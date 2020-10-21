NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Manned Guarding Services is projected to reach US$228. 6 billion by 2025, driven by growing crime rates and inadequacy of the police and law and order department to provide complete protection coverage across all locations in a country. Other interesting factors also responsible for encouraging growth include rise in large shopping malls, luxury hotels and elite residential enclaves; increasing security needs of high net-worth individuals and businesses by the day; higher risk of theft, kidnapping and blackmail of influential public figures and the ensuing demand for personal bodyguards; and rise in private infrastructure related crimes. In developing countries, higher volume of cash logistics is driving demand for manned security among banks and financial institutions. Manned guarding involves hiring of security personnel or guards who are specifically trained for protecting people, assets and property by deterring crime, illegal entry and assault. Manned guarding services address security needs of their clients and benefit an organization in an intangible and subtle way. These security personnel protect designated properties through highly visible presence while avoiding inappropriate and illegal activities. Security guards rely on physical patrolling and leverage advanced technology such as video surveillance cameras and alarm systems. These security professionals are trained to keep an eye on signs of disorder, fire or crime. By ensuring security of an organization through their physical presence, manned guarding plays an important role in making employees feel safe and become more productive. Security guards are employed by organizations across all industries globally. Some of the typical places that rely heavily on these professionals include schools, colleges, airports, casinos, concert venues, apartments, gated communities, retail stores, correctional facilities, hotels, nightclubs and even embassies holding meetings for governments. Wider availability of reliable guarding services from established vendors is also elevating market prospects. Security services firms such as G4S plc of the UK, Prosegur, the Spanish multinational, and U. S. Security Associates Inc. of the US, and the French ICTS have brought new level of reliability and discipline into manned guarding services vertical while branching out their services into new geographic territories on an ongoing basis, thereby elevating the overall prospects. Market prospects for manned guarding services remain progressive, amid uptrend in corporate enterprise activity, relatively stable industrial production and logistics scenario, rising investments on hospitality, leisure, and recreation facilities, and higher emphasis on securing public and private sectors institutions including academia and research entities. The ongoing urbanization drive and consequent asset creation is another major factor poised to steer overall market revenues. Furthermore, increased emphasis among modern urban dwellers on living in secure apartments and gated neighborhoods, in lieu of rising crime rates is also positively influencing growth.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Manned Guarding Services

Significance & Advantages of Manned Guarding

Manned Guarding Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Emerge as Fastest Growing Market

Global Manned Guarding Services Market by Region (2019 & 2025):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

Global Manned Guarding Services Market - Major Regions/

Countries Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe,

Canada, and Japan

Economic Scenario and its Impact on Manned Guarding Services

Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country

/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Manned Guarding Services: A Fragmented Marketplace

Market Likely to Become More Organized in the Coming Years

Pricing & Cost Trends Influence Business Strategies

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Allied Universal (USA)

Axis Group Integrated Services Ltd. (UK)

The Brink's Company (USA)

G4S plc (UK)

Gurkha Security Services (UK)

ICTS Europe S.A. (France)

Plus Security (UK)

Prosegur (Spain)

Securitas AB (Sweden)

Security and Intelligence Services Ltd. (India)

Transguard Group (UAE)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Relevance of Private Security Creates Fertile

Environment for Manned Guarding Services Market

Rising Number of Break-Ins, Thefts, Burglaries and Robberies:

Primary Growth Driver

Industrial Sector: Major End-Use Vertical

Commercial Sector Emerges as Fastest Growing Market

Banks & Financial Institutions Extend Lucrative Opportunities

Corporate Office Security Steers Overall Momentum

Property Developers Leverage Manned Guarding Services to Ensure

Security

Manned Guarding Services Find Increasing Adoption in Healthcare

Industry

Retail Industry Invests in Manned Guarding Services to Reduce

Shrinkage and Other Losses

Pivotal Role of Security Manpower in Airports Bodes Well

Wedding Functions Emerge as New Business Niche

Growing Opportunities in Residential Sector

Urban Sprawl Encourages Market Prospects

World Urban Population in Millions: 2000-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020

& 2050

Convergence of IT and Manned Guarding: The Ongoing Trend

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future

Success of the Market

Growing Importance of Electronic Security: Major Market Deterrent

Other Major Challenges



