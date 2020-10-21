NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services is projected to reach US$8.9 billion by 2025, driven by the growing importance shed on material inspection against the backdrop of strong focus shed on quality assurance of structural and mechanical components operating in demanding application environments. NDT is used widely in civil engineering for testing concrete structures; oil & gas and mining industry for monitoring integrity of assets non-intrusively; semiconductor industry for wafer testing; nuclear power plants for continuous inspection of critical parts and components of nuclear reactors; and pipeline and piping system inspection, among others. Technologies used for NDT include Acoustic Emission Testing (AE), Electromagnetic Testing (ET), Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Laser Testing Methods (LM), Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL), Microwave Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing (PT), Magnetic Particle Testing (MT), Neutron Radiographic Testing (NR), Radiographic Testing (RT), Thermal/Infrared Testing (IRT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Time of Flight Diffraction (ToFD), Pulse Echo Inspection, Guided Wave Testing (GW), Electromagnetic Acoustic Transducer (EMAT) Testing, among others. In addition to stringent safety regulations and quality standards, other factors driving the need for NDT include aging infrastructure worldwide which is spurring the importance of structural health monitoring (SHM) of bridges, tunnels etc. for signs of wear & tear, fatigue, corrosion, and stress; and growing manufacturing competitiveness and the ensuing focus on asset integrity and quality of manufactured products.





Globalization of supply chain is additionally encouraging increased inspection of components moving through the supply chain. Stringent and often punitive safety regulations being legislated in most countries worldwide is pushing up the compliance burden. Oil & gas, mining, utilities, and nuclear power plants especially have to ensure compliance with international standards to ensure safe and efficient operation of equipment and assets. Given the high cost of non-compliance, companies are increasingly outsourcing NDT operations, requirements and auditing functions to specialized service providers. NDT represents a specialized field that requires expensive equipment, technology CAPEX investments, and qualified staff. This makes in-house management of NDT operations expensive. Also, the blistering pace of material development makes new material inspection challenging. Outsourcing provides the perfect opportunity to align NDT outcomes with cost and quality goals. Few of the benefits of outsourcing NDT activities include access to expert skills & capabilities; reduce CAPEX and OPEX load; reduced risk; frees up resources to focus on core business areas; and higher quality and reliable independent evaluation. A growing number of NDT service providers are offering customized services designed to suite unique needs of a wide range of industry sectors. A key trend in the market is the growing commercial opportunity for automated NDT equipment integrated with sensors and industrial robotics with the aim of improving non-destructive testing productivity. An exciting field rapidly evolving, in this regard, is drone-based nondestructive testing. The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 73.3% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period supported by the country`s mammothian export presence, rising prominence of quality and compliance and the resulting growth in inspection and testing of product brands.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services

NDT Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Exhibit Faster Growth

World NDT Services Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World NDT Services Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR

(Value) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe and Japan

Ultrasonic Technique (UT): Largest Category

Magnetic Particle Inspection (MPI) Widens Business Prospects

Radiographic Testing (RT) Accelerates Market Expansion

Visual Inspection Testing (VT) Exhibits Faster Growth

Eddy Current Testing Holds Immense Potential

Dynamics in the NDT Services Market Influenced by Economic

Scenario

Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017

through 2020

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ALS Limited (Australia)

Applus+ (Spain)

Bureau Veritas SA (France)

Dekra SE (Germany)

Intertek Group Plc (UK)

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (USA)

NDT Global (Ireland)

Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)

NVI, LLC (USA)

SGS SA (Switzerland)

TEAM, Inc. (USA)

TUV Rheinland AG (Germany)

YXLON International GmbH (Germany)

Zetec, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Manufacturing Sector: Dominant Consumer of NDT Services

Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

Oil & Gas Entities Leverage NDT to Deal with Challenging

Environment and Stringent Standards

Rapidly Expanding Natural Gas Production & Intensified Shale

Gas Programs Spur Demand for NDT Services in Oil & Gas Sector

A Snapshot of Select NDT Applications in Oil & Gas Upstream,

Midstream & Downstream Facilities

Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type

of Company for the Period 2017-2019

North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Type of

Company (2017-2019)

NDT Gains Traction in Detecting Imperfections in Aerospace

Materials

Select Applications of NDT in Aerospace Sector: A Snapshot

Progressive Growth in the Commercial Aviation Sector Creates

Fertile Environment

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft

Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2018 & 2038

Defense Aerospace Presents Steady Growth Prospects

Aging Aircraft Widen Addressable Market for Aerospace NDT Services

Global Average Aircraft Fleet Age (In Years) by Geographic

Region/Country for Cumulative Period 2018-2023 and 2023-2028

NDT Comes to the Fore to Ensure Safety of Power Generation

Installations

Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for the Years

2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh for the Years 2010,

2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:

Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Non-Destructive Testing for Safety of Critical Nuclear

Installations

Inspection in Fossil Fuel Power Infrastructures

Automotive Sector: A Traditional End-Use Sector for NDT

Automotive OEMs Rely on NDT to Drive Manufacturing Quality &

Uptime

Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the

Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Railway Industry Remains a Niche Market

NDT in the Era of Industry 4.0

Machine Learning & AI Step In to Bring Broad-based

Modifications to NDT

Technological Advances and Rise of Automated NDT Tools Widen

Scope & Span of NDT Services Market

Issues & Challenges with In-House NDT Departments Build

Momentum for NDT Services Market

Regulations & Standards



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

