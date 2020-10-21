The global market for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services is projected to reach US$8.9 billion by 2025
Oct 21, 2020, 13:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services is projected to reach US$8.9 billion by 2025, driven by the growing importance shed on material inspection against the backdrop of strong focus shed on quality assurance of structural and mechanical components operating in demanding application environments. NDT is used widely in civil engineering for testing concrete structures; oil & gas and mining industry for monitoring integrity of assets non-intrusively; semiconductor industry for wafer testing; nuclear power plants for continuous inspection of critical parts and components of nuclear reactors; and pipeline and piping system inspection, among others. Technologies used for NDT include Acoustic Emission Testing (AE), Electromagnetic Testing (ET), Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Laser Testing Methods (LM), Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL), Microwave Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing (PT), Magnetic Particle Testing (MT), Neutron Radiographic Testing (NR), Radiographic Testing (RT), Thermal/Infrared Testing (IRT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Time of Flight Diffraction (ToFD), Pulse Echo Inspection, Guided Wave Testing (GW), Electromagnetic Acoustic Transducer (EMAT) Testing, among others. In addition to stringent safety regulations and quality standards, other factors driving the need for NDT include aging infrastructure worldwide which is spurring the importance of structural health monitoring (SHM) of bridges, tunnels etc. for signs of wear & tear, fatigue, corrosion, and stress; and growing manufacturing competitiveness and the ensuing focus on asset integrity and quality of manufactured products.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799207/?utm_source=PRN
Globalization of supply chain is additionally encouraging increased inspection of components moving through the supply chain. Stringent and often punitive safety regulations being legislated in most countries worldwide is pushing up the compliance burden. Oil & gas, mining, utilities, and nuclear power plants especially have to ensure compliance with international standards to ensure safe and efficient operation of equipment and assets. Given the high cost of non-compliance, companies are increasingly outsourcing NDT operations, requirements and auditing functions to specialized service providers. NDT represents a specialized field that requires expensive equipment, technology CAPEX investments, and qualified staff. This makes in-house management of NDT operations expensive. Also, the blistering pace of material development makes new material inspection challenging. Outsourcing provides the perfect opportunity to align NDT outcomes with cost and quality goals. Few of the benefits of outsourcing NDT activities include access to expert skills & capabilities; reduce CAPEX and OPEX load; reduced risk; frees up resources to focus on core business areas; and higher quality and reliable independent evaluation. A growing number of NDT service providers are offering customized services designed to suite unique needs of a wide range of industry sectors. A key trend in the market is the growing commercial opportunity for automated NDT equipment integrated with sensors and industrial robotics with the aim of improving non-destructive testing productivity. An exciting field rapidly evolving, in this regard, is drone-based nondestructive testing. The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 73.3% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period supported by the country`s mammothian export presence, rising prominence of quality and compliance and the resulting growth in inspection and testing of product brands.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799207/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services
NDT Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Exhibit Faster Growth
World NDT Services Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
World NDT Services Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR
(Value) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe and Japan
Ultrasonic Technique (UT): Largest Category
Magnetic Particle Inspection (MPI) Widens Business Prospects
Radiographic Testing (RT) Accelerates Market Expansion
Visual Inspection Testing (VT) Exhibits Faster Growth
Eddy Current Testing Holds Immense Potential
Dynamics in the NDT Services Market Influenced by Economic
Scenario
Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017
through 2020
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ALS Limited (Australia)
Applus+ (Spain)
Bureau Veritas SA (France)
Dekra SE (Germany)
Intertek Group Plc (UK)
MISTRAS Group, Inc. (USA)
NDT Global (Ireland)
Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)
NVI, LLC (USA)
SGS SA (Switzerland)
TEAM, Inc. (USA)
TUV Rheinland AG (Germany)
YXLON International GmbH (Germany)
Zetec, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Manufacturing Sector: Dominant Consumer of NDT Services
Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018
Oil & Gas Entities Leverage NDT to Deal with Challenging
Environment and Stringent Standards
Rapidly Expanding Natural Gas Production & Intensified Shale
Gas Programs Spur Demand for NDT Services in Oil & Gas Sector
A Snapshot of Select NDT Applications in Oil & Gas Upstream,
Midstream & Downstream Facilities
Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type
of Company for the Period 2017-2019
North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Type of
Company (2017-2019)
NDT Gains Traction in Detecting Imperfections in Aerospace
Materials
Select Applications of NDT in Aerospace Sector: A Snapshot
Progressive Growth in the Commercial Aviation Sector Creates
Fertile Environment
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft
Type for the Years 2018 and 2038
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2018 & 2038
Defense Aerospace Presents Steady Growth Prospects
Aging Aircraft Widen Addressable Market for Aerospace NDT Services
Global Average Aircraft Fleet Age (In Years) by Geographic
Region/Country for Cumulative Period 2018-2023 and 2023-2028
NDT Comes to the Fore to Ensure Safety of Power Generation
Installations
Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for the Years
2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh for the Years 2010,
2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:
Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
Non-Destructive Testing for Safety of Critical Nuclear
Installations
Inspection in Fossil Fuel Power Infrastructures
Automotive Sector: A Traditional End-Use Sector for NDT
Automotive OEMs Rely on NDT to Drive Manufacturing Quality &
Uptime
Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the
Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024
Railway Industry Remains a Niche Market
NDT in the Era of Industry 4.0
Machine Learning & AI Step In to Bring Broad-based
Modifications to NDT
Technological Advances and Rise of Automated NDT Tools Widen
Scope & Span of NDT Services Market
Issues & Challenges with In-House NDT Departments Build
Momentum for NDT Services Market
Regulations & Standards
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Visual Inspection
Testing (VT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Visual Inspection Testing
(VT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Visual Inspection
Testing (VT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Particle
Testing (MPT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Magnetic Particle Testing
(MPT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Particle
Testing (MPT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Liquid Penetrant
Testing (LPT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Liquid Penetrant Testing
(LPT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Penetrant
Testing (LPT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Eddy Current
Testing (ECT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Eddy Current Testing (ECT)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Eddy Current Testing
(ECT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasonic
Testing (UT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Ultrasonic Testing (UT) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic Testing (UT)
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Radiographic
Testing (RT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Radiographic Testing (RT)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Radiographic Testing
(RT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Acoustic Emission
Testing (AET) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Acoustic Emission Testing
(AET) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Acoustic Emission
Testing (AET) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Terahertz Imaging
(THZ Imaging) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Terahertz Imaging (THZ
Imaging) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Terahertz Imaging (THZ
Imaging) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Inspection
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: World Historic Review for Inspection Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Inspection Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Equipment Rental
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: World Historic Review for Equipment Rental Services
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Equipment Rental
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Training Services
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 35: World Historic Review for Training Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Training Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Calibration
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: World Historic Review for Calibration Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Calibration Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 41: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 44: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 47: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Government
Infrastructure and Public Safety by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: World Historic Review for Government Infrastructure
and Public Safety by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Government
Infrastructure and Public Safety by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 53: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Generation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 56: World Historic Review for Power Generation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 57: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Generation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 59: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 60: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
An Overview
Improving Commercial Aviation Sector to Boost Demand Prospects
Market Analytics
Table 61: USA Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by Technique - Visual Inspection Testing
(VT), Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing
(LPT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT),
Radiographic Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and
Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: USA Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
Services by Technique - Visual Inspection Testing (VT),
Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing
(LPT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT),
Radiographic Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and
Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: USA 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Visual Inspection Testing (VT), Magnetic Particle
Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT), Eddy Current
Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Radiographic Testing
(RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and Terahertz Imaging
(THZ Imaging) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: USA Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by Service - Inspection Services,
Equipment Rental Services, Training Services and Calibration
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: USA Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
Services by Service - Inspection Services, Equipment Rental
Services, Training Services and Calibration Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 66: USA 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Inspection Services, Equipment Rental Services, Training
Services and Calibration Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 67: USA Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by End-Use - Manufacturing, Oil & Gas,
Aerospace, Government Infrastructure and Public Safety,
Automotive, Power Generation and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 68: USA Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)
Services by End-Use - Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Aerospace,
Government Infrastructure and Public Safety, Automotive, Power
Generation and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: USA 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Government
Infrastructure and Public Safety, Automotive, Power Generation
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 70: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by Technique - Visual Inspection Testing
(VT), Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing
(LPT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT),
Radiographic Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and
Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Technique - Visual Inspection Testing (VT),
Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing
(LPT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT),
Radiographic Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and
Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Visual Inspection Testing (VT), Magnetic
Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT), Eddy
Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Radiographic
Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and Terahertz
Imaging (THZ Imaging) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by Service - Inspection Services,
Equipment Rental Services, Training Services and Calibration
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Canada Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Service - Inspection Services, Equipment
Rental Services, Training Services and Calibration Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Inspection Services, Equipment Rental Services,
Training Services and Calibration Services for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 76: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by End-Use - Manufacturing, Oil & Gas,
Aerospace, Government Infrastructure and Public Safety,
Automotive, Power Generation and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 77: Canada Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by End-Use - Manufacturing, Oil & Gas,
Aerospace, Government Infrastructure and Public Safety,
Automotive, Power Generation and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 78: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Government
Infrastructure and Public Safety, Automotive, Power Generation
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by Technique - Visual Inspection Testing
(VT), Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing
(LPT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT),
Radiographic Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and
Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Technique - Visual Inspection Testing (VT),
Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing
(LPT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT),
Radiographic Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and
Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Visual Inspection Testing (VT), Magnetic Particle
Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT), Eddy Current
Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Radiographic Testing
(RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and Terahertz Imaging
(THZ Imaging) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by Service - Inspection Services,
Equipment Rental Services, Training Services and Calibration
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Japan Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Service - Inspection Services, Equipment
Rental Services, Training Services and Calibration Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Inspection Services, Equipment Rental Services, Training
Services and Calibration Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 85: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by End-Use - Manufacturing, Oil & Gas,
Aerospace, Government Infrastructure and Public Safety,
Automotive, Power Generation and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 86: Japan Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by End-Use - Manufacturing, Oil & Gas,
Aerospace, Government Infrastructure and Public Safety,
Automotive, Power Generation and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 87: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Government
Infrastructure and Public Safety, Automotive, Power Generation
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Insight into the Chinese NDT Market
NDT Developments, Capabilities and Research: A Brief
Market Analytics
Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by Technique - Visual Inspection Testing
(VT), Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing
(LPT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT),
Radiographic Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and
Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: China Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Technique - Visual Inspection Testing (VT),
Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing
(LPT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT),
Radiographic Testing (RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and
Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Visual Inspection Testing (VT), Magnetic Particle
Testing (MPT), Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT), Eddy Current
Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Radiographic Testing
(RT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) and Terahertz Imaging
(THZ Imaging) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: China Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by Service - Inspection Services,
Equipment Rental Services, Training Services and Calibration
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: China Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Service - Inspection Services, Equipment
Rental Services, Training Services and Calibration Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: China 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Inspection Services, Equipment Rental Services, Training
Services and Calibration Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 94: China Current & Future Analysis for Non-Destructive
Testing (NDT) Services by End-Use - Manufacturing, Oil & Gas,
Aerospace, Government Infrastructure and Public Safety,
Automotive, Power Generation and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 95: China Historic Review for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by End-Use - Manufacturing, Oil & Gas,
Aerospace, Government Infrastructure and Public Safety,
Automotive, Power Generation and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 96: China 15-Year Perspective for Non-Destructive Testing
(NDT) Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Government
Infrastructure and Public Safety, Automotive, Power Generation
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Aerospace Industry: Key Market for NDT Products and Services
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799207/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker