, fire or crime. By ensuring security of an organization through their physical presence, manned guarding plays an important role in making employees feel safe and become more productive. Security guards are employed by organizations across all industries globally. Some of the typical places that rely heavily on these professionals include schools, colleges, airports, casinos, concert venues, apartments, gated communities, retail stores, correctional facilities, hotels, nightclubs and even embassies holding meetings for governments. Wider availability of reliable guarding services from established vendors is also elevating market prospects. Security services firms such as G4S plc of the UK, Prosegur, the Spanish multinational, and U. S. Security Associates Inc. of the US, and the French ICTS have brought new level of reliability and discipline into manned guarding services vertical while branching out their services into new geographic territories on an ongoing basis, thereby elevating the overall prospects. Market prospects for manned guarding services remain progressive, amid uptrend in corporate enterprise activity, relatively stable industrial production and logistics scenario, rising investments on hospitality, leisure, and recreation facilities, and higher emphasis on securing public and private sectors institutions including academia and research entities. The ongoing urbanization drive and consequent asset creation is another major factor poised to steer overall market revenues. Furthermore, increased emphasis among modern urban dwellers on living in secure apartments and gated neighborhoods, in lieu of rising crime rates is also positively influencing growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817587/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Manned Guarding Services
Significance & Advantages of Manned Guarding
Manned Guarding Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Emerge as Fastest Growing Market
Global Manned Guarding Services Market by Region (2019 & 2025):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
Global Manned Guarding Services Market - Major Regions/
Countries Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe,
Canada, and Japan
Economic Scenario and its Impact on Manned Guarding Services
Market
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country
/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Manned Guarding Services: A Fragmented Marketplace
Market Likely to Become More Organized in the Coming Years
Pricing & Cost Trends Influence Business Strategies
Recent Market Activity
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Allied Universal (USA)
Axis Group Integrated Services Ltd. (UK)
The Brink's Company (USA)
G4S plc (UK)
Gurkha Security Services (UK)
ICTS Europe S.A. (France)
Plus Security (UK)
Prosegur (Spain)
Securitas AB (Sweden)
Security and Intelligence Services Ltd. (India)
Transguard Group (UAE)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Relevance of Private Security Creates Fertile
Environment for Manned Guarding Services Market
Rising Number of Break-Ins, Thefts, Burglaries and Robberies:
Primary Growth Driver
Industrial Sector: Major End-Use Vertical
Commercial Sector Emerges as Fastest Growing Market
Banks & Financial Institutions Extend Lucrative Opportunities
Corporate Office Security Steers Overall Momentum
Property Developers Leverage Manned Guarding Services to Ensure
Security
Manned Guarding Services Find Increasing Adoption in Healthcare
Industry
Retail Industry Invests in Manned Guarding Services to Reduce
Shrinkage and Other Losses
Pivotal Role of Security Manpower in Airports Bodes Well
Wedding Functions Emerge as New Business Niche
Growing Opportunities in Residential Sector
Urban Sprawl Encourages Market Prospects
World Urban Population in Millions: 2000-2050
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020
& 2050
Convergence of IT and Manned Guarding: The Ongoing Trend
Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future
Success of the Market
Growing Importance of Electronic Security: Major Market Deterrent
Other Major Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Manned Guarding
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Equipment by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Equipment by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
The United States: Major Market for Manned Guarding Services
Private Security Services Market: A Brief Review
Market Analytics
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Equipment and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding Services
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment and
Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Equipment and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Equipment and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Equipment and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: China Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: China Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Persistent Security Needs of Corporate Entities Drives Manned
Guarding Market in Europe
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Manned Guarding
Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Equipment and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Equipment and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 53: France Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: France Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Equipment and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Equipment and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Equipment and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding Services
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Equipment and
Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Equipment and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services by
End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Equipment and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Manned
Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Manned
Guarding Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Manned
Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Manned
Guarding Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Growing Adoption in Retail & BFSI Bolsters Market Prospects in
Asia-Pacific
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Manned
Guarding Services by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Manned
Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Manned
Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Manned
Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Manned
Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
INDIA
Anticipated Growth in Private Security Market Augurs Well
Lucrative Opportunities for Market Participants
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Equipment and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 110: India Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: India Historic Review for Manned Guarding Services
by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Manned
Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Manned
Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Manned
Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Manned
Guarding Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Manned Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Manned
Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Manned
Guarding Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Manned
Guarding Services by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 128: Latin America Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 129: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Manned
Guarding Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 130: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Manned
Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 131: Latin America Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 132: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Manned
Guarding Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Equipment and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 133: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Manned
Guarding Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 134: Latin America Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 135: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Manned
Guarding Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Manned
Guarding Services by Type - Equipment and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 137: Argentina Historic Review for Manned Guarding
Services by Type - Equipment and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 138: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Manned Guarding
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817587/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker