The Global Market for Snack Pellet Equipment 2019-2025 - Potato-Based Segment Estimated to Account for the Largest Share in 2019

DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Snack Pellet Equipment Market Product Type, Form, Equipment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The snack pellet equipment market is estimated at USD 1 billion in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%, to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2025.

Due to the growing concerns of snack pellet manufacturers regarding enhanced productivity, the growth of the snack pellet equipment market has remained high in recent years. This is due to the increasing demand for non-expanded snack pellets. Snack pellet manufacturers use different types of extruders to provide better pellets to their customers. This, in turn, has contributed to the growth of the snack pellet equipment market significantly.



The potato-based segment in the snack pellet equipment market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019

Based on product type, the potato-based segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the snack pellet equipment market in 2019. This is due to the easy availability and increasing preference for potato-based flavors among children, which have driven the market for potato-based snacks.

The increasing consumer preference for ready-to-eat foods has led to a surge in demand for snack pellet equipment. The snack pellet market is driven by the increasing need for convenience, due to the busy lifestyles of consumers. Rising per capita income and the increasing number of working women globally have further driven the snack pellet market growth. This, in turn, has led to an increased demand for snack pellet equipment.



The die-faced segment to be the fastest-growing segment in the snack pellet equipment market



Based on form, the die-faced segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period. The die-face extruder equipment produces snack pellets of various shapes such as cereal seeds, balls, rings or shells, and special new shapes, which is produced from a conventional set of machinery consisting of a weighing system, a mixer, a high-pressure extruder with an adequate die-head, and a drier with cooler.

Die-face extrusion machinery offers shapes that require minute cuts and edges, enabling the production of shapes of animals and cartoon characters and attracting children to expand their customer base. The market for these forms of products is growing fast, mainly due to the diversity of products in terms of shapes, textures, colors, and flavors.



The extrusion segment in the snack pellet equipment market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019



Based on equipment type, the extrusion segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the snack pellet equipment market in 2019. The food industry requires high-quality and reliable equipment with advanced functionalities to produce effective results and satisfy the needs of consumers. Manufacturers in the snack pellet extrusion market are mainly focusing on producing various forms of snack pellets for their customers globally.

With the advancements in technology, the designs of extrusion screws have improved over the years with innovations. The two major types of extrusion equipment are single-screw extruder and twin-screw extruder. The ability of a screw to manufacture snack pellets of high-quality with enhanced productivity and low cost is driving its demand. At the design stage of the extrusion process, it is crucial to evaluate the performance of the screw.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share in the market in 2019



North America is estimated to account for the largest share in the snack pellet equipment market in 2019, due to many established snack pellet manufacturing companies that are increasing their production capacity to fulfill the rising demand for ready-to-eat snacks. This is projected to create an opportunity for manufacturers in the snack pellet equipment market to expand in North America.

Busy lifestyles of consumers limit the time available for homemade snacks; this increases the demand for convenience foods. In addition, health consciousness and concerns for food safety have encouraged the production of light and convenient snack foods such as snack pellets. These factors are projected to drive the snack pellet equipment market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Periodization Considered

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations



3 Premium Insights

3.1 Opportunities in the Snack Pellet Equipment Market

3.2 Snack Pellet Equipment Market: Key Countries

3.3 Snack Pellet Equipment Market, By Form, 2019 vs 2025 (USD Million)

3.4 Developed vs Developing Markets for Snack Pellet Equipment

3.5 Snack Pellet Equipment Market, By Equipment Type



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increase in Adoption for Processed Snack Pellets Due to Busy Lifestyles

4.2.1.2 Rise in Advancement in Equipment & Technologies

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High One-Time Investment in Machinery

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Government Initiatives to Expand the Processed Snack Pellet Market

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Increase in Availability of Counterfeit Products



5 Snack Pellet Equipment Market, By Equipment Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Extrusion/Cooking

5.2.1 Extrusion Dominated the Snack Pellets Equipment Market During the Forecast Period

5.2.2 Single-Screw Extruder

5.2.2.1 The Production Cost of Single-Screw Extruders is Comparatively High Than That of Twin-Screw Extruders

5.2.3 Twin-Screw Extruder

5.2.3.1 Demand for Twin-Screw Extruders is Increasing as They Provide Higher Flexibility Along With Capability to Process A Wide Range of Raw Materials

5.3 Mixing/Forming

5.4 Cutting

5.5 Drying

5.5.1 Dryers are Majorly Used to Reduce the Pellet Moisture, Which are Then Packaged for Later Production Either By Air Puffing Or Microwave Cooking

5.6 Frying

5.6.1 Frying Forms an Important Part in the Snack Pellet Production, Which Helps in Enhancing the Taste and Flavor of the Finished Snack Pellet Products

5.7 Seasoning

5.7.1 in the Snack Pellet Formation, Seasoning Flavors Must Meet the Desired Organoleptic Properties, I.E., It Should Deliver the Desired Flavor With Low Rate Application

5.8 Others



6 Snack Pellet Equipment Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Potato Based

6.1.1.1 The Easy Availability and Rising Common Preference Among Children Have Accelerated the Market of Potato-Based Snacks

6.1.2 Corn Based

6.1.2.1 The Rising Consumption of Corn-Based Snacks in Developed Countries

6.1.3 Rice Based

6.1.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Rice-Based Products Due to the Easy Availability of Rice and Its Cheaper Production Cost

6.1.4 Tapioca Based

6.1.4.1 Rising Preference for Gluten-Free Food Products Among Consumers

6.1.5 Multigrain Based

6.1.5.1 Increasing Health Cautiousness Among Consumers is Accelerating the Demand for Multigrain Snacks

6.1.6 Others

6.1.6.1 The Rise in Acceptance of New Varieties of Snack Pellets Among Consumers



7 Snack Pellets Equipment Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 2D

7.2.1 2D Form Dominated the Snack Pellets Equipment Market During the Forecast Period

7.3 Tridimensional

7.4 Die-Face



8 Snack Pellet Equipment Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Flexible and Cost-Effective Equipment, Followed By Increased Trade for Processed Foods, is Accelerating the Snack Pellet Equipment Market

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Rising Imports of Snack Pellets, Indicating the Opportunity for Local Snack Manufacturers to Increase Sales

8.2.3 Mexico

8.2.3.1 Rise in Production Capacity for Snack Pellets is Increasing the Demand for Snack Pellet Equipment

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 UK

8.3.1.1 Growing Consumption of Extruded Food Products and Increasing Investments From Manufacturers are Driving the Demand for Extruders

8.3.2 Italy

8.3.2.1 Increasing Import of Snack Pellets is Also Creating Growth Opportunities for the Local Snack Pellet Equipment Manufacturers to Increase Their Sales

8.3.3 France

8.3.3.1 Increasing Import of Snack Pellets has Led to A Surge in Demand for Snack Pellet Equipment in the Country

8.3.4 Germany

8.3.4.1 Increasing Technological Advancement is Driving the Snack Pellet Equipment Market

8.3.5 Poland

8.3.5.1 The Rise in Consumption of Potato-Based Snack Pellets has Led to A Surge in Demand for Snack Pellet Equipment Among Local Snack Manufacturers

8.3.6 Spain

8.3.6.1 High Demand for Potato-Based Hispanic Snacks is Driving the Growth of the Snack Pellet Equipment Market

8.3.7 Rest of Europe

8.3.7.1 Rapid Modernization in the Snack Food Industry is Accelerating the Demand for Advanced Extruders

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 India

8.4.2 Indonesia

8.4.3 China

8.4.3.1 Changing Consumer Preferences, as A Result of Growth in the Economy, are Driving the Market for Snack Pellets in China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Rest of South America

8.6 Africa

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Rest of Africa

8.7 Middle East



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2017 (Overall Market)

9.2.1 Visionary Leaders

9.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

9.2.3 Innovators

9.2.4 Emerging Companies

9.2.5 Expansions

9.2.6 Acquisitions

9.2.7 New Product Launches



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Clextral

10.1.1 Business Overview

10.1.2 Products Offered

10.1.3 Recent Developments

10.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.2 GEA Group

10.3 Buhler AG

10.4 N.P. & Company, Inc.

10.5 Jas Enterprises

10.6 Grace Food Processing & Packaging Machinery

10.7 Kiremko B.V.

10.8 Tsung Hsing Food Machinery Co. Ltd.

10.9 AC Horn Manufacturing

10.10 Jinan Dayi Extrusion Machinery Co. Ltd.

10.11 Mutchall Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

10.12 Radhe Equipments India



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u8lz4n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

