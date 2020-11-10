The global market for neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% over the forecast period of 2020-2030

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





Market Report Coverage - Neurodegenerative Disorders Therapeutics



Market Segmentation



• Indication – Multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Huntington disease, and other Neurodegenerative disorders

• Drug Class – Immunomodulators, interferons, decarboxylase inhibitors, dopamine agonists, and others

• Route of Administration – Oral, Injectable, Enteral, and Transdermal



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada

• Europe – Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest-of-Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

• Latin America – Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-the-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Rising Global Prevalence of Neurodegenerative Disorders

• The Increase in Number of Geriatric Populations

• Increasing Research Funding in Neurodegenerative Disorders

• Rising Awareness about Neurodegenerative Disorders



Market Challenges



• High Failure Rate of Neurodegenerative Drugs in Clinical Trials

• Lack of Effective Drugs and Therapies



Market Opportunities



• Development of Novel therapies for Neurodegenerative Disorders through Gene and Cell Therapies

• Massive Scope for Adoption of Neurodegenerative Disorders Therapeutics in Emerging Nations



Key Companies Profiled



Biogen, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB S.A., F. Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd., H. Lundbeck A/S, Merk KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AbbVie Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Boehringer Ingeiheim International GmbH, Bayer AG, and Eisai Co., Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the various neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics available in the market?

• What are emerging therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders?

• How does the pipeline for global neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market look like?

• What is the current market size and future potential of these therapies?

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market?

• What mechanisms of action and molecules are being trialed most commonly in pipeline products?

• Which products will contribute most significantly to the market growth, and which will achieve blockbuster status?

• How does the clinical landscape look for the neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market?

• What is the status of biosimilars in this market?

• What is the patent landscape of this market? What will be the impact of patent expiry on this market?

• What is the reimbursement scenario of the available therapeutics in this market?

• What will be the impact of COVID-19 on this market?

• What is the mechanism of action of various neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics available in the market?

• What will be the impact of digitalization on this market?

• What are the guidelines implemented by different government bodies to regulate the approval of neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics?

• What are the key technological developments on which the current industry leaders are spending a major share of their research and development (R&D) investments?

• Which leading players currently hold dominant shares in the global neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market?

• What are the key strategies incorporated by the players of the global neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market to sustain the competition and retain their supremacy?

• What is the current revenue contribution of the global neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market (by product type), and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

• What is the current revenue contribution of the global neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market (by drug class), and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

• What is the current revenue contribution of the global neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market (by indication), and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

• What is the current revenue contribution of the global neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market (by route of administration), and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

• Which region is expected to contribute the highest revenue to the global neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market during the forecast period?



Market Overview



The global market for neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% over the forecast period of 2020-2030. The market is driven by certain factors, which include the increasing global geriatric population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases including neurodegenerative disorder, and the presence of high unmet clinical needs regarding treatment for immune disorders, and significant external funding for executing R&D exercises.



The market is favored by the development of neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics for several clinical areas such as Multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders. The increase in the geriatric population and incurable neurodegenerative disorders across the globe are expected to translate into significantly higher demand for neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market.

Furthermore, the companies are investing huge amounts in research and development of neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics either as a monotherapy or as combination therapy. The clinical trial landscape of different neurodegenerative disorders has been on the rise in recent years, and this will fuel the neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market in the future.



Within the research report, the market is segmented based on indication, drug class, route of administration, and region. Each of these segments covers the market's snapshot over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape



The exponential rise in the application of precision medicine on a global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in the development of novel neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics. Due to the diverse product portfolio and intense market penetration, Biogen Inc. has been a pioneer in this field and has been a significant competitor in this market.



Several other companies such as Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd., and Bristol Myers Squibb Company, among others, have launched therapies for neurodegenerative disorder, such as Mayzent (siponimod), Ocrevus (ocrelizumab), and Zeposia (ozanimod) respectively, to compete with Biogen Inc.'s Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate) therapy market dominance.



Based on region, North America holds the largest share of neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and availability of state-of-the-art research laboratories and institutions in the region. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



