The Global Market for Plastics Processing Machinery is Projected to Reach US$24.3 Billion by 2025
Jul 20, 2020, 12:10 ET
NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Plastics Processing Machinery is projected to reach US$24.3 billion by 2025, driven by the ubiquitous consumption of plastics in virtually all consumer-oriented, industrial and commercial sectors. From plastic bottles, plastic bags to automotive, aerospace and electronics grade plastics, the world remains addicted to plastics despite the growing burden of plastic waste. Plastics are important manufacturing materials as they have high resistance for electricity conduction, are lightweight, durable, malleable, strong, cost effective and affordable. Engineered plastics are additionally fire-resistant, bacteria resistant and have greater mechanical strength. Continuous innovations in plastics are driving large scale displacement of metals with plastics. The rise of recycled plastics and bioplastics are deflecting the heat raised by the environmental footprint of traditional plastics, promising to provide plastics a strong place even in the emerging sustainable, circular economy. Injection plastics molding technologies are increasingly being adapted to process various types of biodegradable plastic resins in the wake of the soaring eco-conscious in the consumer market. Biodegradable plastic resin compatible with plastic injection molding technology include Thermoplastic Starch-based Plastics (TPS); Polybutylene Succinate (PBS); Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA); Polylactic Acid (PLA); and Polycaprolactone (PCL).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092538/?utm_source=PRN - The need for upgrades and modernization of plastic processing plants in developing countries will spur replacement demand for injection molding machinery. Growth is also benefiting from technology developments which are driving down equipment costs and increasing affordability of equipment in price sensitive emerging markets. With the industry being technology driven, demand is on the rise for high-end machinery designed to offer improved flexibility, higher output, superior energy efficiency, and higher ROI on invested plant assets. Other equally important noteworthy trends in the market include strong demand for ultra-big precision molding machines; growing commercial value of machines embedded with smart concepts for energy savings and reduced environmental footprint; growing focus on operational efficiency and the ensuing demand for electric and electric-hydraulic hybrid injection molding machines; robust growth of the medical device manufacturing sector and a parallel increase in demand for micro injection molding machines for producing high-quality implants and surgical, diagnostic devices; rise of 3D printing and additive manufacturing techniques and growing need for custom injection molding machines with 3d printed tooling. The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 65.5% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period supported by the surge in domestic demand for plastics in packaging, construction, automotive and industrial sector and the ensuing demand for smart, intelligent machines. In the United States and Europe, growth is encouraged by the trend towards reshoring of plastics and rubber production.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Plastics Machinery - A Technology Driven Industry
Outlook
Analysis by Segment
Reshoring of Plastics Production Contributes to Growth in
Developed Markets
Developing Economies Boost Growth
China Exhibits Increasing Inclination Towards High End Machinery
Global Rubber & Plastic Machinery Production by Country (in %):
2004 & 2017
Global Economic Outlook
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
Global Manufacturing PMI - An important Bellwether
Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the
Years 2012 through 2019
Global Plastics Production - A Review
Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons for the Years
2009 through 2020
Per Capita Consumption of Plastics by Country/Region: 2016
Global Plastics Production by Region/Country (in %): 2019E
Global Competitor Market Shares
Plastics Processing Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Product Matrix of Select Players in the Global Plastic
Processing Machinery Market
Select Leading Players in the Worldwide Plastics Processing
Machinery Market by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Arburg GmbH & Co. (Germany)
Battenfeld-Cincinnati Austria GmbH (Austria)
BEKUM Maschinenfabriken GmbH (Germany)
Brown Machine LLC (USA)
Brückner Group GmbH (Germany)
Davis-Standard, LLC (USA)
Engel Austria GmbH (Austria)
FANUC Corporation (Japan)
Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
G.N. Plastics Company Limited (Canada)
Haitian International Holdings Limited (China)
Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. (Canada)
Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH (Germany)
KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH (Germany)
Milacron LLC (USA)
NEGRI BOSSI SpA (Italy)
Ningbo Haida Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd. (China)
Nissei ASB Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Reifenhäuser Group (Germany)
SencorpWhite, Inc. (USA)
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH (Germany)
The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (Japan)
Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Circular Economy Becomes the New Theme
Electro-Hydraulic Technology Picks up Pace in the Injection
Molding Market
Focus Intensifies on Precision and Lightweighing Solutions
Vertical Injection Machines to Witness Increased Automation
Industry 4.0 Highlights the Trend in Plastics Machinery
Manufacturers Leverage AI for Machine Operations
Automation and Robotics Pick Up Momentum
Extruders Add Advanced Capabilities
Demand on Rise for Customized Formulations
Energy Efficiency Redefines Machine Engineering
Waste Minimization Redefines New Production Strategies
Micro Injection Molding Machines in Demand
Global Market for Thermoplastic Micro Injection Molding by End -
use Industry (in %): 2019E
END-USE MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Demand for Plastic Processing Machinery by End-use
Sector (in %): 2019E
Packaging Sector - An Overview
High Demand for Packaging - A Key Driver for Plastics
Processing Machinery
Plastic Products Gain Traction in Building and Construction
Markets
Construction Industry Sector - A Review
Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion): 2014-2025
Rise in Use of Plastics in Automotive Sector Augers well for
Growth
Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the
Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024
Plastic Components in Passenger Cars by Plastic Type
Percentage Share of Plastics in Passenger Cars: 2000, 2010, and
2020
Number of Cars per Thousand People across Select Countries (2018)
Plastics Usage Surges up Amid Rise in Demand for Consumer
Electronics
Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents Opportunity
for Plastics Market: Consumer Electronics Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Smartphone Sales Spur Demand for Precision Plastic Injection
Molding Technologies
Global Shipment of Smartphones in Million Units (2012-2022)
TRADE SCENARIO
Export Import Scenario
Global Plastic processing Machinery Exports (2018): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Exports by Country
Global Injection-Molding Machinery Exports (2018): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Exports by Country
Global Injection-Molding Machinery Imports (2018): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Imports by Country
Global Extrusion Machinery Exports (2018): Percentage Breakdown
of Value Exports by Country
Global Extrusion Machinery Imports (2018): Percentage Breakdown
of Value Imports by Country
Global Blow-Molding Machine Exports (2018): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Exports by Country
Global Blow Molding Machinery Imports (2018): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Imports by Country
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Definition - Plastics Processing Machines
Types of Plastics Processing Machinery
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Plastics Processing Machinery Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Plastics Processing Machinery Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Injection Molding Machines (Product Segment) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Injection Molding Machines (Product Segment) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Injection Molding Machines (Product Segment) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Blow Molding Machines (Product Segment) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Blow Molding Machines (Product Segment) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Blow Molding Machines (Product Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Extrusion Machines (Product Segment) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Extrusion Machines (Product Segment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Extrusion Machines (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Thermoforming Machines (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Thermoforming Machines (Product Segment) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Thermoforming Machines (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Overview
Shale Gas Abundance Improves Competitive Edge of US Plastic
Processors
All-Electric Blow Molding Machinery Gain Sales
Packaging Industry - Leading End-Use Market
Market Analytics
Plastics Processing Machinery Market in the US by End-Use
(in %): 2019E
Injection Molding Machinery Market in the US by End-Use (in%):
2019E
Blow Molding Machinery Market in the US by End-Use (in %): 2019E
Reshoring of Plastic Production Benefits Demand
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Plastics Processing Machinery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 20: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in the United
States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Plastics Processing Machinery Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Plastics Processing Machinery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 23: Canadian Plastics Processing Machinery Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 24: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Injection Molding Machinery Demand in Japan by End-Use Markets:
2019E
Competition
Market Share of Leading Manufacturers of Injection Molding
Machinery in Japan (in%): 2019E
Market Analytics
Table 25: Japanese Market for Plastics Processing Machinery:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: Japanese Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
High End Machinery Picks up Demand
Plastics Sector in China
All-Electric Injection Molding Equipment Gains Traction
Market Analytics
Table 28: Chinese Plastics Processing Machinery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 29: Plastics Processing Machinery Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Plastics Processing Machinery Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
Industry 4.0 - A Growing Area of Focus
European Plastics Industry
Plastics Production in Europe (2007-2017) (in Million Tons)
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Plastics Processing Machinery Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Plastics Processing Machinery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 35: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: European Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in France by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: French Plastics Processing Machinery Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Leading Manufacturer of Plastic Machinery
German Plastics and Rubber Machinery Exports by Destination
Country (in %): 2018
Market Analytics
Table 40: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Plastics Processing Machinery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 42: German Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Market Overview
Import/Export Scenario
Market Analytics
Table 43: Italian Plastics Processing Machinery Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: Plastics Processing Machinery Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Plastics Processing Machinery Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Plastics Processing
Machinery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: United Kingdom Plastics Processing Machinery Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Plastics Processing Machinery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 50: Spanish Plastics Processing Machinery Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 51: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 52: Russian Plastics Processing Machinery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 53: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Russia by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 54: Russian Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Central and Eastern European Countries Display Strong Potential
Poland
Plastics Consumption in Poland by End-Use Sector (in %): 2019E
Turkey
Turkey Plastic Processing Machinery Imports by Type (in %): 2018
Market Analytics
Table 55: Rest of Europe Plastics Processing Machinery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 56: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe Plastics Processing Machinery Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Plastics Processing Machinery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 59: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Plastics Processing Machinery Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Asia-Pacific
by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Plastics Processing Machinery Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Plastics Processing Machinery Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Australian Plastics Processing Machinery Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: Australian Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Market Overview
Challenges Faced
Export-Import Scenario
Highly Fragmented Industry
Market Analytics
Table 67: Indian Plastics Processing Machinery Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Indian Plastics Processing Machinery Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 69: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 70: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: South Korean Plastics Processing Machinery Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 72: Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Taiwan
Market Analytics
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Plastics Processing
Machinery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastics Processing Machinery
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Plastics Processing Machinery Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 77: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Plastics Processing Machinery Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 79: Latin American Plastics Processing Machinery Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Plastics Processing Machinery Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Plastics Processing Machinery Market
by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Plastics Processing Machinery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 83: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Argentina in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Argentinean Plastics Processing Machinery Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 85: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Brazil by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Brazilian Plastics Processing Machinery Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 87: Brazilian Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 88: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Mexican Plastics Processing Machinery Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 90: Mexican Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Plastics Processing Machinery
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Plastics Processing Machinery
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 94: The Middle East Plastics Processing Machinery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 95: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Plastics Processing Machinery Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: The Middle East Plastics Processing Machinery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 98: The Middle East Plastics Processing Machinery
Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 99: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment
for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Plastics Processing Machinery:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Iranian Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Plastics Processing Machinery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 104: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Israel in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Israeli Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Plastics Processing Machinery Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Plastics Processing Machinery Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Plastics Processing Machinery Market
by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Plastics Processing Machinery
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 111: Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Plastics Processing Machinery
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Plastics Processing Machinery
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 115: African Plastics Processing Machinery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 116: Plastics Processing Machinery Market in Africa by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 117: African Plastics Processing Machinery Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 219
