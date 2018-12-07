The Global Market for Printed Electronics to 2023: Projected to Register a CAGR of Over 12%
The "Global Printed Electronics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Printed Electronics Market will register a CAGR of over 12% by 2023.
The healthcare industry is increasingly adopting stretchable electronics for real time monitoring. Thus, the emerging stretchable electronics technology will be a key trend diving market growth.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand for flexible displays. There is a growing demand for flexible displays such as OLED, LCD, and EPD from smartphone and TV manufacturers. The application of OLED in automobiles, wearables, and TVs is also increasing.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the encapsulation challenge of flexible OLED display and light panels. Since, it is a cost intensive process, the manufacturing cost of the product increases, which in turn leads to lower adoption of printed electronics.
Market Trends
Key Players
- Emerging Stretchable Electronics
- Rising Smart Packaging
- The Introduction of FHEs
- Increasing Popularity of 3D Printed Electronic
- BASF
- DuPont
- E Ink Holdings
- Molex
- Thinfilm
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Display - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Sensors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Photovoltaics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Battery - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Emerging stretchable electronics
- Rising smart packaging
- The introduction of FHEs
- Increasing popularity of 3D printed electronic
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF
- DuPont
- E Ink Holdings
- Molex
- Thinfilm
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z7d594/the_global_market?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
