The Global Market for Pet Veterinary Drugs (2016-2025): Led by Zoetis, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim International, Merck Animal Health

The global Pet Veterinary Drugs Market reached USD 16,239.3 Million in 2018. Moreover, the market is expected to garner USD 21,205.2 Million by the end of 2025 by registering a CAGR of 3.9% across the globe.

The global demand for Pet Veterinary Drugs is increasing due to significant growth in healthcare industry across the globe. Further, growing pet adoption and increase in pet expenditure and routine care are key growth driver for global pet veterinary drugs market over the forecast period.



North America is slated to account for a share of 38.5% by 2025 in the pet veterinary drugs market. The growth in the region can be attributed to growing pet expenditure. Re-occurrence of animal diseases is also expected to impel the growth of pet veterinary drugs market in the North America. U.S. is the prominent market driving the growth in the region. Additionally, U.S. pet veterinary drugs market reached USD 5,427 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD7,176.2 Million by the end of 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2025. U.S. pet veterinary drugs market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 4.4% in 2025 as compared to previous year.



The global pet veterinary drugs market is segmented on the basis of drugs into Pharmaceuticals & Biologics and Vaccines. Among these segments, Pharmaceuticals & Biologics segment (71.4% share in 2018) occupies the largest market of pet veterinary drugs across the globe. Further, vaccines segment is anticipated to reach USD6,120.4 Million by the end of 2025 from USD4,643.1 Million in 2018. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period. In addition Recombinant Vaccines segment of drugs is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 4.6% in 2025 as compared to previous year.



The global pet veterinary drugs market is segmented on the basis of composition into Anti-Infectives, Anti-Inflammatory, Parasiticides, Analgesics & Sedatives and Others. Among these segments, Parasiticides segment (42.4% share in 2018) occupies the largest market of pet veterinary drugs on the basis of composition across the globe. Further, global Anti-Infectives segment is anticipated to reach USD6,791.0 Million by the end of 2025 from USD 5,179.8 Million in 2018. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. In addition Parasiticides segment of pet veterinary drugs under composition is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 4.4% in 2025 as compared to previous year.



Some of the leading manufacturers in this market are Zoetis, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck Animal Health among others.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Product Overview

1.3. Market Segmentation



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary- Global Pet Veterinary Drugs Market



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Restraints

5.3. Trends

5.4. Opportunities



6. Risk Analysis

6.1. Demand Risk

6.2. Supply Risk



7. Global Pet Veterinary Drugs Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

7.1.1. By Value (USD Million)

7.1.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017-2025

7.2. Market Share and Forecast, 2016-2025

7.2.1. By Drugs

7.2.1.1.a. Pet Veterinary Drugs Market Share (%), By Drugs (2016, 2025F)

7.2.1.1.1. Pharmaceuticals & Biologics, Vaccines, 2016-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017-2025

7.2.1.1.1.1. Inactivated Vaccines, Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines & Toxoid vaccines, 2016-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017-2025

7.2.1.1.b. Pet Veterinary Drugs Market Analysis, By Drugs (2016, 2025F)

7.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Drugs

7.2.1.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2016 & 2025, By Drugs

7.2.2. By Composition

7.2.2.1.2.a. Pet Veterinary Drugs Market Share (%), By Composition (2016, 2025F)

7.2.2.1.1. Anti-Infectives, Anti-Inflammatory & Parasiticides, 2016-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017-2025

7.2.2.1.2. Analgesics & Sedatives and Others, 2016-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017-2025

7.2.2.1.b. Pet Veterinary Drugs Market Analysis, By Composition (2016, 2025F)

7.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Composition

7.2.2.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2016 & 2025, By Composition

7.2.3. By Route of Administration

7.2.3.1.a. Pet Veterinary Drugs Market Share (%), By Route of Administration (2016, 2025F)

7.2.3.1.1. Oral, Parenteral & Topical, 2016-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017-2025

7.2.3.1.b. Pet Veterinary Drugs Market Analysis, By Route of Administration (2016, 2025F)

7.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Route of Administration

7.2.3.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2016 & 2025, By Route of Administration

7.2.4. By End User

7.2.4.1.a. Pet Veterinary Drugs Market Share (%), By End User (2016, 2025F)

7.2.4.1.1. Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics & Drug Stores, 2016-2025F (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2017-2025

7.2.4.1.b. Pet Veterinary Drugs Market Analysis, By End User (2016, 2025F)

7.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By End User

7.2.4.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2016 & 2025, By End User

7.2.5. By Region

7.2.5.1. Pet Veterinary Drugs Market Share (%), By Region (2016,2025F)

7.2.5.1.1. North America

7.2.5.1.2. Europe

7.2.5.1.3. Asia Pacific

7.2.5.1.4. Latin America

7.2.5.1.5. Middle East and Africa



8. North America Pet Veterinary Drugs Market Outlook



9. Europe Pet Veterinary Drugs Market Outlook



10. Asia Pacific Pet Veterinary Drugs Market Outlook



11. Latin America Pet Veterinary Drugs Market Outlook



12. Middle East & Africa Pet Veterinary Drugs Market Outlook



13. Policies & Regulations



14. Porter's Five Force Model



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competitive Positioning of Major Players in Global Pet Veterinary Drugs Market

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

15.2.1.1. Company Overview

15.2.1.2. Business Strategy

15.2.1.2.1. Growth Expansion Strategy

15.2.1.2.2. Distribution Channel Strategy

15.2.1.2.3. Product Strategy

15.2.1.3. Key Product Offerings

15.2.1.4. Financial Performance

15.2.1.5. Key Performance Indicators

15.2.1.6. Risk Analysis

15.2.1.7. Recent Development

15.2.1.8. Regional Presence

15.2.1.9. SWOT Analysis

15.2.2. Zoetis Animal Healthcare

15.2.3. Bayer AG

15.2.4. Merck Animal Health

15.2.5. Elanco Animal Health Inc.

15.2.6. Virbac Group

15.2.7. Ceva

15.2.8. Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc

15.2.9. Vetoquinol

15.2.10. Orion Corporation

15.2.11. Other Prominent Players



