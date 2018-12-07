The Global Market for Printed Electronics to 2023: Projected to Register a CAGR of Over 12%

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Printed Electronics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Printed Electronics Market will register a CAGR of over 12% by 2023.

The healthcare industry is increasingly adopting stretchable electronics for real time monitoring. Thus, the emerging stretchable electronics technology will be a key trend diving market growth.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand for flexible displays. There is a growing demand for flexible displays such as OLED, LCD, and EPD from smartphone and TV manufacturers. The application of OLED in automobiles, wearables, and TVs is also increasing.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the encapsulation challenge of flexible OLED display and light panels. Since, it is a cost intensive process, the manufacturing cost of the product increases, which in turn leads to lower adoption of printed electronics.

Market Trends



Key Players

Emerging Stretchable Electronics

Rising Smart Packaging

The Introduction of FHEs

Increasing Popularity of 3D Printed Electronic

BASF

DuPont

E Ink Holdings

Molex

Thinfilm

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Display - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Sensors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Photovoltaics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Battery - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

