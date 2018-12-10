The Global Market for Protective Motorbike Riding Gear: Forecast to 2022 - Lucrative Demand in the Incorporation of Wireless Technology

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The protective motorbike riding gear market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2022.

The demand and preference for smart products is increasing around the world due to rise in the consumer awareness and advancements in smart technology. This is encouraging manufacturers of helmets to incorporate wireless technology in their products.

Product line extension and product innovation leading to product premiumization

The demand for innovative products that offer efficient use features and high safety is increasing. In addition, market players are experiencing high competition due to the rising preference for protective motorbike riding gear that are designed with multiple add-on features. As a result, vendors are engaging in constant R&D activities to meet this growing demand.

Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials



Raw materials are used to manufacture protective motorbike riding gear such as knee guard, boots, suit, helmet, and elbow guard. The fluctuations in the price of raw materials will adversely impact the market.

Key Players

Alpinestars

Arai Helmet

Dainese

FLY Racing

Fox Head

LeMans Corporation

Motorsport Aftermarket Group

Schuberth

