The Global Market for Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials 2010-2018, 5th Edition

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Market for Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials 2010-2028, 5th edition is the most comprehensive assessment of the opportunities afforded by these remarkable materials and technologies The report offers full market forecasts for nanomaterials and industrial sectors impacted by nanotechnology This edition includes:



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05392883





New sections covering nanotechnology in flexible and stretchable electronics, smart materials and self-healing coatings and materials.

New listings of nanotechnology/nanomaterials of commercial products are also included.

Expanded sections on graphene, nanocellulose and single-walled carbon nanotubes.

Profiles of equipment and deposition companies.

References guides by materials and companies.



The report offers:

In-depth analysis of the global market for nanotechnology and nanomaterials, applications, producers, product developers and products.

Product database by market.

Assessment of nanomaterials market including production volumes, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market and region, commercialization timelines, prices and producer profiles.

Examples of successful markets and products.

Historical date on nanomaterials production in tons.

Ten year forecasts to 2028 on nanomaterials demand in tons.

Revenues for nanotechnology applications by end user market.

Analysis of global trends, including historical data from 2010, and projections to 2028.

Exploration of nanomaterials and nanotech-enabled products market structures and value chains.

Collaborations in nanotechnology enabled product development.

Assessment of end user markets for nanotechnology and nanomaterials including market drivers and trends, applications, market opportunity, market challenges and application and product developer profiles.

Unique assessment tools for the nanomaterials market, end user applications, economic impact, addressable markets and market challenges to provide the complete picture of where the real commercial opportunities in nanotechnology and nanomaterials are.

Main application and product opportunities in nanotechnology.

Profiles of over 1,000 nanomaterials producers and application developers.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05392883



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

