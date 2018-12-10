The Global Market for Protective Motorbike Riding Gear: Forecast to 2022 - Lucrative Demand in the Incorporation of Wireless Technology
The "Global Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The protective motorbike riding gear market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2022.
The demand and preference for smart products is increasing around the world due to rise in the consumer awareness and advancements in smart technology. This is encouraging manufacturers of helmets to incorporate wireless technology in their products.
Product line extension and product innovation leading to product premiumization
The demand for innovative products that offer efficient use features and high safety is increasing. In addition, market players are experiencing high competition due to the rising preference for protective motorbike riding gear that are designed with multiple add-on features. As a result, vendors are engaging in constant R&D activities to meet this growing demand.
Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials
Raw materials are used to manufacture protective motorbike riding gear such as knee guard, boots, suit, helmet, and elbow guard. The fluctuations in the price of raw materials will adversely impact the market.
Key Players
- Alpinestars
- Arai Helmet
- Dainese
- FLY Racing
- Fox Head
- LeMans Corporation
- Motorsport Aftermarket Group
- Schuberth
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Online - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Helmets - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Apparel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing popularity of smart helmets
- Introduction of light-weight helmets
- Emergence of online marketplaces
- Other trends
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alpinestars
- Arai Helmet
- Dainese
- FLY Racing
- Fox Head
- LeMans Corporation
- Motorsport Aftermarket Group
- Schuberth
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/85khpk/the_global_market?w=5
